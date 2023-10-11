FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Hitachi Announces Consolidation of Healthcare Business into
Hitachi High-Tech through Company Split
Creating Healthcare Innovation by "Diagnosis x Treatment x Digital"
Tokyo, October 11, 2023 - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") and Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") today announced that they have decided to transfer Hitachi's Healthcare Business Division* to Hitachi High-Tech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, through a company split effective April 1, 2024, for the purpose of strengthening the healthcare business in the Hitachi Group (the "Company Split").
Through the Company Split, Hitachi High-Tech will promote the healthcare business based on "Diagnosis x Treatment x Digital" and create healthcare innovation.
Since the Company Split is an absorption-type company split in which the business will be succeeded by a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, disclosure regarding the Company Split in this announcement is simplified.
* Excludes nuclear fusion and research accelerator-related development department
1. Purpose of the Company Split
In the healthcare field, Hitachi is developing businesses related to diagnosis, treatment, and digital healthcare in Japan and overseas. In the diagnostic area, we supply Laboratory automation systems to university hospitals and large-scale laboratories. In the area of treatment, Hitachi provides radiotherapy system such as particle therapy system and X-ray therapy system for cancer treatment, as well as automated cell culture systems for culturing large numbers of cells for use in regenerative medicine. We are also engaged in digital healthcare-related businesses that utilize healthcare data such as diagnosis and treatment.
Hitachi High-Tech promotes its business in four areas: Analytical & Medical Solutions, Nano- Technology Solutions, Value Chain Solutions, and Core Technology Solutions. Analytical & Medical Solutions provide new value in the healthcare field by integrating cutting-edge "analysis and automation technologies" with digital technology. To date, we have contributed to improve quality and efficiency of testing with a product lineup that includes in-vitro diagnostic equipment that analyzes blood and other specimens to support the diagnosis of diseases, and DNA sequencers that contribute to genomic medicine. In the future, by entering the molecular diagnostics business, we aim to contribute to the improvement of people's QoL (Quality of Life) through "personalized medicine" and "sophisticated diagnosis of intractable diseases".
The Hitachi group aims to improve people's well-being, and the healthcare field is central to this goal.
Hitachi and Hitachi High-Tech share the healthcare purpose "Innovating Healthcare, Embracing the Future" and are promoting the healthcare business together. Both companies have many things in common, such as strong sales channels in the in-vitro diagnostics field, cutting-edge analysis and automation technologies, and business creation through collaboration with customers and partners. In addition, the two companies share mutual strengths, such as R&D and manufacturing capabilities accumulated at Hitachi High-Tech, relationships with global KOL (Key Opinion Leaders) cultivated through Hitachi's radiotherapy system business, and digital solutions that link diagnosis and treatment. This led to the decision to integrate the businesses of the two companies as the best way to accelerate the growth of the healthcare business.
Going forward, we will effectively implement our "Diagnosis x Treatment x Digital" strategy to create healthcare innovations such as high-quality, highly functional diagnosis, minimally invasive treatment, optimization of diagnosis and treatment, and realization of personalized medicine, aiming to improve people's QoL and create "a society without fear of cancer and other diseases".
2. Outline of the Company Split
(1) Schedule of the Company Split
Singing of the Company Split Agreement
February 2024 (scheduled)
Effective date for the Company Split
April 1, 2024 (scheduled)
- Hitachi will perform the Company Split without holding general meetings of shareholder to obtain approval for the absorption- type split agreement since the Company Split falls under an "abbreviated split" as set forth in Paragraph 2, Article 784 of the
Company Act with respect to Hitachi.
(2) Company Split method
The split is an absorption-type split under which Hitachi will be the splitting company and Hitachi High-Tech will be the succeeding company.
- Handling of stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights accompanying the
Company Split
There will be no changes in the handling of stock acquisition rights issued by Hitachi due to the Company Split.
Hitachi has no bonds with stock acquisition rights.
(4) Capitalization changes accompanying Company Split
There will be no changes in Hitachi's capitalization as a result of the Company split.
(5) Others
Other details related to the Company Split will be disclosed once determined.
3. Profiles of the Parties of Corporate Split
Splitting Company
Successor Company
(1) Name
Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
(2) Head office
1-6-6 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
1-17-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
(3) Representative
Keiji Kojima, President and CEO
Takashi Iizumi, President
Development,
production,
sales,
and
Manufacturing and
sales
of
clinical
analyzers,
biotechnology
products,
servicing
of
products
across
five
semiconductor manufacturing equipment,
segments: Digital
Systems
& Services,
(4)Outline of Business
analytical
instruments, and
analysis
Green Energy
&
Mobility,
Connective
equipment.
Providing
high
value-added
Industries,
Automotive Systems,
and
solutions in the fields of social & industrial
Others
infrastructure and mobility, etc.
(5) Capital
463,417 million yen (as of June 30, 2023)
7,938 million yen (as of March 31, 2023)
(6) Established
February 1, 1920
April 12, 1947
(7) Number of issued
938,241,277 shares (as of June 30, 2023)
137,521,147 shares (as of March 31, 2023)
shares
(8) Fiscal year-end
March 31
March 31
The Master Trust Bank
of
18.20%
Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
6.67%
(Trust Account)
(9)Main shareholders
STATE STREET BANK AND
TRUST COMPANY 505223
and shareholding
2.64%
Hitachi, Ltd.
100.0%
(Standing
proxy:
Mizuho
ratios
Bank, Ltd.)
(As of March 31,
GOVERNMENT OF NORWAY
2023)
(Standing
proxy:
Citibank,
2.62%
N.A.)
Nippon
Life
Insurance
2.13%
Company
(10) Financial conditions and business results for the most recent fiscal year (ended March 2023)
(Consolidated/IFRS) (Millions of yen unless otherwise specified)
Total Hitachi, Ltd.
4,942,854
483,286
stockholders' equity
Total assets
12,501,414
818,821
Total Hitachi, Ltd.
stockholders' equity
5,271.97
3,514.27
per share (JPY)
Revenues
10,881,150
674,247
Income before income
819,971
83,239
taxes
Net income
attributable to Hitachi,
649,124
63,125
Ltd. stockholders
Earnings per share
attributable to Hitachi,
684.55
459.02
Ltd. stockholders
(Basic) (JPY)
4. Outline of the business division to be split off
(1) Business of the division to be split
Design, manufacture, sales, and maintenance services for Laboratory automation systems and in-vitro diagnostic equipment; design, manufacture, sales, and maintenance services for particle therapy system and X-ray therapy system; regenerative medicine solutions (development, sales, etc. of automated cell culture systems) ; digital healthcare (clinical testing systems, genome diagnostic support services, etc.) ; hospital operation support solutions; design, manufacture, maintenance services, and imaging services for industrial X- ray CT systems; and research and development related to superconductivity technology.
- Others
Other details of business to be split will be disclosed once determined.
5. Hitachi's profile after the Company Split
No changes in the company name, head office, representative, outline of business, capital, and fiscal year-end are expected after the Company Split.
6. Profile of the Succeeding Company after the Company Split
(1)
Name
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
(2)
Head office
1-17-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Representative
Takashi Iizumi, President
Manufacturing and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, radiotherapy
(4)Outline of Business
system, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instruments, and analysis
equipment. Providing high value-added solutions in the fields of digital healthcare,
social & industrial infrastructure, and mobility, etc.
(5)
Capital
7,938 million yen (as of March 31, 2023)
(6) Fiscal year-end
March 31
7. Outlook
This company split will have no impact on Hitachi's consolidated financial results.
(Reference) Consolidated earnings forecast for the current fiscal year (announced on July 28, 2023) and consolidated results for the previous fiscal year
(millions of yen)
Adjusted
Income
Net income
Adj.
before
Net
attributable to
Revenues
operating
EBITA
income
income
Hitachi, Ltd.
income*
taxes
stockholders
Consolidated
Business
Forecasts for
8,800,000
675,000
835,000
705,000
542,000
500,000
Fiscal 2023
(Year Ending
March 31, 2024)
Consolidated
Operating Results
for Fiscal 2022
10,881,150
748,144
884,606
819,971
703,870
649,124
(Year Ending
March 31, 2023)
- "Adjusted operating income" is presented as revenues less cost of sales as well as selling, general and administrative expenses.
- End -
About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy
- Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co- creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website athttps://www.hitachi.com.
