HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(6305)
Hitachi Construction Machinery : Executive Changes

02/26/2021 | 01:33am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Executive Changes

Tokyo, Japan February 26, 2021 ---- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305; "Hitachi Construction Machinery") today announced the following executive changes which will be effective on April 1, 2021. Hitachi Construction Machinery Group accelerate our business with these new executive members.

1Executive Officers (Effective on April 1, 2021) *1,2

*1 Listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position.

*2 The underlined parts are changes.

*3 As of February 26, 2021

P: Promotion / R: Responsibility Change / N: New Appointment

Name

New Position & Responsibility *3

Current Position & Responsibility *3

Kotaro Hirano

Representative Executive Officer, President, Executive Officer and Director, CEO

Same as on the left

Michifumi Tabuchi

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Executive Officer and Director, Officer responsible for MONOZUKURI, President of Production & Procurement Group, and President of Corporate Export Regulation Group

Same as on the left

Yasushi Ochiai

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, CMO

Same as on the left

Sonosuke Ishii

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, President of Mining Group

Same as on the left

R

Naoyoshi Yamada

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CSO

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer and CSO, President of Corporate Strategy Group, and President of Operations Management Group

P

Yusuke Kajita

Vice President and Executive Officer, President of Research & Development Group

Executive Officer, General Manager of China Business Division, and Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery (China) Co., Ltd.

P

Masafumi Senzaki

Vice President and Executive Officer, President of Corporate Strategy Group, and President of Operations Management Group

Executive Officer, President of Marketing Group

R

Seishi Toyoshima

Vice President, Executive Officer and Director, CHRO, President of Human Capital Group

Vice President, Executive Officer and Director, CHRO, President of Human Capital Group, and

President of Compliance & Risk Management Group

R

Hideshi Fukumoto

Vice President and Executive Officer, CTO, President of Client Solutions Group

Vice President and Executive Officer, CTO, President of Research & Development Group, and President of Client Solutions Group

Moriaki Kadoya

Executive Officer, Vice President of Marketing Group, and General Manager of America Business Division

Same as on the left

Keiichiro Shiojima

Executive Officer, CFO, and President of Financial Strategy Group

Same as on the left

N

Seimei Toonishi

Executive Officer, CDIO, President of DX Promotion Group

CIO, President of DX Promotion Group

Kazunori Nakamura

Executive Officer, President of Hitachi Construction Machinery Tierra Co., Ltd.

Same as on the left

Masaaki Hirose

Executive Officer, Associate General Manager of America Business Division [ Chairman of Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. ]

Same as on the left

N

Eiji Fukunishi

Executive Officer, President of Life Cycle Support Group

Director and CEO of PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk

R

Hidehiko Matsui

Executive Officer, President of Marketing Group

Executive Officer, General Manager of Asia Business Division, Chairman and President of Hitachi Construction Machinery Asia and Pacific Pte. Ltd.

R

Satoshi Yamanobe

Executive Officer, General Manager of China Business Division, and President & Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery (China) Co., Ltd.

Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of China Business Division, and President of Hitachi Construction Machinery (China) Co., Ltd.

R

David Harvey

Executive Officer, General Manager of Oceania Business Division, and President & Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery Oceania Holdings Pty., Ltd., and Chairman of CablePrice (NZ) Ltd.

Executive Officer, General Manager of Oceania Business Division, and President & Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia Pty Ltd., and Chairman of CablePrice (NZ) Ltd.

Sandeep Singh

Executive Officer, General Manager of India Business Division, and President & Director of Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Pvt., Ltd.

Same as on the left

*4 Listed in alphabetical order.

CDIO

Chief Digital & Information Officer

C E O

Chief Executive Officer

C F O

Chief Financial Officer

CHRO

Chief Human Resources Officer

C I O

Chief Information Officer

C M O

Chief Marketing & Sales Officer

C O

Chief Strategy Officer

C T O

Chief Technical Officer

2. Resigning Officers (Effective on March 31, 2021) *1,3

Name

Current Title

Notes

Takaharu Ikeda

Vice President and Executive Officer, President of Life Cycle Support Group

To be appointed as General Manager of EMEA Business Division, and President & Director of Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) N.V. effective on April 1, 2021

3Biography*5

*5 Listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position.

1 New Executive Officers

Seimei Toonishi

1 Date of Birth February 5, 1962

2 Business Experience

April, 2020 CIO, President of DX Promotion Group

April, 2016 General Manager, Value Chain Management Dept.,

Operations Management Div., Corporate Management Group

March, 1980 Joined Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Eiji Fukunishi

1 Date of Birth December 21, 1961

2 Business Experience

April, 2017 Director and CEO of PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk

April, 2016 General Manager, Sales Promotion Dept., Customer Support Div.,

Life Cycle Support Operations Div., Marketing Group

October, 1982 Joined Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., (TSE: 6305), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global Construction Machinery company with approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. Fiscal 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) consolidated revenues totaled 931 billion yen. Hitachi Construction Machinery will focus more than ever on the Construction and Mining Machinery Business, which includes Hydraulic Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Compaction Equipment, Applications and Mine Management Systems. For more information on Hitachi

Construction Machinery, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachicm.com/global//

#

#

#

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer

HCM - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
