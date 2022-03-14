|
Hitachi : Announces Executive Responsibility Change
Hitachi Announces Executive Responsibility Change
Tokyo, March 14, 2022 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced the following responsibility change of executive officers.
Executive Responsibility Change [Effective April 1, 2022]*1,2
*1 Executives are listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position. *2 The underlined parts are changes made this time.
*3 As of March 14, 2022.
*4 The name will be changed from current Chief Environmental Officer.
|
Name
|
|
Position & Responsibility*3
|
|
Position & Responsibility*3
|
|
(effective April 1, 2022)
|
|
(as of March 31, 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Director
|
|
Representative Executive Officer,
|
Representative Executive Officer,
|
|
President & CEO,
|
President & COO,
|
|
General Manager of Innovation
|
General Manager of Smart Life
|
Keiji
|
Growth Strategy Division, and
|
Business Management Division, and
|
General Manager of Green Energy &
|
General Manager of Healthcare
|
Kojima
|
Mobility Strategy Planning Division
|
Business Growth Strategy Division
|
|
|
[Railway Systems Business, Nuclear
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy Business, Energy Business,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Power Grids Business, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Innovation Strategies]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Executive Officer,
|
|
Representative Executive Officer,
|
|
|
Executive Vice President and
|
|
Senior Vice President and Executive
|
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
Officer,
|
|
|
Assistant to the President [Finance
|
|
CFO, General Manager of Finance
|
|
|
Strategies, Corporate Pension
|
|
Group, and General Manager of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
System, Investment Strategies,
|
|
Investment Strategy Division
|
Yoshihiko
|
|
Investor Relations Strategies, Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kawamura
|
|
Structure Reform, Risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management, Corporate Auditing,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Corporate Export Regulation],
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CFO, CRMO, General Manager of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance Group, and General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manager of Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Executive Officer,
|
|
Representative Executive Officer,
|
|
|
Senior Vice President and Executive
|
|
Senior Vice President and Executive
|
|
|
Officer,
|
|
Officer,
|
Hidenobu
|
|
CHRO, General Manager of Human
|
|
Head of Corporate Communications
|
Nakahata
|
|
Capital Group, and Head of
|
|
and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of
|
|
|
Corporate Communications
|
|
Human Capital Group, and General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manager of Safety and Health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Division
|
|
|
Representative Executive Officer,
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
|
|
Senior Vice President and Executive
|
|
in charge of Regional Strategies
|
|
|
Masahiko
|
|
Officer,
|
|
[Japan], General Manager and
|
|
Hasegawa
|
|
CMO, and General Manager of
|
|
Deputy General Manager and CMO
|
|
|
|
Corporate Sales & Marketing Group
|
|
for Energy, Corporate Sales &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Group
|
|
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
General Manager of Management
|
|
Noriharu
|
|
Deputy CEO and Head of Japan
|
|
Planning Office, Strategy Planning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amiya
|
|
Business of Railway Systems
|
|
|
Division
|
|
|
|
Business Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
General Manager of Financial
|
|
|
Tomomi
|
|
Deputy CFO, and General Manager
|
|
Strategy Division, Finance Group,
|
|
|
|
of Finance Division, Finance Group
|
|
and General Manager of Asset
|
|
|
Kato
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Office, Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategy Division
|
|
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Norihiro
|
|
CTO, and General Manager of
|
|
CTO, General Manager of Research
|
|
|
Research & Development Group
|
|
& Development Group, and General
|
|
Suzuki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manager of Corporate Venturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
|
Kenichi
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
General Manager of Secretarial
|
|
|
Deputy CHRO, and General
|
|
Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tanaka
|
|
Manager of Human Capital Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Japan], Human Capital Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
|
|
Chief Sustainability Officer, General
|
|
CDIO, Deputy Chief Environmental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lorena
|
|
Manager of Sustainability Group,
|
|
|
Officer, Deputy General Manager of
|
|
|
Head of Global Environment
|
|
|
Environment Business Growth
|
|
Dellagiovanna
|
|
|
|
|
Division*4, General Manager of
|
|
|
Strategy Division, and Deputy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environment Internal Initiative
|
|
|
|
General Manager of Government &
|
|
|
|
Division, and CDIO
|
|
External Relations Group
|
|
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Kentaro
|
|
CQO & CMSO
|
|
CQO & CMSO, and Deputy General
|
|
Masai
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manager of Safety & Health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Division
|
|
Masashi
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
|
CTrO, CISO, and General Manager
|
|
CTrO and CISO
|
|
Murayama
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Smart Transformation Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
|
|
CEO of Industrial Digital Business
|
|
CEO of Industry & Distribution
|
|
Kazunobu
|
|
Unit
|
|
Business Unit, and General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manager of Global Robotics SI
|
|
|
Morita
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Development Division,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industry & Distribution Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit
|
Executive Officers [Effective April 1, 2021]*1
*5 The company name will be determined and changed from current Hitachi Global Digital Holdings LLC.
|
Name
|
Position & Responsibility*3
|
(effective April 1, 2022)
|
|
Toshiaki
|
Director
|
Executive Chairman
|
Higashihara
|
Representative Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO,
|
Keiji
|
General Manager of Innovation Growth Strategy Division, and General
|
Kojima
|
Manager of Green Energy & Mobility Strategy Planning Division
|
|
[Railway Systems Business, Nuclear Energy Business, Energy Business,
|
|
Power Grids Business, and Innovation Strategies]
|
|
|
|
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive
|
|
Officer,
|
Masakazu
|
Assistant to the President [Industrial Digital Business, Water & Environment
|
Business, Industrial Products Business, Industrial Equipment Systems
|
Aoki
|
Business, Building Systems Business, Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems
|
|
|
Business, Measurement and Analysis Systems Business, and Healthcare
|
|
Business], and General Manager of Connective Industries Division
|
|
|
|
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive
|
|
Officer,
|
Yoshihiko
|
Assistant to the President [Finance Strategies, Corporate Pension System,
|
Investment Strategies, Investor Relations Strategies, Cost Structure
|
Kawamura
|
Reform, Risk Management, Corporate Auditing, and Corporate Export
|
|
|
Regulation], CFO, CRMO, General Manager of Finance Group, and
|
|
General Manager of Investment Management Division
|
|
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive
|
|
Officer,
|
|
Assistant to the President [Financial Institutions Business, Government,
|
Toshiaki
|
Public Corporation and Social Infrastructure Systems Business, Defense
|
Tokunaga
|
Systems Business, Services & Platforms Business, Social Innovation
|
|
Business Promotion, and Digital Strategies], General Manager of Digital
|
|
Systems & Services Division/ Chairman of the Board of Hitachi Digital
|
|
LLC*5
|
|
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
Jun Abe
|
CEO of Services & Platforms Business Unit
|
|
|
Katsuya
|
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
CEO of Social Infrastructure Systems Business Unit
|
Nagano
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive
|
Hidenobu
|
Officer,
|
Nakahata
|
CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, and Head of Corporate
|
|
Communications
|
Masahiko
|
Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive
|
Officer,
|
Hasegawa
|
CMO, and General Manager of Corporate Sales & Marketing Group
|
|
|
|
Claudio
|
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
CEO of Power Grids Business Unit/ CEO of Hitachi Energy Ltd.
|
Facchin
|
|
|
|
Mamoru
|
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
CSO, and General Manager of Strategy Planning Division
|
Morita
|
|
|
|
Noriharu
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
Deputy CEO and Head of Japan Business of Railway Systems Business Unit
|
Amiya
|
|
|
|
Takashi
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
General Manager of Healthcare Business Division, and Deputy General
|
Iizumi
|
Manager of Connective Industries Division/ President of Hitachi High-Tech
|
|
Corporation
|
Hitoshi
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
General Manager of Government & External Relations Group
|
Ito
|
|
|
|
Tatsuro
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
CEO of Financial Institutions Business Unit
|
Ueda
|
|
|
|
Kenji
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
CEO of Energy Business Unit, and General Manager of Energy Business
|
Urase
|
Administration Division
|
|
|
|
Tomomi
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
Deputy CFO, and General Manager of Finance Division, Finance Group
|
Kato
|
|
|
|
Tadashi
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
CEO of Nuclear Energy Business Unit
|
Kume
|
|
|
|
Kohei
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
CLO, General Counsel, Deputy CRMO, and Officer in charge of Audit
|
Kodama
|
|
|
|
Takashi
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
Deputy General Manager and CMO for Connective Industries, Corporate
|
Saito
|
Sales & Marketing Group
|
|
|
|
Norihiro
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
CTO, and General Manager of Research & Development Group
|
Suzuki
|
|
|
|
Kenichi
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
Deputy CHRO, and General Manager of Human Capital Division [Japan],
|
Tanaka
|
Human Capital Group
|
|
|
|
Jun
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
COO of Services & Platforms Business Unit/ CEO of Hitachi Digital LLC*5
|
Taniguchi
|
|
|
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
Lorena
|
Chief Sustainability Officer, General Manager of Sustainability Group, Head of
|
Dellagiovanna
|
Global Environment Division*4, General Manager of Environment Internal
|
|
Initiative Division, and CDIO
|
Kojin
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
in charge of Regional Strategies [APAC]/ Chairman of Hitachi Asia Ltd.,
|
Nakakita
|
and Chairman of Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Hideshi
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit
|
|
Nakatsu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seiichiro
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
CIO, and General Manager of IT Strategy & Digital Integration Division
|
|
Nukui
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Andrew
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
CEO of Railway Systems Business Unit/ Director of Hitachi Rail Ltd.
|
|
Barr
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tatsuro
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Deputy General Manager and CMO for Digital Systems & Services,
|
|
Hoshino
|
|
Corporate Sales & Marketing Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentaro
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Masai
|
CQO & CMSO
|
|
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Shinya
|
CEO and Japan Head of Building Systems Business Unit, and Deputy
|
|
Mitsudomi
|
General Manager of Connective Industries Division/ President of Hitachi
|
|
|
Building Systems Co., Ltd.
|
|
Masashi
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Murayama
|
CTrO, CISO, and General Manager of Smart Transformation Division
|
|
Kazunobu
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Morita
|
CEO of Industrial Digital Business Unit
|
|
|
|
|
Takashi
|
Vice President and Executive Officer,
|
|
Yoda
|
Chief Executive for China Hitachi Group/ Chairman of Hitachi (China) Ltd.
|
CDIO
|
: Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer
|
CEO
|
: Chief Executive Officer
|
CFO
|
: Chief Financial Officer
|
CHRO
|
: Chief Human Resources Officer
|
CIO
|
: Chief Information Officer
|
CISO
|
: Chief Information Security Officer
|
CLO
|
: Chief Legal Officer
|
CMO
|
: Chief Marketing Officer
|
COO
|
: Chief Operating Officer
|
CQO & CMSO
|
: Chief Quality Officer & Chief Manufacturing Strategy Officer
|
CRMO
|
: Chief Risk Management Officer
|
CSO
|
: Chief Strategy Officer
|
CTO
|
: Chief Technology Officer
|
CTrO
|
: Chief Transformation Officer
