Hitachi : High-Tech Announces New Production Facility for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment in Kasado Area

issue-driven value and is working to realize its 2024 Mid-Term Management Plan, which was formulated by using backcasting from our Stated Aims for 2030. We will continue to strengthen our ability to flexibly respond to changes and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by solving social issues utilizing our core Observation, Measurement and Analysis technologies.
■Overview of the New Production Facility
Location: Higashitoyoi, Kudamatsu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture
Site area: Approx. 80,000m2
Total floor space: Approx. 35,000m2
Construction: Steel construction, four-floor building
Scheduled completion: April 2025
Investment: Approx. 24 billion yen
- End -
About Hitachi High-Tech
Hitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and analysis equipment. and providing high value-added solutions in fields of social & industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc. The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2021 were approx. JPY 576.8 billion [USD
5.1 billion]. For further information, visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/
Contact:
Kasado General Affairs Dept., Human Resources & General Affairs Div.,
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
Tel: +81-833-41-8704