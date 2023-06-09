Advanced search
Hitachi : Digital Strategy

06/09/2023 | 07:38am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hitachi Investor Day 2023

Digital Strategy

June 13, 2023

Toshiaki Tokunaga

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

General Manager of Digital Systems & Services Division, Hitachi, Ltd.

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

Vision

Contribute to a sustainable society by solving the various issues that our customers' management and our society are facing with digital capabilities

Planetary Boundaries

Green

Digital

Innovation

Wellbeing

Green Energy &

Mobility

（GEM）

Digital Systems & Services DSS

Front Business

IT Services

Services & Platforms

Connective

Develop mission-critical social

Support DX for customer

Provide the methods and latest

Industries

（CI）

infrastructure with advanced IT

business in each industry with

digital technologies required

and digital systems

solutions and services

for DX

DX：Digital Transformation

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

1

Today's Key Messages

Lead the growth of the Lumada business of the overall Hitachi Group

1

2

3

Continuous growth of GlobalLogic, the growth engine of digital business

Expand synergies of "One Hitachi" utilizing Hitachi Digital as a hub

Increase the profitability of core business by shifting to the service business model and utilizing digital technologies

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

2

Contents

  1. Mid-termManagement Plan 2024
  2. Growth with "Digital Centric" Approach
  3. Growth with "One Hitachi" Approach
  4. Increase Profitability of Core Business
  5. Summary

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

3

1.1 Digital Strategy in DSS Sector under the Mid-term Management Plan 2024

Growth of the Lumada business and high profitability of core business* to drive the improvement of the profitability of the Hitachi Group

Growth of the Lumada business

  • Continuous growth of GlobalLogic
  • Expansion of "One Hitachi" synergies

Hitachi Group Lumada business

DSS sector Lumada business

Lumada business

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

CAGR

（2022-2024）

Revenues（DSS sector）

0.86 trillion

1.00 trillion

1.20 trillion

+18%

yen

yen

yen

Revenues（Hitachi Group）

1.96

2.28

2.65

+16%

trillion yen

trillion yen

trillion yen

Adj. EBITA ratio（Hitachi Group）

14%

15%

16%

DSS sector Core business

High profitability of DSS sector core business

  • Shifting to the service（recurring）business model
  • Improving development efficiency through digital technology

*Core business：Business such as system development of mission-critical systems, operation services, and products (business not included in the Lumada business)

© Hitachi, Ltd. 2023. All rights reserved.

4

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 06:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
