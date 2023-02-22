Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hitachi, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
6767.00 JPY   -3.37%
03:27aHitachi : Energy launches the next-generation TXpert™ solution to digitalize every transformer
PU
02/21Nikkei drops to 1-month low on political tensions, rate-hike worries
RE
02/15Hitachi : Reorganizing Hitachi High-Tech Solutions to Strengthen Capabilities for Solving Social Infrastructure Issues
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hitachi : Energy launches the next-generation TXpert™ solution to digitalize every transformer

02/22/2023 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi Energy launches the next-generation TXpert™ solution to

digitalize every transformer

The leading-edge technology collects all relevant data across devices to reduce cost,

optimize operation, extend life expectancy, and enhance performance

Zurich, February 22, 2023 - Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader advancing a sustainable energy future for all, launches today the next-generation TXpert Hub, a part of its ecosystem for transformers' digitalization.

The TXpert Hub enables monitoring by aggregating, storing, and analyzing the information received from the transformer's digital sensors.

It is built on the solid foundation of Hitachi Energy's journey of pioneering innovation in this field for more than 30 years and is conceived to simplify digitalization for any transformer with enhanced connectivity and cybersecurity.

"Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system driven by the energy transition, making the power grid a complex system of systems. Digitalization is the only way to manage that complexity to deliver the necessary visibility and agility to enable fast data-driven decision- making," said Bruno Melles, Managing Director of the Transformers Business at Hitachi Energy. "Digitalization is becoming crucial to transformers due to their pivotal role in enabling efficient, reliable and safe electricity networks, managing power quality and flow control to fit the needs of today and tomorrow."

Next generation TXpert Hub: Digitalization for every transformer

The next generation TXpert Hub, powered by the latest CoreTec technology, has been built from the ground up to ease transformer digitalization, focusing on:

  • Incorporating the operative experience from users of earlier versions of the system
  • The application of the latest technologies in communications and cyber security
  • Readiness for off-the-shelf retrofits

TXpert upgrades and enhances the transformers to connect and integrate all the relevant data across many devices to deliver tangible impact and to make digital real. It makes the digitalization of transformers easier, more effective, and secure. Whatever the type of transformer it may be - old, new, dry, or liquid-filled, transmission or distribution - the TXpert ecosystem would be applicable to it. With its solid grounding built on the knowledge and intelligence of manufacturing and servicing thousands of transformers, the TXpert ecosystem delivers actionable, data-driven insights with a real impact on reducing costs, optimizing operations, extending life expectancy, thereby further enhancing its environmental performance.

- End -

Editor's Notes

About the TXpert Ecosystem for transformers' digitalization

TXpert is Hitachi Energy's open, scalable, manufacturer-agnostic ecosystem for the digitalization of transformers, designed to drive data-driven intelligence and decision-making in the operations and maintenance of transformers.

1 / 2

It is a complete suite of products, software, services, and solutions that work together and have the capability to integrate with new and existing digital equipment from other manufacturers.

Spanning all types of new or existing transformers - distribution, dry and power transformers - the TXpert Ecosystem includes:

  • TXpert-Readydigital sensors: Such as temperature, DGA, bushings...etc from an extensive list of proven TXpert Ready third-party sensors
  • TXpert Hub monitoring system: Powered by CoreTec. The TXpert Hub provides asset level data visualization, acting as a watchdog and interface for all the sensed data
  • Asset Performance Management software: On Cloud, Edge or Premise Software that uses the data for actionable insights
  • TXpert advanced services: To have further expert insights and help it act instantaneously

TXpert delivers actionable intelligence that increases capital and operational value by optimizing operations, extending life-expectancy, and enhancing environmental performance, reducing risk and cost through predictive maintenance and smart asset management.

The actionable intelligence delivered by TXpert supports achieving a quantifiable return on investment through the following:

  • Optimize: Reduce cost, maximize life, productivity, and uptime. Enabling tools for change management, more efficient operations, or selective overloads
  • Predict: Enable continued operations, reliability, safety, monitor and quantify risks
  • Plan: Asset utilization and maintenance management
  • Prevent: Savings through condition-based maintenance instead of time-based maintenance

About Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. https://www.hitachienergy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://twitter.com/HitachiEnergy

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

2 / 2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HITACHI, LTD.
03:27aHitachi : Energy launches the next-generation TXpert™ solution to digitalize every t..
PU
02/21Nikkei drops to 1-month low on political tensions, rate-hike worries
RE
02/15Hitachi : Reorganizing Hitachi High-Tech Solutions to Strengthen Capabilities for Solving ..
PU
02/14Hitachi : to Donate to Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Türkiye and Syria
PU
02/06UK Antitrust Watchdog Publishes Initial Submission for Thales-Hitachi Rail Merger
MT
02/02Hitachi Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 3..
AQ
02/02Tech Rally Lifts Tokyo Market; Yen Strength Caps Upside
MT
02/02Hitachi to Strengthen Business Structure to Accelerate Growth through Digital, Green, a..
AQ
02/02ABB sees demand 'normalising' in 2023 after stock build-ups
RE
02/01Hitachi Energy completes sale of its Russian business to local management team
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 10 491 B 77 856 M 77 856 M
Net income 2023 633 B 4 700 M 4 700 M
Net Debt 2023 1 689 B 12 532 M 12 532 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 6 566 B 48 728 M 48 728 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 368 247
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart HITACHI, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 003,00 JPY
Average target price 8 380,36 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiji Kojima Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiko Kawamura Chief Finance & Risk Management Officer
Toshiaki Higashihara Executive Chairman
Norihiro Suzuki Head-Central Research Institute
Seiichiro Nukui Chief Information Officer & Senior GM-IT Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.4.66%48 728
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.18%134 577
SIEMENS AG10.88%122 528
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY27.57%90 454
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.10%73 320
3M COMPANY-8.90%62 201