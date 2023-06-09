|
Hitachi : Connective Strategy
Hitachi Investor Day 2023
Connective Strategy
June 13, 2023
Masakazu Aoki
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
General Manager of Connective Industries Division
Hitachi, Ltd.
We shall not be complacent
in our traditional product businesses.
We shall not fear change, we need to embrace it.
Purpose of the Connective Industries
Connective Industries
Connecting
data, value, industry, and society.
Connective Industries brings together Hitachi's unrivaled products, connects knowledge and data,
and generates sustainable value.
Solutions that seamlessly link "boundaries" between management and workplace, one company and another,
people and industry, will transform industries and society.
Advanced Technology Gr.
(Healthcare, semiconductor field)
Digital
Urban Gr.
Industry Gr.
(Building systems,
(Industry field)
home appliances,
air conditioning field)
Basic Policy for Connective Strategy
Evolution and expand of Total Seamless Solution (TSS) and strengthen recurring businesses
Accelerate global growth
Contents
-
The Aim of the Connective Strategy
-
Business Strategy of Connective
-
Development for Global Growth
-
Conclusion
Appendix
