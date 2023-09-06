Hitachi : Selected as a Constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, ESG Investment Indices
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Hitachi Selected as a Constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, ESG Investment Indices
Tokyo, September 6, 2023 - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") continued to be selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the FTSE
Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.
The FTSE4Good Index Series, the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index are ESG investment indices created by FTSE Russell and significant benchmarks used by investors for assessing corporate ESG practices. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index are adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) as a benchmark for ESG passive funds.
Hitachi has been promoting sustainable management and working specifically to achieve the carbon neutrality of its business sites (factories and offices) by FY2030 and its entire value chain by FY2050 under Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050, its long-term environmental targets. In addition, Hitachi has set a target of increasing the ratio of female and non-Japanese executive and corporate officers (the executive position next to executive officer) to 30% respectively by FY2030.To promote sustainable management, Hitachi also amended its executive compensation system*, expanding the ratio of sustainability evaluation in the compensation.
Hitachi will solve various challenges faced by our customers and society and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society where people live happily in prosperity through the Social Innovation Business leveraging data and technology.
News Release on April 25, 2023 "Hitachi Amends Executive Compensation System, Further Strengthening Links Between Corporate Value and Compensation"https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2023/04/230425b.html
Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (49.2%), Asia (21.3%), North America (12.7%), Europe (10.8%) and other (6%).