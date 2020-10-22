Log in
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(6305)
Hitachi considers partial sale of stake in Hitachi Construction - Nikkei

10/22/2020 | 11:43pm EDT

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd is considering selling about half of its roughly 51% stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

State-backed fund Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) may invest in the subsidiary, the Nikkei added.

A Hitachi Ltd spokeswoman said the company was considering various options to boost its corporate value but that it would not comment on individual cases.

Representatives at Hitachi Construction could not be immediately reached, while JIC didn't provide an immediate comment.

Reuters reported last month that Hitachi planned to launch a sale of its materials unit, Hitachi Metals Ltd, as early as this month in a deal that could be worth more than 700 billion yen ($6.6 billion).

Hitachi has been among the most aggressive of Japan’s conglomerates in reorganising its business, selling non-core assets while buying foreign businesses to expand its digital footprint. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Chang-Ran Kim and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD. -0.54% 3665 End-of-day quote.11.57%
HITACHI METALS, LTD. 0.67% 1643 End-of-day quote.1.86%
HITACHI, LTD. -1.58% 3550 End-of-day quote.-23.26%
NIKKEI 225 -0.70% 23474.27 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
Financials
Sales 2021 798 B 7 617 M 7 617 M
Net income 2021 24 895 M 238 M 238 M
Net Debt 2021 265 B 2 530 M 2 530 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 779 B 7 434 M 7 438 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 25 248
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3 042,31 JPY
Last Close Price 3 665,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 6,41%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kotaro Hirano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hideaki Takahashi Chairman
Keiichiro Shiojima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Eiji Fukumoto Chief Technology Officer
Tetsuo Katsurayama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.11.57%7 491
PACCAR, INC.14.93%31 468
KUBOTA CORPORATION12.72%22 406
KOMATSU LTD.-7.19%22 226
KNORR-BREMSE AG13.26%19 663
EPIROC AB10.36%17 211
