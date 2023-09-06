FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi Selected as a Constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, ESG Investment Indices

Tokyo, September 6, 2023 - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") continued to be selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the FTSE

Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.

The FTSE4Good Index Series, the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index are ESG investment indices created by FTSE Russell and significant benchmarks used by investors for assessing corporate ESG practices. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index are adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) as a benchmark for ESG passive funds.

Hitachi has been promoting sustainable management and working specifically to achieve the carbon neutrality of its business sites (factories and offices) by FY2030 and its entire value chain by FY2050 under Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050, its long-term environmental targets. In addition, Hitachi has set a target of increasing the ratio of female and non-Japanese executive and corporate officers (the executive position next to executive officer) to 30% respectively by FY2030.To promote sustainable management, Hitachi also amended its executive compensation system*, expanding the ratio of sustainability evaluation in the compensation.

Hitachi will solve various challenges faced by our customers and society and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society where people live happily in prosperity through the Social Innovation Business leveraging data and technology.

News Release on April 25, 2023 "Hitachi Amends Executive Compensation System, Further Strengthening Links Between Corporate Value and Compensation" https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2023/04/230425b.html

FTSE4Good Index Series

https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/ftse4good

FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/blossom-japan

Hitachi Sustainability Report

https://www.hitachi.com/sustainability/download/index.html

Hitachi Integrated Reporthttps://www.hitachi.com/IR-e/library/integrated/index.html

- End -