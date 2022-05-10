Hitachi Energy launches game-changing power semiconductor module globally for all types of electric vehicles

High-performance power electronics take e-mobility to the next level and advance a more sustainable energy future for all

Zurich, Switzerland, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Energy, the global technology and market leader in power grids, today announced it will launch globally RoadPak, its pioneering power semiconductor module for electric vehicles at PCIM Europe, the world’s leading power electronics trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, May 10-12.

RoadPak sets a new benchmark in electric vehicle performance. This compact module uses state-of-the-art silicon carbide (SiC) technology to achieve exceptional levels of power density for faster charging, reliability over the vehicle’s lifetime, and the lowest possible power losses for the longest possible driving range.

“RoadPak is the result of more than 100 years of Hitachi Energy innovation and market leadership in power electronics,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “Along with our Grid-eMotion™ Flash and Fleet EV charging systems, it builds on our commitment to take e-mobility to the next level and advance a more sustainable energy future for all.”

Tested by many EV manufacturers and with two seasons of flawless performance with the Mahindra Racing Formula E team, RoadPak is available in both the 750 volt and 1,200 volt ranges. This makes it ideal for all types of electric vehicle – regular and luxury cars, commercial vehicles, buses, agricultural EVs, heavy-duty trucks and high-performance racing cars.

“We have had the privilege of piloting this advanced power module on our Mahindra M7Electro and M8Electro racing cars over the last two years, which has proven to significantly increase performance and reliability,” said Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing. “This high technology improvement allows us to develop next-generation state-of-the-art green automotive solutions and improve driving experience.”

Power semiconductors are a critical component in electric vehicles. They are the heart of the inverter, which converts DC power from the vehicle’s battery into the AC power that drives the motor. Reliability is key. RoadPak semiconductors are designed to operate faultlessly for more than four million start-stop cycles over the vehicle’s lifetime.

The EV market is growing exponentially. Global sales of electric cars grew 40 percent in 2020 and almost doubled in 2021.1 In addition, all major car manufacturers have committed to phase out their petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 or earlier.

Hitachi Energy has two separate manufacturing sources supporting security of supply worldwide for its SiC-based power semiconductor products, including RoadPak. The company makes its own SiC chips at its semiconductor factory in Switzerland and is supported by an independent SiC chip manufacturer in the United States, thereby securing supply in terms of both volumes and geographic availability.

Hitachi Energy’s advanced semiconductor technology is a key component in its grid integration solutions that enable vast amounts of renewable energy to flow reliably through power grids and between nations. They are also key to the traction converter systems that drive high-speed electric trains and metros, and the electric vehicles that are making road transportation clean and sustainable.

1. According to the International Energy Agency and World Economic Forum respectively: https://www.iea.org/news/global-electric-car-sales-set-for-further-strong-growth-after-40-rise-in-2020 and https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/02/electric-cars-sales-evs/.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billions of yen (84,136 millions of U.S. dollars), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

