Hitachi Construction Machinery : Executive Changes

02/26/2021 | 01:33am EST
Executive Changes
Tokyo, Japan February 26, 2021 ----Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE:6305; "Hitachi Construction Machinery") today announced the following executive changes which will be effective on April 1, 2021.Hitachi Construction MachineryGroup accelerate our business with these new executive members.
1．Executive Officers (Effective on April 1, 2021)*1,2
*1 Listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position.
*2 The underlined parts are changes.
*3 As of February 26, 2021
P: Promotion / R:Responsibility Change/ N: New Appointment
Name
New Position & Responsibility*3
Current Position & Responsibility*3
Kotaro Hirano
Representative Executive Officer, President, Executive Officer and Director, CEO
Same as on the left
Michifumi Tabuchi
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Executive Officer and Director, Officer responsible for MONOZUKURI, President of Production & Procurement Group, and President of Corporate Export Regulation Group
Same as on the left
Yasushi Ochiai
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, CMO
Same as on the left
Sonosuke Ishii
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, President of Mining Group
Same as on the left
R
Naoyoshi Yamada
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CSO
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer and CSO,President of Corporate Strategy Group, and President of Operations Management Group
P
Yusuke Kajita
Vice President and Executive Officer, President of Research & Development Group
Executive Officer, General Manager of China Business Division, and Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery (China) Co., Ltd.
P
Masafumi Senzaki
Vice President and Executive Officer, President of Corporate Strategy Group, and President of Operations Management Group
Executive Officer, President of Marketing Group
R
Seishi Toyoshima
Vice President, Executive Officer and Director, CHRO, President of Human Capital Group
Vice President, Executive Officer and Director, CHRO, President of Human Capital Group,and
President of Compliance & Risk Management Group
R
Hideshi Fukumoto
Vice President and Executive Officer, CTO, President of Client Solutions Group
Vice President and Executive Officer, CTO,President of Research & Development Group, and President of Client Solutions Group
Moriaki Kadoya
Executive Officer, Vice President of Marketing Group, and General Manager of America Business Division
Same as on the left
Keiichiro Shiojima
Executive Officer, CFO, and President of Financial Strategy Group
Same as on the left
N
Seimei Toonishi
Executive Officer, CDIO, President of DX Promotion Group
CIO, President of DX Promotion Group
Kazunori Nakamura
Executive Officer, President of Hitachi Construction Machinery Tierra Co., Ltd.
Same as on the left
Masaaki Hirose
Executive Officer, Associate General Manager of America Business Division [ Chairman of Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. ]
Same as on the left
N
Eiji Fukunishi
Executive Officer, President of Life Cycle Support Group
Director and CEO of PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk
R
Hidehiko Matsui
Executive Officer,President of Marketing Group
Executive Officer,General Manager of Asia Business Division, Chairman and President of Hitachi Construction Machinery Asia and Pacific Pte. Ltd.
R
Satoshi Yamanobe
Executive Officer,General Manager of China Business Division, and President & Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery (China) Co., Ltd.
Executive Officer,Deputy General Manager of China Business Division, and President of Hitachi Construction Machinery (China) Co., Ltd.
R
David Harvey
Executive Officer, General Manager of Oceania Business Division, andPresident & Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery Oceania Holdings Pty., Ltd., and Chairman of CablePrice (NZ) Ltd.
Executive Officer, General Manager of Oceania Business Division, andPresident & Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia Pty Ltd., and Chairman of CablePrice (NZ) Ltd.
Sandeep Singh
Executive Officer, General Manager of India Business Division, andPresident & Director of Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Pvt., Ltd.
Same as on the left
*4 Listed in alphabetical order.
CDIO
＝
Chief Digital & Information Officer
C E O
＝
Chief Executive Officer
C F O
＝
Chief Financial Officer
CHRO
＝
Chief Human Resources Officer
C I O
＝
Chief Information Officer
C M O
＝
Chief Marketing & Sales Officer
CＳO
＝
Chief Strategy Officer
C T O
＝
Chief Technical Officer
2. Resigning Officers (Effective on March 31, 2021)*1,3
Name
Current Title
Notes
Takaharu Ikeda
Vice President and Executive Officer,President of Life Cycle Support Group
To be appointed as General Manager of EMEA Business Division, and President & Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) N.V. effective on April 1, 2021
3．Biography*5
*5 Listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position.
（1）New Executive Officers
Seimei Toonishi
1．Date of Birth February 5, 1962
2．Business Experience
April, 2020 CIO, President of DX Promotion Group
April, 2016 General Manager, Value Chain Management Dept.,
Operations Management Div., Corporate Management Group
March, 1980 Joined Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
Eiji Fukunishi
1．Date of Birth December 21, 1961
2．Business Experience
April, 2017 Director and CEO of PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk
April, 2016 General Manager, Sales Promotion Dept., Customer Support Div.,
Life Cycle Support Operations Div., Marketing Group
October, 1982 Joined Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
About Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
Hitachi, Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., (TSE: 6305), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global Construction Machinery company with approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. Fiscal 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) consolidated revenues totaled 931billion yen. Hitachi Construction Machinery will focus more than ever on the Construction and Mining Machinery Business, which includes Hydraulic Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Compaction Equipment, Applications and Mine Management Systems. For more information on Hitachi
