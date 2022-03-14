Log in
HITACHI : Announces Executive Responsibility Change
PU
03/11Major Japanese Firms Continue to Exit from Russia on Thursday
MT
03/10Hitachi's Business Situation in Ukraine and Russia
AQ
Hitachi : Announces Executive Responsibility Change

03/14/2022 | 12:14am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi Announces Executive Responsibility Change

Tokyo, March 14, 2022 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced the following responsibility change of executive officers.

Executive Responsibility Change [Effective April 1, 2022]*1,2

*1 Executives are listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position. *2 The underlined parts are changes made this time.

*3 As of March 14, 2022.

*4 The name will be changed from current Chief Environmental Officer.

Name

Position & Responsibility*3

Position & Responsibility*3

(effective April 1, 2022)

(as of March 31, 2022)

Director

Director

Representative Executive Officer,

Representative Executive Officer,

President & CEO,

President & COO,

General Manager of Innovation

General Manager of Smart Life

Keiji

Growth Strategy Division, and

Business Management Division, and

General Manager of Green Energy &

General Manager of Healthcare

Kojima

Mobility Strategy Planning Division

Business Growth Strategy Division

[Railway Systems Business, Nuclear

Energy Business, Energy Business,

Power Grids Business, and

Innovation Strategies]

Representative Executive Officer,

Representative Executive Officer,

Executive Vice President and

Senior Vice President and Executive

Executive Officer,

Officer,

Assistant to the President [Finance

CFO, General Manager of Finance

Strategies, Corporate Pension

Group, and General Manager of

System, Investment Strategies,

Investment Strategy Division

Yoshihiko

Investor Relations Strategies, Cost

Kawamura

Structure Reform, Risk

Management, Corporate Auditing,

and Corporate Export Regulation],

CFO, CRMO, General Manager of

Finance Group, and General

Manager of Investment

Management Division

Representative Executive Officer,

Representative Executive Officer,

Senior Vice President and Executive

Senior Vice President and Executive

Officer,

Officer,

Hidenobu

CHRO, General Manager of Human

Head of Corporate Communications

Nakahata

Capital Group, and Head of

and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of

Corporate Communications

Human Capital Group, and General

Manager of Safety and Health

Management Division

1 / 5

Representative Executive Officer,

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Senior Vice President and Executive

in charge of Regional Strategies

Masahiko

Officer,

[Japan], General Manager and

Hasegawa

CMO, and General Manager of

Deputy General Manager and CMO

Corporate Sales & Marketing Group

for Energy, Corporate Sales &

Marketing Group

Vice President and Executive Officer,

General Manager of Management

Noriharu

Deputy CEO and Head of Japan

Planning Office, Strategy Planning

Amiya

Business of Railway Systems

Division

Business Unit

Vice President and Executive Officer,

General Manager of Financial

Tomomi

Deputy CFO, and General Manager

Strategy Division, Finance Group,

of Finance Division, Finance Group

and General Manager of Asset

Kato

Management Office, Investment

Strategy Division

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Norihiro

CTO, and General Manager of

CTO, General Manager of Research

Research & Development Group

& Development Group, and General

Suzuki

Manager of Corporate Venturing

Office

Kenichi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

General Manager of Secretarial

Deputy CHRO, and General

Office

Tanaka

Manager of Human Capital Division

[Japan], Human Capital Group

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Chief Sustainability Officer, General

CDIO, Deputy Chief Environmental

Lorena

Manager of Sustainability Group,

Officer, Deputy General Manager of

Head of Global Environment

Environment Business Growth

Dellagiovanna

Division*4, General Manager of

Strategy Division, and Deputy

Environment Internal Initiative

General Manager of Government &

Division, and CDIO

External Relations Group

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Kentaro

CQO & CMSO

CQO & CMSO, and Deputy General

Masai

Manager of Safety & Health

Management Division

Masashi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CTrO, CISO, and General Manager

CTrO and CISO

Murayama

of Smart Transformation Division

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Industrial Digital Business

CEO of Industry & Distribution

Kazunobu

Unit

Business Unit, and General

Manager of Global Robotics SI

Morita

Business Development Division,

Industry & Distribution Business

Unit

2 / 5

Executive Officers [Effective April 1, 2021]*1

*5 The company name will be determined and changed from current Hitachi Global Digital Holdings LLC.

Name

Position & Responsibility*3

(effective April 1, 2022)

Toshiaki

Director

Executive Chairman

Higashihara

Representative Executive Officer

Director

Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO,

Keiji

General Manager of Innovation Growth Strategy Division, and General

Kojima

Manager of Green Energy & Mobility Strategy Planning Division

[Railway Systems Business, Nuclear Energy Business, Energy Business,

Power Grids Business, and Innovation Strategies]

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive

Officer,

Masakazu

Assistant to the President [Industrial Digital Business, Water & Environment

Business, Industrial Products Business, Industrial Equipment Systems

Aoki

Business, Building Systems Business, Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems

Business, Measurement and Analysis Systems Business, and Healthcare

Business], and General Manager of Connective Industries Division

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive

Officer,

Yoshihiko

Assistant to the President [Finance Strategies, Corporate Pension System,

Investment Strategies, Investor Relations Strategies, Cost Structure

Kawamura

Reform, Risk Management, Corporate Auditing, and Corporate Export

Regulation], CFO, CRMO, General Manager of Finance Group, and

General Manager of Investment Management Division

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive

Officer,

Assistant to the President [Financial Institutions Business, Government,

Toshiaki

Public Corporation and Social Infrastructure Systems Business, Defense

Tokunaga

Systems Business, Services & Platforms Business, Social Innovation

Business Promotion, and Digital Strategies], General Manager of Digital

Systems & Services Division/ Chairman of the Board of Hitachi Digital

LLC*5

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

Jun Abe

CEO of Services & Platforms Business Unit

Katsuya

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Social Infrastructure Systems Business Unit

Nagano

Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive

Hidenobu

Officer,

Nakahata

CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, and Head of Corporate

Communications

Masahiko

Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive

Officer,

Hasegawa

CMO, and General Manager of Corporate Sales & Marketing Group

3 / 5

Claudio

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Power Grids Business Unit/ CEO of Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Facchin

Mamoru

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

CSO, and General Manager of Strategy Planning Division

Morita

Noriharu

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Deputy CEO and Head of Japan Business of Railway Systems Business Unit

Amiya

Takashi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

General Manager of Healthcare Business Division, and Deputy General

Iizumi

Manager of Connective Industries Division/ President of Hitachi High-Tech

Corporation

Hitoshi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

General Manager of Government & External Relations Group

Ito

Tatsuro

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Financial Institutions Business Unit

Ueda

Kenji

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Energy Business Unit, and General Manager of Energy Business

Urase

Administration Division

Tomomi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Deputy CFO, and General Manager of Finance Division, Finance Group

Kato

Tadashi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Nuclear Energy Business Unit

Kume

Kohei

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CLO, General Counsel, Deputy CRMO, and Officer in charge of Audit

Kodama

Takashi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Deputy General Manager and CMO for Connective Industries, Corporate

Saito

Sales & Marketing Group

Norihiro

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CTO, and General Manager of Research & Development Group

Suzuki

Kenichi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Deputy CHRO, and General Manager of Human Capital Division [Japan],

Tanaka

Human Capital Group

Jun

Vice President and Executive Officer,

COO of Services & Platforms Business Unit/ CEO of Hitachi Digital LLC*5

Taniguchi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Lorena

Chief Sustainability Officer, General Manager of Sustainability Group, Head of

Dellagiovanna

Global Environment Division*4, General Manager of Environment Internal

Initiative Division, and CDIO

Kojin

Vice President and Executive Officer,

in charge of Regional Strategies [APAC]/ Chairman of Hitachi Asia Ltd.,

Nakakita

and Chairman of Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.

4 / 5

Hideshi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit

Nakatsu

Seiichiro

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CIO, and General Manager of IT Strategy & Digital Integration Division

Nukui

Andrew

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Railway Systems Business Unit/ Director of Hitachi Rail Ltd.

Barr

Tatsuro

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Deputy General Manager and CMO for Digital Systems & Services,

Hoshino

Corporate Sales & Marketing Group

Kentaro

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Masai

CQO & CMSO

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Shinya

CEO and Japan Head of Building Systems Business Unit, and Deputy

Mitsudomi

General Manager of Connective Industries Division/ President of Hitachi

Building Systems Co., Ltd.

Masashi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Murayama

CTrO, CISO, and General Manager of Smart Transformation Division

Kazunobu

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Morita

CEO of Industrial Digital Business Unit

Takashi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Yoda

Chief Executive for China Hitachi Group/ Chairman of Hitachi (China) Ltd.

CDIO

: Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

CEO

: Chief Executive Officer

CFO

: Chief Financial Officer

CHRO

: Chief Human Resources Officer

CIO

: Chief Information Officer

CISO

: Chief Information Security Officer

CLO

: Chief Legal Officer

CMO

: Chief Marketing Officer

COO

: Chief Operating Officer

CQO & CMSO

: Chief Quality Officer & Chief Manufacturing Strategy Officer

CRMO

: Chief Risk Management Officer

CSO

: Chief Strategy Officer

CTO

: Chief Technology Officer

CTrO

: Chief Transformation Officer

- End -

5 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 04:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
