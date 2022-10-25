Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2022 JAPAN Keynote Session "Hitachi's Vision for a Sustainable Society: Supporting People's Quality of Life with Data and Technology"

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 9 779 B 65 707 M 65 707 M Net income 2023 632 B 4 246 M 4 246 M Net Debt 2023 1 559 B 10 477 M 10 477 M P/E ratio 2023 9,73x Yield 2023 2,10% Capitalization 6 111 B 41 057 M 41 057 M EV / Sales 2023 0,78x EV / Sales 2024 0,76x Nbr of Employees 368 247 Free-Float 95,5% Chart HITACHI, LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 6 416,00 JPY Average target price 8 236,07 JPY Spread / Average Target 28,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Keiji Kojima Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Yoshihiko Kawamura Chief Finance & Risk Management Officer Toshiaki Higashihara Executive Chairman Norihiro Suzuki Head-Central Research Institute Seiichiro Nukui Chief Information Officer & Senior GM-IT Digital Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) HITACHI, LTD. 2.09% 40 878 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -5.21% 623 851 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -12.33% 123 158 SIEMENS AG -30.02% 82 737 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -22.92% 79 851 3M COMPANY -34.24% 64 693