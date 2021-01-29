Hitachi Construction Machinery : Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS)

Note: "Adjusted operating income" is presented as revenues less cost of sales as well as selling, general and administrative expenses.

1. Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Management Results

As a direction of the HCM Group's medium-term management strategy, in order to further strengthen the value chain business, on which the Group has been focusing, the Group is using digital technology to provide deeper solutions at every point of contact with customers, and is working to transform itself into a corporate structure that is resilient to change.

During the 3Q of the current fiscal year (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020), revenues from rental and used equipment increased year on year, but overall revenues fell sharply to ¥558,727 million (a decrease of 18.7% year on year). This was mainly due to a decrease in sales of new construction machinery and parts and services due to a deterioration in the market caused by COVID-19, a decrease in sales of new mining machinery and parts and service due to restrained capital expenditure reflecting sluggish resource prices and other factors, and the impact of the yen's appreciation compared to the previous fiscal year. These factors were partially offset by an increase in sales of rental and used equipment compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year in the value chain business, which is at the forefront of our consideration.

As for consolidated income items, adjusted operating income was ¥18,298 million (a decrease of 68.9% year on year), mainly due to a decrease in revenue and the impact of yen appreciation. Quarterly profit attributable to owners of the parent was ¥3,126 million (a decrease of 91.1% year on year), affected by a decline in adjusted operating income, a decrease in the share of profits of investments accounted for using the equity method attributed to overseas subsidiaries, income tax expenses, and non-controlling interests' gains and losses.

Business results by segment are described below.

1. Construction Machinery Business

Demand for hydraulic excavators in the consolidated cumulative 3Q was lower than that in

the same period of the previous fiscal year in major regions except China and Japan. Mining companies restrained capital investment, thus demand for mining machinery, particularly from small and medium-sized mining companies, continued declining.

As a result, although the revenues from rental and used equipment rose, revenues for the consolidated cumulative 3Q amounted to ¥499,480 million (a decrease of 19.2% year on year), mainly due to the decline in sales of new machinery and parts services, as well as the impact of the yen's appreciation, due to the sluggish markets caused by COVID-19.

Adjusted operating income was ¥12,928 million (a decrease of 75.3% year on year), mainly due to a decrease in revenue and the impact of yen appreciation.

2. Solution Business

This segment consists primarily of Bradken Pty Limited and its subsidiaries, which are

engaged in the parts service business in the after-sales service of mining facilities and machinery, and H-E Parts International LLC and its subsidiaries, which provide service solutions.

Sales of consumables for mineral processing facilities operating at mining companies remained steady, reaching ¥61,608 million (a decrease of 12.2% year on year). Despite a decrease in sales revenues in the 3Q of the fiscal year, the effect was relatively smaller compared to the Construction Machinery Business.

Adjusted operating income was ¥5,370 million (a decrease of 15.8% year on year), due in part to the effects of business restructuring, despite the decrease in revenue and the impact of the yen's appreciation.

The above revenues of segment 1 and 2 are figures before intersegment adjustments.

