Hitachi Construction Machinery Launches a "3D Parts Catalog" with 3D Printed Hydraulic Excavator Parts in Japan

Tokyo, June 26, 2024 -Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6305, President and Executive Officer: Masafumi Senzaki; "Hitachi Construction Machinery") will launch a "3D Parts Catalog" with 3D printed parts for the ZX120-7 (12-ton class) and ZX200-7 (20-ton class) medium hydraulic excavators from the ZAXIS-7 series in Japan from the end of June 2024. This will reduce the number of man-hours spent searching for parts by sales and service managers and enable them to provide rapid support to customers. In the future, the number of supported models will be gradually expanded to other hydraulic excavators and wheel loaders with the final goal of global use.

The parts catalog searches for the parts needed when performing maintenance and replacing parts on customer machinery and is utilized to verify part names, quantities, the part numbers, etc. needed when placing an order. In Japan, the parts catalog is being utilized by the sales and service managers, Authorized Dealers and so on of Hitachi Construction Machinery Japan Co., Ltd. (Head office: Soka, Saitama Prefecture, President and Representative Director: Masaaki Hirose), which takes care of both the sales and the parts and service business in Japan.

The parts catalog which is currently being utilized shows the parts with flat (2D) illustrations. The flat illustrations depict all of the parts supplied as service parts in a disassembled state with a fixed perspective. Therefore, it is difficult for the sales and service managers to match the images with the actual machinery and parts that they are looking at, which sometimes results in miscommunication when responding to customer inquiries. In addition, because the parts catalog is divided by electronic system, hydraulic system, structure manufactured by cutting and welding steel, and other categories and customer machinery comes with various specifications and options, it can be challenging to quickly find information about the parts that the managers wish to check.

In order to solve such issues, Hitachi Construction Machinery decided to introduce the 3D Parts Catalog which can intuitively and rapidly verify necessary parts information. For example, in the case of the ZX200-7 medium excavator, the parts catalog provides 3D models of more than 8,000 parts in 2,000 different types to enable the user to verify all of the parts together on one screen. In addition, support can be provided to customers faster than ever by intuitively identifying parts from the same perspective as the actual machinery and parts without depending on experience or knowledge. In an internal trial, the search time was shortened by roughly 20% using the 3D catalog compared to searches with the 2D catalog.

