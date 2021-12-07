Log in
GlobalLogic OTT Service Offerings for Streaming Platforms Proven to Significantly Reduce Go-to-Market Timelines

12/07/2021
Channel Development and TestLab Accelerators, Combined With Deep Domain Experience, Bring Engaging Streaming Content to Global Audiences Quickly and Easily

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced availability of technology accelerators that significantly reduce time to market of custom Over-The-Top (OTT) applications by as much as 30 to 50 percent. This is accomplished through the development of advanced solution accelerators for application development and testing across all major mainstream OTT platforms. GlobalLogic delivers this capability through a software engineering team with deep expertise in the end-to-end OTT value chain, which has developed more than 200 complex applications over the past ten years as part of multiple global OTT services rollouts.

OTT Digital Accelerators

The world of streaming applications has become immense and complex. Consumers demand high-quality, immersive viewing experiences from any provider on any device. To satisfy this demand and increase consumer engagement, OTT service providers must develop extremely efficient, native application experiences across multiple platforms, including living room (Smart TV, Streaming Device), mobile, web and gaming environments. Streaming applications must be highly reliable and resilient, to assure content will be available 24/7. And systems must be robust to enable providers to monetize the service. Global rollouts add additional complexity to the entire development process.

Over the last ten years, GlobalLogic has been delivering custom OTT platform application development services for more than 20 streaming platform customers—resulting in the creation of best practice frameworks and accelerators for faster development of OTT services. The GlobalLogic OTT Channel Development Accelerator and TestLab are two such accelerators enabling GlobalLogic customers such as media companies to create exceptionally reliable, immersive experiences for consumers.

The accelerators are platform-agnostic—compatible with the most commonly used consumer streaming services—as well as device-agnostic, supporting gaming consoles, set-top boxes, smartphones, PCs, and tablets. They also support management of multiple devices from a single interface.

OTT Channel Development Accelerator: A customizable media platform that enables the creation of a fully functional, completely branded OTT channel or app from idea to launch-ready in just 2.5 months.1

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Common code base for native applications on similar platforms
  • Support for all VOD models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD)
  • Advanced, customizable UI/UX features such as unlimited screens or background video
  • Versatile monetization options such as in-app purchases, subscription billing, or ad-based services
  • Code base owned by client with flexible GlobalLogic engagement models

OTT TestLab Accelerator: A unified infrastructure that schedules automated quality assurance tests on all OTT devices. Clients can test on their own devices, or leverage GlobalLogic’s devices and labs. This is further enhanced by custom, automated test cases for all major platforms and use cases.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Makes testing possible as soon as channel development project begins
  • Jump starts continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines
  • Simple KPI set up and viewing with easy app adjustment capabilities based on results
  • Eliminates need to purchase duplicate equipment dedicated to each device
  • 3,000+ test devices spanning all major platforms, vendors, use-cases

“The OTT application landscape has grown dramatically larger and more complex over the past few years, and our clients are seeking partners to help navigate it,” said Arun Mukunda, VP and Global Head, Media and Entertainment, GlobalLogic. “Having delivered hundreds of complex OTT applications, GlobalLogic is in a unique position to help our clients rapidly create and launch high quality streaming services on a global scale at a pace never before possible.”

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

 

1 Approximate time frame based on building and launching a standard app. More complex apps may take longer.


© Business Wire 2021
