Hitachi's Proton Therapy System Now in Use

at National Cancer Centre Singapore

Treatment Room

Tokyo, October 4, 2023 - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") and Hitachi Asia Ltd. announced today that it has delivered to National Cancer Centre Singapore ("NCCS") a proton therapy system, with which NCCS has completed the first patient treatment as of 11 August 2023. This marks Hitachi's first proton therapy system to start treatment in Southeast Asia.

This system, installed in the basement of the new building of NCCS with 24 floors above ground, consists of five treatment rooms, four with rotating gantries and one with fixed beam, equipped with Real-time image Gating system for Proton Therapy (RGPT) to treat tumors in motion due to respiration and advanced spot scanning technology to irradiate even tumors with complex shapes with high precision.

NCCS is a leading national and regional tertiary cancer centre with specialists who are experts in treating cancer. The new NCCS building which officially opened on May 18th this year, has increased capacity and expanded facilities dedicated to cancer treatment, rehabilitation, research and education all under one roof.

Hitachi provides products and services of particle therapy systems with higher performance and added value, which can be found in leading hospitals around the world, ranging from proton therapy system, heavy ion therapy system to hybrid system combined with the capabilities of proton and carbon therapy. With over 85,000 patients* treated to date, the systems have an excellent reputation for reliability.

*Statistics based on data up to December 2021 published on the PTCOG's website.

Hitachi will continue to support patient-friendly treatment and improvement of the quality of life (QoL) for cancer patients and contribute to the further development of minimally invasive cancer treatments.

