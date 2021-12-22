Hitachi : Notice of Inappropriate Conduct for Certain Products, including Unperformed Periodic Tests

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Notice of Inappropriate Conduct for Certain Products,

Including Unperformed Periodic Tests

Tokyo, December 22, 2021 - Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. has discovered inappropriate conduct regarding some of the brake components manufactured at its Yamanashi Plant (Minami-Alps City, Yamanashi Prefecture) and suspension components manufactured at its Fukushima Plant (Koori Town, Date District, Fukushima Prefecture), such as periodic tests*1 not being conducted.

*1 Periodic tests: Sample tests that are separate from production process inspections and shipping inspections,

which are determined by the customer.

We sincerely apologize for the significant inconvenience we may have caused our customers and concerned parties.

We have taken corrective measures to address the currently known inappropriate conduct and are now correctly implementing testing and inspections. Regarding affected products produced in the past, we are conducting internal verification tests, and have assessed there are no issues with product safety. To date, we have not confirmed any performance or safety issues regarding the pertinent products.

To ensure such incidents do not occur again and to fully regain trust of our partners and customers, our company established a special investigation committee through external legal counsel to investigate the facts and root causes of the matter independently and objectively. In addition, the committee is fundamentally reevaluating our quality assurance system and enhancing our compliance framework.

The details of the inappropriate conduct and the findings to date are as follow:

1. Yamanashi plant

Inappropriate conduct in periodic tests

Affected product Description Number of tests Time period*2 No. of customers Brake components Data from periodic tests that Oct 2003 to ~57,000 5 products for 9 customers weren't performed were included in Mar 2021 reports to customers *2 Currently confirmed time period

- more -