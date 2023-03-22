FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi Energy and Gulf Cooperation Council

Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) sign contract to

upgrade high-voltage direct current transmission system

Upgrading the Al-Fadhilihigh-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station will

ensure power security and grid stability

Zurich, 20 March 2023 - Hitachi Energy and Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) announced today the signing of a contract to upgrade the Al-Fadhili high- voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station under the GCCIA authority in Saudi Arabia. Its mission is to create a resilient interconnected grid, ensuring power security, and economic benefits.1

The Al-Fadhili converter station started its operations in 2009 as part of a project to interconnect the power grids of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Once upgraded, the Al-Fadhili station will be able to exchange up to 1,800 megawatts of electricity between these states.2 Additionally, the station serves a special purpose of maintaining the stability of the connected grids. This upgrade project will replace hardware and software with Hitachi Energy's cutting-edge MACH™ control and protection system, the brain behind HVDC links.3

The GCCIA allows the sharing of the operational and spinning reserve, which achieves higher efficiency in the use of operating capacities and higher efficiency in the operation of electric power production stations, leading to great improvements in the regions' power security and reliability. Power security in the Gulf countries is especially critical due to extreme weather conditions. Furthermore, the link will allow optimization in electricity generation resulting in reduced CO2 emissions by minimizing the need for additional power generation, ensuring a secure power supply between the member countries.

"Security of electricity is something society often takes for granted, but it's special systems like the Al-Fadhili converter station which keeps the power flowing, is essential for the economy and well-being of the local society," said Niklas Persson, Managing Director at Hitachi Energy's Grid Integration business. "With this upgrade, Hitachi Energy will deliver significant value with a real impact improving the system performance and further expanding its lifetime."

In this occasion, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Ibrahim, CEO of the Gulf Electrical Interconnection Authority, said that the project will contribute to strengthening the electrical interconnection expansion projects adopted by the authority, which aims to increase the reliability of energy in the Gulf network and make it more efficient. "The project represents great opportunities to exchange energy, especially in light of the increase in the capacity of the electrical connection to achieve economical operation of the network, especially during the summer, and also to increase the security and stability of the network and reduce interruptions."

HVDC systems are commonly used for large-scale transmission and exchange of electricity over large distances between two HVDC converter stations, but the Al-Fadhili HVDC converter station is a back-to-back system in a single location.4 Back-to-back stations utilize the sophisticated, digital controllability of an HVDC system to precisely manage the flow and properties of the electricity supply, providing many benefits for grid control and stability.

In addition to this upgrade and the other ongoing projects, Hitachi Energy and GCCIA are strengthening their collaboration to build a resilient interconnection grid by ensuring power

