    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-15 am EDT
6675.00 JPY   -1.81%
06:33aHITACHI : Connective Industries Sector
PU
06:23aHITACHI : Digital Systems & Services Sector
PU
06:23aHITACHI : Green Energy & Mobility Sector
PU
Hitachi : Connective Industries Sector

06/15/2022 | 06:33am EDT
Dates June 13, 2022, 16:00-16:50 (JST)
Speakers
  • Masakazu Aoki, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, General Manager of Connective Industries Division
  • Takashi Iizumi, Vice President and Executive Officer, General Manager of Healthcare Business Division, and Deputy General Manager of Connective Industries Division/
    President of Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
  • Shinya Mitsudomi, Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Building Systems Business Unit, and Deputy General Manager of Connective Industries Division
  • Kazuyuki Irie, CFO of Connective Industries Division
  • * This is simultaneous English interpretation from the original presentation and Q&A session in Japanese. Please be aware that there might be some errors in the interpretation.

Certain statements presented in this live broadcast may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such "forward-looking statements" reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the "forward-looking statements" and from historical trends. Certain "forward-looking statements" are based upon current assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. A summary of the specific risks and uncertainties relevant to the Company's business is set forth on the Company's Cautionary Statement.

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 9 395 B 69 696 M 69 696 M
Net income 2023 583 B 4 324 M 4 324 M
Net Debt 2023 1 163 B 8 626 M 8 626 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 6 560 B 48 661 M 48 661 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 368 247
Free-Float 95,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6 798,00 JPY
Average target price 8 025,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiji Kojima Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiko Kawamura Chief Finance & Risk Management Officer
Toshiaki Higashihara Executive Chairman
Norihiro Suzuki Head-Central Research Institute
Seiichiro Nukui Chief Information Officer & Senior GM-IT Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.9.12%48 661
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-5.98%611 971
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.10%124 765
SIEMENS AG-28.46%90 799
3M COMPANY-23.86%76 965
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.32%74 900