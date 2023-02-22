FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi Energy launches the next-generation TXpert™ solution to

digitalize every transformer

The leading-edge technology collects all relevant data across devices to reduce cost,

optimize operation, extend life expectancy, and enhance performance

Zurich, February 22, 2023 - Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader advancing a sustainable energy future for all, launches today the next-generation TXpert Hub, a part of its ecosystem for transformers' digitalization.

The TXpert Hub enables monitoring by aggregating, storing, and analyzing the information received from the transformer's digital sensors.

It is built on the solid foundation of Hitachi Energy's journey of pioneering innovation in this field for more than 30 years and is conceived to simplify digitalization for any transformer with enhanced connectivity and cybersecurity.

"Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system driven by the energy transition, making the power grid a complex system of systems. Digitalization is the only way to manage that complexity to deliver the necessary visibility and agility to enable fast data-driven decision- making," said Bruno Melles, Managing Director of the Transformers Business at Hitachi Energy. "Digitalization is becoming crucial to transformers due to their pivotal role in enabling efficient, reliable and safe electricity networks, managing power quality and flow control to fit the needs of today and tomorrow."

Next generation TXpert Hub: Digitalization for every transformer

The next generation TXpert Hub, powered by the latest CoreTec technology, has been built from the ground up to ease transformer digitalization, focusing on:

Incorporating the operative experience from users of earlier versions of the system

The application of the latest technologies in communications and cyber security

Readiness for off-the-shelf retrofits

TXpert upgrades and enhances the transformers to connect and integrate all the relevant data across many devices to deliver tangible impact and to make digital real. It makes the digitalization of transformers easier, more effective, and secure. Whatever the type of transformer it may be - old, new, dry, or liquid-filled, transmission or distribution - the TXpert ecosystem would be applicable to it. With its solid grounding built on the knowledge and intelligence of manufacturing and servicing thousands of transformers, the TXpert ecosystem delivers actionable, data-driven insights with a real impact on reducing costs, optimizing operations, extending life expectancy, thereby further enhancing its environmental performance.

- End -

Editor's Notes

About the TXpert Ecosystem for transformers' digitalization

TXpert is Hitachi Energy's open, scalable, manufacturer-agnostic ecosystem for the digitalization of transformers, designed to drive data-driven intelligence and decision-making in the operations and maintenance of transformers.