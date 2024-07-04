Hitachi Construction Machinery Establishes New "LANDCROS" Concept Management

Proof for every stakeholder of the "Hitachi Construction Machinery Group's desire to deliver innovative solutions" Tokyo, July 4, 2024 - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305, President and Executive Officer: Masafumi Senzaki; "Hitachi Construction Machinery") has established the new "LANDCROS" concept to reflect Hitachi Construction Machinery Group's desire to deliver innovative solutions for every stakeholder including customers, dealers, suppliers, and partners. Going forward, the newly established concept will be affixed to business cards and construction machinery across the entire Hitachi Construction Machinery Group to broadly disseminate and promote the "LANDCROS" as new concept.

Logo of the newly established "LANDCROS" concept

In April 2022, Hitachi Construction Machinery organized an exploratory committee which incorporated a broad range of related departments and created a draft group identity that was unique to the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group. Discussions were subsequently held in the Board of Executive Officers and Board of Directors Meetings. From September of the same year, opinions were widely sought from Group employees, and the Group Identity was established and announced in April 2023.

Group Identity announced in April 2023

In discussing the Group Identity, we conducted a broad survey regarding symbolic phrases that would express the direction that Hitachi Construction Machinery should take and formulated the new concept that condenses the various "desires" into one. Currently, the construction machinery market is undergoing significant changes. The shift is driven by the transition from ownership to usage and increasing environmental awareness. In recent years, the market requires not only high-performance and high-quality machinery but also solutions for optimized operation throughout the entire lifecycle of construction machinery. In order to respond to such market trends, the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group formulated a new Medium-term Management Plan ("BUILDING THE FUTURE 2025") in April of 2023, with the aim to grow as a true solutions provider. The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group has many regions with direct sales and service system including Japan, Asia, Oceania, and Africa, and it has received various forms of feedback from our Global operations that are closest to our customers. We have listened to our customers to better understand what is required for the Group to become a true solutions provider that resolves the various customer issues. Through the discussions and employee surveys, "LANDCROS" was established as a unified symbolic keyword that represents the direction we should take. The new concept embodies the following our desire: We want to cross with our customers on their journey. We want to be a reliable presence for our customers. We want to openly co-create new businesses and value with our customers and partners, and develop together. We want to propose innovative solutions to our customers and various stakeholders. We want to connect with land through machines and contribute to ensure a prosperous land and society for the future.

Going forward, we will strive to broadly disseminate and promote "LANDCROS" to every internal and external stakeholder as proof of the "Hitachi Construction Machinery Group's desire and commitment to deliver innovative solutions" as the entire Group advances to a new stage. Specifically, we have designed a logo combining the keywords of "LANDCROS" with the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group, Japanese excellence in its latest technologies, and reliable solutions. We will increase the recognition of the new concept through catalogs and stickers. We will also utilize town hall meetings and our in-house training system to cultivate a sense of unity toward transformation among all employees of the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group. In combination with increasing awareness among stakeholders by using business cards imprinted with the new concept, we will broadly communicate the desire of the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group by placing stickers around the operator cabs of our products. The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group will continue to use the Hitachi brand, and we will continue to work together with the Hitachi Group in maximizing the value of the Hitachi brand. Together with our customers, dealers, and partners, the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group will deepen the solutions provided at every point of contact with our customers through the utilization of digital technologies. In order to realize the "desire of the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group to deliver innovative solutions" to every stakeholder going forward, we will continue our efforts to reform our own organizational culture and actively communicate our message.

