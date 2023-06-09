Advanced search
Hitachi : Connective Strategy

06/09/2023 | 07:38am BST
Hitachi Investor Day 2023

Connective Strategy

June 13, 2023

Masakazu Aoki

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer

General Manager of Connective Industries Division

Hitachi, Ltd.

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

We shall not be complacent

in our traditional product businesses.

We shall not fear change, we need to embrace it.

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

1

Purpose of the Connective Industries

Connective Industries

Connecting

data, value, industry, and society.

Connective Industries brings together Hitachi's unrivaled products, connects knowledge and data,

and generates sustainable value.

Solutions that seamlessly link "boundaries" between management and workplace, one company and another,

people and industry, will transform industries and society.

Advanced Technology Gr.

(Healthcare, semiconductor field)

Digital

Urban Gr.

Industry Gr.

(Building systems,

(Industry field)

home appliances,

air conditioning field)

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

2

Today's Key Messages

1

2

3

Basic Policy for Connective Strategy

Evolution and expand of Total Seamless Solution (TSS) and strengthen recurring businesses

Accelerate global growth

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

3

Contents

  1. The Aim of the Connective Strategy
  2. Business Strategy of Connective
  3. Development for Global Growth
  4. Conclusion

Appendix

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

4

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 06:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
