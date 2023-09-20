Hitachi specializes in manufacturing and marketing of electronic and industrial equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products and services as follows: - social infrastructure and industrial systems (24.7%): elevators, escalators, industrial facilities, railway systems, power generation units, etc. The group also provides engineering and construction of nuclear, hydroelectric, and thermal power plants services; - information and telecommunications products and services (20.1%): systems integration, cloud computing, software, servers, hard disks, PCs, ATMs, data communication base stations, payment terminals, etc.; - materials and components (16.6%): semi-conductor materials, printed circuit cards, cables, copper and forged steel products, magnetic materials, organic and inorganic chemical products, etc.; - construction equipment (10%) : hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining equipment, etc.; - automotive systems (9.4%): powertrain systems, control systems, etc.; - electronic products (9.2%): fiber-optic components, screen tubes, testing and measurement equipment, medical equipment, equipment for manufacturing semiconductors, etc.; - household appliances (4.7%): heating and air conditioning equipments, refrigerators, washing machines, etc.; - other (5.3%): mainly transport, financial and logistical services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (49.2%), Asia (21.3%), North America (12.7%), Europe (10.8%) and other (6%).

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates