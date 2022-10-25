Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hitachi, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:38 2022-10-25 am EDT
6564.00 JPY   +2.31%
12:13aHitachi Social Innovation Forum 2022 Japan Keynote Session "hitachi's Vision For A Sustainable Society : Supporting People's Quality of Life with Data and Technology"
PU
10/21Hitachi Astemo Develops Prototype 360-Degree Stereo Vision with Multi-Camera 3D Sensing
AQ
10/20Hitachi Astemo develops prototype of a new steer-by-wire steering device that expands cabin space
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2022 JAPAN Keynote Session "Hitachi's Vision for a Sustainable Society: Supporting People's Quality of Life with Data and Technology"

10/25/2022 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hitachi's Vision for a Sustainable Society

Social Innovation Business:

Resolving Social Issues with Customers

A society that contributes to

people's quality of life and a healthy global environment

A society that contributes to

people's quality of life and a healthy global environment

Abnormal

Natural disasters

weather events

An increasingly complex world

PandemicsGeopolitical

Skyrocketing prices

conflicts

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 04:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HITACHI, LTD.
12:13aHitachi Social Innovation Forum 2022 : Supporting People's Quality of Life with Data and T..
PU
10/21Hitachi Astemo Develops Prototype 360-Degree Stereo Vision with Multi-Camera 3D Sensing
AQ
10/20Hitachi Astemo develops prototype of a new steer-by-wire steering device that expands c..
AQ
10/20ABB reports record margin in Q3 as demand stays strong
RE
10/18Swedish private equity firm EQT sees near-record deals in Japan -execs
RE
10/14Hitachi Energy to secure power supply in Africa's longest high-voltage direct current (..
AQ
10/14Hitachi Energy to secure power supply in Africa's longest high-voltage direct current (..
AQ
10/14Presentation : HR Strategy aligned with Management Strategy
PU
10/13Hitachi Energy invests US$37 million to expand transformer manufacturing facility in So..
AQ
10/11Hitachi : 2024 Human Resources Strategy (PDF format, 6,064kBytes)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 9 779 B 65 707 M 65 707 M
Net income 2023 632 B 4 246 M 4 246 M
Net Debt 2023 1 559 B 10 477 M 10 477 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,73x
Yield 2023 2,10%
Capitalization 6 111 B 41 057 M 41 057 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 368 247
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart HITACHI, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6 416,00 JPY
Average target price 8 236,07 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiji Kojima Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiko Kawamura Chief Finance & Risk Management Officer
Toshiaki Higashihara Executive Chairman
Norihiro Suzuki Head-Central Research Institute
Seiichiro Nukui Chief Information Officer & Senior GM-IT Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.2.09%40 878
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-5.21%623 851
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.33%123 158
SIEMENS AG-30.02%82 737
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.92%79 851
3M COMPANY-34.24%64 693