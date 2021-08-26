Hitachi : Hosts "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN"
08/26/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
Hitachi Hosts "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN"
The Largest Scale Hitachi Group Event
Tokyo, August 27, 2021 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced that it will host the Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN, the largest scale Hitachi group event, from Monday, October 11 to Friday, October 15, as a forum for creating opportunities for collaboration with customers and partners, with the aim of realizing a sustainable society through its global Social Innovation Business.
Under the key message of "Hitachi Social Innovation is POWERING GOOD" in the 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, Hitachi will focus on the areas of "Environment", "Resilience",and "Security and Safety", driving the Social Innovation Business together with customers and partners. We will contribute to improving the social, environmental and economic values and the quality of life (QoL) of people through solutions to social and corporate challenges.
This will be held for the 23rd time as an online event where people can participate in various programs via the internet. Taking advantage of the online nature of the event, Hitachi will disseminate more global initiatives than ever, and will also aim to create business opportunities with customers by enhancing the customer experience and promoting dialogue through measures such as virtual exhibits. Through a variety of programs, Hitachi will introduce a wide range of specific initiatives to solve customers' management issues and social challenges, including Hitachi's vision for the future, Lumada solutions utilizing digital technologies, and the achievements of Social
Innovation Business combining Hitachi's unique strengths in OT (Operational Technology), IT (Information Technology), and products.
Keynote Speech
Toshiaki Higashihara, Executive Chairman and CEO will deliver a keynote speech titled "The Future Realized through DX in Social Infrastructures - Sustainable Society and Creative Consumers". He will talk about how Hitachi's DX for social infrastructure will solve the "environmental problems" and "paradigm shift to human-centered technology" that society is currently facing, and how it will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.
Highlight Session
In this session, experts from around the world and Hitachi executives will discuss value creation initiatives and global trends. In a total of five sessions, Hitachi executives will discuss Hitachi's global initiatives in the environmental and digital fields.
A Beautiful Planet for Future Generations - Hitachi's Role as a Principal Partner for COP26 -
Under the theme of "Environment", Alistair Dormer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, Chief Environmental Officer, Alok Sharma, President of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), and Nigel Topping, High-Level Climate Action Champion, will discuss global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.
Toward Becoming a Global DX Partner - Hitachi's Acceleration of Global Lumada Business -
Under the theme of "Digital", Toshiaki Tokunaga, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, together with Shashank Samant, CEO of GlobalLogic Inc., which Hitachi acquired in July,and Gajen Kandia,CEO of Hitachi Vantara LLC, a Hitachi subsidiary in the U.S., will introduce Lumada-based initiatives to support DX for customers and society.
Driving Collaboration and Innovation to Achieve a Carbon-Neutral Society - Leveraging the Opportunities and Overcoming the Challenges of Decarbonization -
Underthe theme of "Environment",Claudio Facchin,SeniorVice Presidentand Executive Officer, together with Steven Chu, Former U.S. Secretary of Energy, and Lully Miura, President of Yamaneko Research Institute, Inc., will discuss the energy transition from multiple perspectives and share the opportunities
and challenges facing the U.S., Europe, Japan, and the world, while considering how the energy system can be designed to achieve a carbon- neutral society.
Innovation to Realize Visions and Values
Underthe theme of "Innovation",Norihiro Suzuki,Vice Presidentand Executive Officer, CTO, John Hennessy, Chairman of the Board, Alphabet Inc., and experts in various fields will discuss innovation in the world, start-up initiatives, and Hitachi's vision for innovation.
Diversity and Inclusion as the Driving Force for Further Growth
Underthe theme of "Diversity and Inclusion (D&I)", Lorena DellaGiovanna,Vice President and Executive Officer, CDIO (Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer), together with Rich Lesser, CEO of Boston Consulting Group, and Yumiko Murakami, General Partner of MPower Partners Fund L.P., will introduce the importance of D&I in accelerating innovation, touching on the significance of D&I in society and efforts to realize an inclusive society.
Business Sessions/ Expert Sessions/ Seminars
Representatives and experts from Hitachi's focused areas of IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life and Automotive Systems will give presentations on examples of collaborative creation using Lumada, including discussions with customers. In addition, the heads of each solution and project will give a presentation on specific initiatives to realize each business strategy.
Virtual Exhibition
From this year's exhibition, a "virtual exhibition" will be applied for customers to experience Hitachi's Social Innovation Business in the same way as in a real exhibition,allowing themto freely move around in a single space according to their interests. This will improve the opportunities for dialogue between exhibition staff and customers, promoting introduction of Hitachi's vision, future vision, and solutions across the three business domains Hitachi is focusing on:"Environment", "Resilience" and "Security and Safety".
Image of Virtual Exhibition
About Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN
Name
Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN
Date
October 11 (Mon.) to 15 (Fri.)
Host
Hitachi, Ltd.
Application for
Please register in advance on the official website for free.
Participation
Registration starts at 11 a.m. on August 27.
Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN Official Site
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi is working to increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers across six domains; IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation.
Hitachi is a Principal Partner of COP26, playing a leading role in the efforts to achieve a decarbonized society and become a climate change innovator. Hitachi strives to achieve carbon neutrality at all its business sites by 2030 and to achieve an 80% reduction in CO2 emissions across the company's value chain by 2050.
For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at