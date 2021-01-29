Log in
Hitachi Construction Machinery : Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS)

01/29/2021 | 01:28am EST
January 29, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

(IFRS)

Listed company: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HCM)

Stock exchange: Tokyo (first section)

Code number: 6305

URL https://www.hitachicm.com/global/

Representative: Kotaro Hirano, President and Executive Officer

Scheduled date for submission of the Quarterly Securities Report: February 10, 2021

Scheduled date of commencement of payment of dividends:

Supplementary materials to the financial statements have been prepared: Yes

Presentation will be held to explain the financial statements: Yes (for institutional investors, analysts and journalists) (Rounded off to the nearest million)

1. Consolidated results for the third quarter ended December (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

  1. Consolidated results

(The percentages indicated show changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Adjusted

Income before

Net income

Revenue

Net income

attributable to

Operating income

income taxes

owners of the parent

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

December 31,

558,727

(18.7)

18,298

(68.9)

11,833

(78.8)

6,377

(83.9)

3,126

(91.1)

2020

December 31,

687,188

(7.5)

58,742

(31.0)

55,837

(29.2)

39,524

(31.8)

35,112

(31.6)

2019

Note: "Adjusted operating income" is presented as revenues less cost of sales as well as selling, general and administrative expenses.

Net income attributable to

Net income attributable to

owners of the Parent per share

owners of the Parent per share

(basic)

(diluted)

Yen

Yen

December 31,

14.70

14.70

2020

December 31,

165.11

165.11

2019

References: Share of profits (losses) of investments accounted for using the equity method

December 31, 2020: ¥675million December 31, 2019: ¥2,726million

(2)

Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Total equity attributable to

Equity attributable to owners

owners of the parent

of the parent ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31,

1,165,541

538,987

485,006

41.6

2020

March 31,

1,167,567

525,111

473,537

40.6

2020

2. Dividends status

Cash dividends per share

First

Second

Third

Year end

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March 31,

36.00

24.00

60.00

2020

March 31,

10.00

2021

March 31,

2021

(Projection)

Year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2021 are to be determined.

Note: Changes involving the dividend states for the fiscal year ending March 2021: None

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in the Japanese language.)

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the full year ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(The percentages indicated show changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net income

Adjusted

Income before

Net income attributable to

attributable

Revenue

to owners of

Operating income

income taxes

owners of the parent

the parent

per share

%

Millions of

%

%

%

Yen

March 31,

Millions of yen

yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

2021

770,000

(17.3)

40,000

(47.8)

34,000

(49.3)

20,000

(51.4)

94.05

Notes: Changes in consolidated earnings forecast: None

*Notes

  1. Important changes in the scope of the consolidation during period(changes involving specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates

[1]

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS

None

[2]

Changes in accounting policies other than those in [1]

None

[3]

Changes in accounting estimates

None

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
    [1] Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares)

December

2020

215,115,038

March

2020

215,115,038

[2] Number of treasury shares

December

2020

2,462,696

March

2020

2,461,867

  1. Average number of common shares outstanding during the fiscal year (shares)
    December 2020 212,652,785
    December 2019 212,654,406

Indication of audit procedure implementation status

This earnings report is exempt from audit procedure.

Explanation on the appropriate use of results forecasts and other important items

Any forward-looking statements in the report, including results forecasts, are based on certain assumptions that were deemed rational as well as information currently available to the Company at this time. However, various factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to ''1. Management Performance and Financial Conditions,

  1. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021'' of the attachment for conditions serving as assumptions for results forecasts.

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in the Japanese language.)

Index of the Attachment

1. Management Performance and Financial Conditions ...........................................................................

2

(1) Management Results.........................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 .............................................................................

4

(3)

Analysis of Financial Condition .......................................................................................................

5

2. Consolidated Financial Statements.........................................................................................................

7

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ............................................................................................................

7

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income....................................................

8

Consolidated Statements of Income .................................................................................................

8

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .......................................................................

9

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..............................................................................

10

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.........................................................................................

12

(5)

Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements..................................................................................

13

(Notes on the Preconditions for a Going Concern) ........................................................................

13

(Note on consolidated statements of income) ................................................................................

14

(Segment Information) ...................................................................................................................

15

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in the Japanese language.)

1

1. Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Management Results

As a direction of the HCM Group's medium-term management strategy, in order to further strengthen the value chain business, on which the Group has been focusing, the Group is using digital technology to provide deeper solutions at every point of contact with customers, and is working to transform itself into a corporate structure that is resilient to change.

During the 3Q of the current fiscal year (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020), revenues from rental and used equipment increased year on year, but overall revenues fell sharply to ¥558,727 million (a decrease of 18.7% year on year). This was mainly due to a decrease in sales of new construction machinery and parts and services due to a deterioration in the market caused by COVID-19, a decrease in sales of new mining machinery and parts and service due to restrained capital expenditure reflecting sluggish resource prices and other factors, and the impact of the yen's appreciation compared to the previous fiscal year. These factors were partially offset by an increase in sales of rental and used equipment compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year in the value chain business, which is at the forefront of our consideration.

As for consolidated income items, adjusted operating income was ¥18,298 million (a decrease of 68.9% year on year), mainly due to a decrease in revenue and the impact of yen appreciation. Quarterly profit attributable to owners of the parent was ¥3,126 million (a decrease of 91.1% year on year), affected by a decline in adjusted operating income, a decrease in the share of profits of investments accounted for using the equity method attributed to overseas subsidiaries, income tax expenses, and non-controlling interests' gains and losses.

Business results by segment are described below.

1. Construction Machinery Business

Demand for hydraulic excavators in the consolidated cumulative 3Q was lower than that in

the same period of the previous fiscal year in major regions except China and Japan. Mining companies restrained capital investment, thus demand for mining machinery, particularly from small and medium-sized mining companies, continued declining.

As a result, although the revenues from rental and used equipment rose, revenues for the consolidated cumulative 3Q amounted to ¥499,480 million (a decrease of 19.2% year on year), mainly due to the decline in sales of new machinery and parts services, as well as the impact of the yen's appreciation, due to the sluggish markets caused by COVID-19.

Adjusted operating income was ¥12,928 million (a decrease of 75.3% year on year), mainly due to a decrease in revenue and the impact of yen appreciation.

2. Solution Business

This segment consists primarily of Bradken Pty Limited and its subsidiaries, which are

engaged in the parts service business in the after-sales service of mining facilities and machinery, and H-E Parts International LLC and its subsidiaries, which provide service solutions.

Sales of consumables for mineral processing facilities operating at mining companies remained steady, reaching ¥61,608 million (a decrease of 12.2% year on year). Despite a decrease in sales revenues in the 3Q of the fiscal year, the effect was relatively smaller compared to the Construction Machinery Business.

Adjusted operating income was ¥5,370 million (a decrease of 15.8% year on year), due in part to the effects of business restructuring, despite the decrease in revenue and the impact of the yen's appreciation.

The above revenues of segment 1 and 2 are figures before intersegment adjustments.

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in the Japanese language.)

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HCM - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 794 B 7 598 M 7 598 M
Net income 2021 21 614 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2021 273 B 2 612 M 2 612 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 669 B 6 410 M 6 398 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 25 248
Free-Float 47,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kotaro Hirano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hideaki Takahashi Chairman
Keiichiro Shiojima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Eiji Fukumoto Chief Technology Officer
Tetsuo Katsurayama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.7.34%6 410
PACCAR, INC.8.43%33 412
KUBOTA CORPORATION5.15%27 293
KOMATSU LTD.2.66%26 548
EPIROC AB8.09%22 631
KNORR-BREMSE AG-0.50%21 554
