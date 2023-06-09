|
Hitachi : Digital Strategy
Hitachi Investor Day 2023
Digital Strategy
June 13, 2023
Toshiaki Tokunaga
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
General Manager of Digital Systems & Services Division, Hitachi, Ltd.
Vision
Contribute to a sustainable society by solving the various issues that our customers' management and our society are facing with digital capabilities
Green Energy &
Mobility
（GEM）
|
|
（
|
|
）
|
|
Digital Systems & Services DSS
|
|
|
Front Business
|
IT Services
|
Services & Platforms
|
Connective
|
Develop mission-critical social
|
Support DX for customer
|
Provide the methods and latest
|
Industries
|
（CI）
|
infrastructure with advanced IT
|
business in each industry with
|
digital technologies required
|
|
and digital systems
|
solutions and services
|
|
for DX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DX：Digital Transformation
|
|
1
Lead the growth of the Lumada business of the overall Hitachi Group
Continuous growth of GlobalLogic, the growth engine of digital business
Expand synergies of "One Hitachi" utilizing Hitachi Digital as a hub
Increase the profitability of core business by shifting to the service business model and utilizing digital technologies
|
|
2
-
Mid-termManagement Plan 2024
-
Growth with "Digital Centric" Approach
-
Growth with "One Hitachi" Approach
-
Increase Profitability of Core Business
-
Summary
|
|
3
1.1 Digital Strategy in DSS Sector under the Mid-term Management Plan 2024
Growth of the Lumada business and high profitability of core business* to drive the improvement of the profitability of the Hitachi Group
Growth of the Lumada business
-
Continuous growth of GlobalLogic
-
Expansion of "One Hitachi" synergies
Hitachi Group Lumada business
DSS sector Lumada business
|
Lumada business
|
FY2022
|
FY2023
|
FY2024
|
CAGR
|
（2022-2024）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues（DSS sector）
|
0.86 trillion
|
1.00 trillion
|
1.20 trillion
|
+18%
|
|
yen
|
yen
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues（Hitachi Group）
|
1.96
|
2.28
|
2.65
|
+16%
|
trillion yen
|
trillion yen
|
trillion yen
|
|
|
|
Adj. EBITA ratio（Hitachi Group）
|
14%
|
15%
|
16%
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High profitability of DSS sector core business
-
Shifting to the service（recurring）business model
-
Improving development efficiency through digital technology
*Core business：Business such as system development of mission-critical systems, operation services, and products (business not included in the Lumada business)
|
|
4
|
