Hitachi : Notification Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock
Today at 02:36 am
Share
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Notification Regarding the Status of
Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock
Tokyo, August 2, 2023 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced the status of repurchase of its own common stock pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 32 of Hitachi's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2023, as follows.
1.
Class of shares repurchased
Common stock of Hitachi
2.
Total number of shares repurchased
2,693,400 shares
3.
Total purchase price for repurchased shares
23,913,901,919 yen
4.
Period of repurchase
July 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023
5.
Method of repurchase
Open market purchase
through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(For reference)
1. Details of resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting on April 27, 2023
Class of shares to be repurchased
Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased
Common stock of Hitachi
Up to 20 million shares
(2.13% of the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stocks))
(3)
Aggregate amount of repurchase
Up to 100 billion yen
(4)
Period of repurchase
From April 28, 2023 to March 31, 2024
(5)
Method of repurchase
Expected open market purchase
through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Total number and purchase price of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of July 31, 2023)
(1)
Total number of shares repurchased
6,249,400 shares
(2)
Total purchase price for repurchased shares
54,044,532,123 yen
- End -
1 / 2
About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries"
connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co- creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website athttps://www.hitachi.com.
Hitachi specializes in manufacturing and marketing of electronic and industrial equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products and services as follows:
- social infrastructure and industrial systems (24.7%): elevators, escalators, industrial facilities, railway systems, power generation units, etc. The group also provides engineering and construction of nuclear, hydroelectric, and thermal power plants services;
- information and telecommunications products and services (20.1%): systems integration, cloud computing, software, servers, hard disks, PCs, ATMs, data communication base stations, payment terminals, etc.;
- materials and components (16.6%): semi-conductor materials, printed circuit cards, cables, copper and forged steel products, magnetic materials, organic and inorganic chemical products, etc.;
- construction equipment (10%) : hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining equipment, etc.;
- automotive systems (9.4%): powertrain systems, control systems, etc.;
- electronic products (9.2%): fiber-optic components, screen tubes, testing and measurement equipment, medical equipment, equipment for manufacturing semiconductors, etc.;
- household appliances (4.7%): heating and air conditioning equipments, refrigerators, washing machines, etc.;
- other (5.3%): mainly transport, financial and logistical services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (49.2%), Asia (21.3%), North America (12.7%), Europe (10.8%) and other (6%).