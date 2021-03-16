Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Hitachi, Ltd.    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/15
5404 JPY   +0.92%
01:17aCarve-out deals by tech firms 'just tip of the iceberg' - Carlyle Japan chief
RE
03/15HITACHI  : Announces Executive Responsibility Change
PU
03/10Hitachi to sponsor COP26 climate summit in Glasgow
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carve-out deals by tech firms 'just tip of the iceberg' - Carlyle Japan chief

03/16/2021 | 01:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Recent carve-out deals by tech giants such as Hitachi Ltd are just the beginning of potential divestitures of non-core assets by Japanese firms, U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group's Japan chief said.

The comments come as Carlyle recently successfully exited one of its own investments and sees plenty of opportunities for private equity firms in the horizon in Japan.

"These are just the tip of the iceberg," said Kazuhiro Yamada in an interview with Reuters, referring to a flurry of recent non-core asset sales by Hitachi, Panasonic Corp, and Toshiba Corp .

"There are still a substantial number of firms with hundreds of subsidiaries in Japan, and these firms are considering various options."

The bullish outlook for deal-making in Japan followed Carlyle's complete exit from its investment in Japanese data and software company WingArc1st through a 19.4 billion yen ($178 million) initial public offering.

WingArc1st, which Carlyle acquired from Japan's Orix Corp in 2016 for an undisclosed sum, debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

WingArc1st marks Carlyle's eighth IPO in Japan, the highest among global equity funds operating in the country, Yamada said, adding that nearly half of the buyout firm's 18 full exits to date have been through IPOs.

In the same interview, Hiroyuki Uchino, founder and chairman of WingArc1st, said he tapped Carlyle five years ago due to its best IPO track records. Carlyle "has allowed to make investments necessary to continue growth even after the IPO," he said.

Yamada said Carlyle sees a number of potential acquisition targets like WingArc1st that are strong in global niche markets, or small specialised parts of the global market.

Earlier this year, Carlyle announced the acquisition of another such company, Rigaku Corp, an X-ray-based testing tools manufacturer aiming to go public.

The deal represents the first investment of Carlyle's new Japan-focused buyout fund worth 258 billion yen ($2.5 billion), its fourth and biggest to date in the country.

"We will probably make two or three more deals this year (by the new fund)," Yamada said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Yuki Nitta; Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Yuki Nitta


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI, LTD. 0.92% 5404 End-of-day quote.32.94%
ORIX CORPORATION 1.78% 1888.5 End-of-day quote.19.19%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.15% 1348.5 End-of-day quote.13.27%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.15% 37.345 Delayed Quote.18.78%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 2.61% 3740 End-of-day quote.29.64%
All news about HITACHI, LTD.
01:17aCarve-out deals by tech firms 'just tip of the iceberg' - Carlyle Japan chief
RE
03/15HITACHI  : Announces Executive Responsibility Change
PU
03/10Hitachi to sponsor COP26 climate summit in Glasgow
AQ
03/09HITACHI  : joins 'The Valuable 500,' an International Initiative to Promote Disa..
AQ
03/08HITACHI  : Joins 'The Valuable 500', an International Initiative to Promote Disa..
AQ
03/03HITACHI  : Developed the Hitachi Electronic Signature Service that Promotes to E..
AQ
03/03HITACHI  : Developed the Hitachi Electronic Signature Service that Promotes to E..
AQ
03/02HITACHI  : Developed the Hitachi Electronic Signature Service that Promotes to E..
PU
02/24HITACHI  : Environmental / R&D Strategies Web Conference
PU
02/24CORRECTION : Market Chatter: Kyodo Survey Says 12 Japanese Firms to Cut Ties Wit..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 297 B 75 984 M 75 984 M
Net income 2021 380 B 3 478 M 3 478 M
Net Debt 2021 1 310 B 11 994 M 11 994 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 5 225 B 47 915 M 47 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 301 056
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart HITACHI, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5 436,47 JPY
Last Close Price 5 404,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Norihiro Suzuki CTO, Managing Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Group
George William Buckley Independent Non-Executive Director
Harufumi Mochizuki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.32.94%47 500
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.79%149 102
SIEMENS AG15.20%129 208
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.48%110 511
3M COMPANY5.80%107 087
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.94%68 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ