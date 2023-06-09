Hitachi : Supplementary Information

2. Digital Systems & Services Segment*1 デジタルシステム＆サービスセグメント (Billions of yen) FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 Actual Actual Forecast*5 Target Revenues (total) 2,153.6 2,389.0 2,450.0 CAGR7% (2,600.0)*6 Front Business*2 948.0 982.5 1,030.0 - IT Services*3 842.7 898.3 919.0 - Services & Platforms*4 776.4 938.1 978.0 - Adjusted operating income (total) 268.1 274.3 289.0 - Adjusted operating income ratio 12.4% 11.5% 11.8% - Front Business 96.3 93.1 110.5 - 10.2% 9.5% 10.7% - IT Services 99.9 101.5 104.9 - 11.9% 11.3% 11.4% - Services & Platforms 71.4 76.2 95.6 - 9.2% 8.1% 9.8% - Adjusted EBITA (total) 281.4 293.7 308.0 - Adjusted EBITA ratio 13.1% 12.3% 12.6% 14% Front Business 97.4 94.3 112.0 - 10.3% 9.6% 10.9% - IT Services 100.4 102.1 105.5 - 11.9% 11.4% 11.5% - Services & Platforms 73.4 78.0 95.5 - 9.5% 8.3% 9.8% - Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 10.6% 8.3% 8.2% -

*1 Figures for each subsegment include intersegment transactions.

*2 System integration, sales, maintenance, related services of software and hardware, and consulting businesses for financial, public, enterprise and social infrastructure (power, rail, telecommunication, etc.) sectors, and information control systems business.

*3 Businesses of Hitachi Solutions, Hitachi Systems, and Hitachi Consulting Japan.

*4 Businesses of digital solutions (artificial Intelligence, IoT platform, software, cloud service, etc.), sales of IT products (storage and server), maintenance, etc.

*5 From FY2023, figures for Hitachi Consulting Japan, which were included in IT Services until FY2022, are included in Services & Platforms. *6 In parentheses, revenues are calculated from CAGR.