Hitachi : Connective Industries Sector

Dates June 13, 2022, 16:00-16:50 (JST) Speakers Masakazu Aoki, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, General Manager of Connective Industries Division

Takashi Iizumi, Vice President and Executive Officer, General Manager of Healthcare Business Division, and Deputy General Manager of Connective Industries Division/

President of Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

President of Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Shinya Mitsudomi, Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Building Systems Business Unit, and Deputy General Manager of Connective Industries Division

Kazuyuki Irie, CFO of Connective Industries Division Document

* This is simultaneous English interpretation from the original presentation and Q&A session in Japanese. Please be aware that there might be some errors in the interpretation.

Certain statements presented in this live broadcast may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such "forward-looking statements" reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the "forward-looking statements" and from historical trends. Certain "forward-looking statements" are based upon current assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. A summary of the specific risks and uncertainties relevant to the Company's business is set forth on the Company's Cautionary Statement.