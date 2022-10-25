Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2022 JAPAN Keynote Session "Hitachi's Vision for a Sustainable Society: Supporting People's Quality of Life with Data and Technology"

Hitachi's Vision for a Sustainable Society
Social Innovation Business:
Resolving Social Issues with Customers
A society that contributes to
people's quality of life and a healthy global environment
A society that contributes to
people's quality of life and a healthy global environment
|
Abnormal
|
Natural disasters
|
|
weather events
|
An increasingly complex world
PandemicsGeopolitical
|
Skyrocketing prices
|
conflicts
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.