Tokyo, August 2, 2023 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced the status of repurchase of its own common stock pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 32 of Hitachi's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2023, as follows.

1.

Class of shares repurchased

Common stock of Hitachi

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

2,693,400 shares

3.

Total purchase price for repurchased shares

23,913,901,919 yen

4.

Period of repurchase

July 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023

5.

Method of repurchase

Open market purchase

through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)

1. Details of resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting on April 27, 2023

  1. Class of shares to be repurchased
  2. Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased

Common stock of Hitachi

Up to 20 million shares

(2.13% of the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stocks))

(3)

Aggregate amount of repurchase

Up to 100 billion yen

(4)

Period of repurchase

From April 28, 2023 to March 31, 2024

(5)

Method of repurchase

Expected open market purchase

through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number and purchase price of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of July 31, 2023)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

6,249,400 shares

(2)

Total purchase price for repurchased shares

54,044,532,123 yen

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries"

  • connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co- creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website athttps://www.hitachi.com.

