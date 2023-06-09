Hitachi : Supplementary Information

Advanced search
Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023

Hitachi Investor Day 2023 補足情報

June 13, 2023

Hitachi, Ltd.

株式会社日立製作所

1.

Financial Results and Forecast 実績および見通し

2

2.

Digital Systems & Services Segment

デジタルシステム＆サービスセグメント

3

3.

Green Energy & Mobility Segment

グリーンエナジー＆モビリティセグメント

4

4.

Connective Industries Segment コネクティブインダストリーズセグメント

5

5.

Lumada Business Lumada事業

6

6.

Cautionary Statement 将来予想に関する記述

7

Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023

1

1. Financial Results and Forecast 実績および見通し

(Billions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Actual

Actual

Forecast

Target

Three sectors total *1

Revenues

6,699.2

7,638.2

7,840.0

CAGR5%-7%

(Digital Systems & Services/

(7,800.0-8,200.0)*2

Green Energy & Mobility/

Adjusted operating income

560.9

597.2

642.0

-

Connective Industries)

Adjusted operating income ratio

8.4%

7.8%

8.2%

-

Adjusted EBITA

662.1

724.8

800.0

-

Adjusted EBITA ratio

9.9%

9.5%

10.2%

12%

Astemo

Revenues

1,597.7

1,920.0

960.0

-

(Automotive Systems)

Adjusted operating income

58.7

69.6

33.0

-

Adjusted operating income ratio

3.7%

3.6%

3.4%

-

Adjusted EBITA

62.3

73.4

35.0

-

Adjusted EBITA ratio

3.9%

3.8%

3.6%

-

Listed subsidiaries total

Revenues

1,967.6

1,322.8

-

-

(Hitachi Construction

Adjusted operating income

118.5

81.2

-

-

Machinery/

Adjusted operating income ratio

6.0%

6.1%

-

-

Hitachi Metals)

Adjusted EBITA

130.8

86.2

-

-

Adjusted EBITA ratio

6.7%

6.5%

-

-

Revenues

10,264.6

10,881.1

8,800.0

CAGR 5%-7%

(7,800.0-8,200.0)

Adjusted operating income

738.2

748.1

675.0

-

Adjusted operating income ratio

7.2%

6.9%

7.7%

-

Total

Adjusted EBITA

855.3

884.6

835.0

-

Adjusted EBITA ratio

8.3%

8.1%

9.5%

12%

Net income attributable to

583.4

649.1

500.0

c. 600

Hitachi, Ltd. stockholders

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

7.7%

7.6%

7.5%

10%

*1 "Three sectors total" is presented as the consolidated total less the total of Astemo, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Hitachi Metals. It includes others and corporate items & eliminations.

*2 In parentheses, revenues are calculated from CAGR.

Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023

2

2. Digital Systems & Services Segment*1

デジタルシステム＆サービスセグメント

(Billions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Actual

Actual

Forecast*5

Target

Revenues (total)

2,153.6

2,389.0

2,450.0

CAGR7%

(2,600.0)*6

Front Business*2

948.0

982.5

1,030.0

-

IT Services*3

842.7

898.3

919.0

-

Services & Platforms*4

776.4

938.1

978.0

-

Adjusted operating income (total)

268.1

274.3

289.0

-

Adjusted operating income ratio

12.4%

11.5%

11.8%

-

Front Business

96.3

93.1

110.5

-

10.2%

9.5%

10.7%

-

IT Services

99.9

101.5

104.9

-

11.9%

11.3%

11.4%

-

Services & Platforms

71.4

76.2

95.6

-

9.2%

8.1%

9.8%

-

Adjusted EBITA (total)

281.4

293.7

308.0

-

Adjusted EBITA ratio

13.1%

12.3%

12.6%

14%

Front Business

97.4

94.3

112.0

-

10.3%

9.6%

10.9%

-

IT Services

100.4

102.1

105.5

-

11.9%

11.4%

11.5%

-

Services & Platforms

73.4

78.0

95.5

-

9.5%

8.3%

9.8%

-

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

10.6%

8.3%

8.2%

-

*1 Figures for each subsegment include intersegment transactions.

*2 System integration, sales, maintenance, related services of software and hardware, and consulting businesses for financial, public, enterprise and social infrastructure (power, rail, telecommunication, etc.) sectors, and information control systems business.

*3 Businesses of Hitachi Solutions, Hitachi Systems, and Hitachi Consulting Japan.

*4 Businesses of digital solutions (artificial Intelligence, IoT platform, software, cloud service, etc.), sales of IT products (storage and server), maintenance, etc.

*5 From FY2023, figures for Hitachi Consulting Japan, which were included in IT Services until FY2022, are included in Services & Platforms. *6 In parentheses, revenues are calculated from CAGR.

Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023

3

3. Green Energy & Mobility Segment*1,2 グリーンエナジー＆モビリティセグメント

(Billions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Actual

Actual

Forecast*3,4

Target

Revenues (total)

2,051.0

2,492.5

2,580.0

CAGR13%

(2,900.0)*5

Nuclear Energy BU

150.7

171.5

156.6

-

Energy BU

183.7

177.4

-

-

Hitachi Power Solutions

-

-

124.0

-

Power Grids BU

1,112.6

1,438.7

1,380.5

-

Hitachi Energy (standalone)

1,075.8

1,413.9

1,362.5

-

Railway Systems BU

628.3

736.0

907.3

-

Adjusted operating income (total)

38.2

73.2

100.0

-

Adjusted operating income ratio

1.9%

2.9%

3.9%

-

Sum of Nuclear Energy BU and Energy BU

27.6

3.7

-

-

8.2%

1.1%

-

-

Sum of Nuclear Energy BU and Hitachi Power Solutions

-

-

36.3

-

-

-

11.2%

-

Power Grids BU

(9.5)

31.5

32.2

-

(0.9)%

2.2%

2.3%

-

Hitachi Energy (standalone)

62.4

98.1

110.1

-

5.8%

6.9%

8.1%

-

Railway Systems BU

25.6

40.3

33.5

-

4.1%

5.5%

3.7%

-

Adjusted EBITA (total)

92.3

132.7

173.0

-

Adjusted EBITA ratio

4.5%

5.3%

6.7%

9%

Sum of Nuclear Energy BU and Energy BU

29.5

5.6

-

-

8.8%

1.7%

-

-

Sum of Nuclear Energy BU and Hitachi Power Solutions

-

-

37.7

-

-

-

11.6%

-

Power Grids BU

39.4

81.9

81.0

-

3.5%

5.7%

5.9%

-

Hitachi Energy (standalone)

65.2

101.0

112.5

-

6.1%

7.1%

8.3%

-

Railway Systems BU

28.9

47.6

56.8

-

4.6%

6.5%

6.3%

-

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

2.0%

3.2%

3.6%

-

*1 Figures for each subsegment include intersegment transactions.

*2 Figures for each BU include information control systems business, which is posted in Digital Systems & Services segment.

*3 From FY2023, figures for Hitachi Power Solutions, which were included in Energy BU until FY2022, are disclosed independently.

*4 From FY2023, figures for Business Management Reinforcement Division, which were included in Energy BU until FY2022, are included in Others Segment.

*5 In parentheses, revenues are calculated from CAGR.

Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023

4

4. Connective Industries Segment*1,2 コネクティブインダストリーズセグメント

(Billions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Actual

Actual

Forecast

Target

Revenues (total)

2,752.8

2,975.2

3,000.0

CAGR4%

(3,100.0*4)

Building Systems BU

822.7

891.0

840.0

-

Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems (Hitachi GLS)

396.6

392.3

400.0

-

Measurement & Analysis Systems (Hitachi High-Tech)

576.8

674.2

670.0

-

Industrial Digital BU*3

343.1

361.5

360.0

-

Water & Environment BU

182.3

186.5

194.0

-

Industrial Products

409.4

451.1

458.6

-

Adjusted operating income (total)

228.8

280.5

300.0

-

Adjusted operating income ratio

8.3%

9.4%

10.0%

-

Building Systems BU

67.4

79.8

82.0

-

8.2%

9.0%

9.8%

-

Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems (Hitachi GLS)

25.0

20.9

29.0

-

6.3%

5.3%

7.3%

-

Measurement & Analysis Systems (Hitachi High-Tech)

58.7

92.4

80.0

-

10.2%

13.7%

11.9%

-

Industrial Digital BU

38.5

34.2

37.6

-

11.2%

9.5%

10.5%

-

Water & Environment BU

16.4

17.9

20.8

-

9.0%

9.6%

10.7%

-

Industrial Products

33.5

40.6

45.1

-

8.2%

9.0%

9.8%

-

Adjusted EBITA (total)

257.8

312.1

330.0

-

Adjusted EBITA ratio

9.4%

10.5%

11.0%

12%

Building Systems BU

69.8

83.6

84.2

-

8.5%

9.4%

10.0%

-

Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems (Hitachi GLS)

40.0

35.5

45.5

-

10.1%

9.0%

11.4%

-

Measurement & Analysis Systems (Hitachi High-Tech)

59.8

92.6

80.3

-

10.4%

13.7%

12.0%

-

Industrial Digital BU

42.7

40.7

41.8

-

12.4%

11.3%

11.6%

-

Water & Environment BU

17.5

19.0

21.5

-

9.6%

10.2%

11.1%

-

Industrial Products

37.8

46.0

49.9

-

9.2%

10.2%

10.9%

-

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

9.4%

10.8%

11.3%

-

*1 Figures for each subsegment include intersegment transactions.

*2 Figures for Industrial Digital BU and Water & Environment BU include information control systems business,

which is posted in Digital Systems & Services segment.

*3 From FY2022, Industrial & Distribution Business Unit renamed Industrial Digital Business Unit.

*4 In parentheses, revenues are calculated from CAGR.

Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023

5

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 06:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
