Hitachi : Rail secures clearance for €1,660m Thales GTS acquisition
October 31, 2023 at 12:05 am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
European Commission gives antitrust approval for deal
31, October, 2023 - Hitachi Rail has been given clearance to proceed with its €1,660 million acquisition of Thales' Ground Transportation Systems business on 30 October 2023.
The publication of the European Commission's (EC) approval means that the deal has now received clearance from all 13 competition authorities which reviewed the acquisition.
Prior to the European Commission's clearance, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority gave its approvalfor the deal on 4 October 2023.
As a condition of securing approval for the acquisition, Hitachi Rail will divest its mainline signalling business located in France, Germany and the UK.
The divestiture will be made in accordance with all relevant processes and consultations with employees and their representative bodies.
