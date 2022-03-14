FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi Announces Executive Responsibility Change

Tokyo, March 14, 2022 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced the following responsibility change of executive officers.

Executive Responsibility Change [Effective April 1, 2022]*1,2

*1 Executives are listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position. *2 The underlined parts are changes made this time.

*3 As of March 14, 2022.

*4 The name will be changed from current Chief Environmental Officer.