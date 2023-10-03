FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Notification Regarding the Status and Conclusion of

Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

Tokyo, October 3, 2023 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced the status of repurchase of its own common stock pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 32 of Hitachi's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2023, as follows.

This concludes Hitachi's repurchase of shares of its own common stock approved at the Board of Directors meeting.

1. Class of shares repurchased Common stock of Hitachi 2. Total number of shares repurchased 1,938,100 shares 3. Total purchase price for repurchased shares 19,104,201,796 yen 4. Period of repurchase September 1, 2023 to October 2, 2023 5. Method of repurchase Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)

1. Details of resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting on April 27, 2023