Hitachi Hosts "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN"

The Largest Scale Hitachi Group Event

Tokyo, August 27, 2021 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced that it will host the Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN, the largest scale Hitachi group event, from Monday, October 11 to Friday, October 15, as a forum for creating opportunities for collaboration with customers and partners, with the aim of realizing a sustainable society through its global Social Innovation Business.

Under the key message of "Hitachi Social Innovation is POWERING GOOD" in the 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, Hitachi will focus on the areas of "Environment", "Resilience",and "Security and Safety", driving the Social Innovation Business together with customers and partners. We will contribute to improving the social, environmental and economic values and the quality of life (QoL) of people through solutions to social and corporate challenges.

This will be held for the 23rd time as an online event where people can participate in various programs via the internet. Taking advantage of the online nature of the event, Hitachi will disseminate more global initiatives than ever, and will also aim to create business opportunities with customers by enhancing the customer experience and promoting dialogue through measures such as virtual exhibits. Through a variety of programs, Hitachi will introduce a wide range of specific initiatives to solve customers' management issues and social challenges, including Hitachi's vision for the future, Lumada solutions utilizing digital technologies, and the achievements of Social

