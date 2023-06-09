Hitachi : Supplementary Information

Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023
Hitachi Investor Day 2023 補足情報
June 13, 2023
Hitachi, Ltd.
株式会社日立製作所
1.
Financial Results and Forecast 実績および見通し
2
2.
Digital Systems & Services Segment
デジタルシステム＆サービスセグメント
3
3.
Green Energy & Mobility Segment
グリーンエナジー＆モビリティセグメント
4
4.
Connective Industries Segment コネクティブインダストリーズセグメント
5
5.
Lumada Business Lumada事業
6
6.
Cautionary Statement 将来予想に関する記述
7
Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023
1
1. Financial Results and Forecast 実績および見通し
(Billions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Actual
Actual
Forecast
Target
Three sectors total *1
Revenues
6,699.2
7,638.2
7,840.0
CAGR5%-7%
(Digital Systems & Services/
(7,800.0-8,200.0)*2
Green Energy & Mobility/
Adjusted operating income
560.9
597.2
642.0
-
Connective Industries)
Adjusted operating income ratio
8.4%
7.8%
8.2%
-
Adjusted EBITA
662.1
724.8
800.0
-
Adjusted EBITA ratio
9.9%
9.5%
10.2%
12%
Astemo
Revenues
1,597.7
1,920.0
960.0
-
(Automotive Systems)
Adjusted operating income
58.7
69.6
33.0
-
Adjusted operating income ratio
3.7%
3.6%
3.4%
-
Adjusted EBITA
62.3
73.4
35.0
-
Adjusted EBITA ratio
3.9%
3.8%
3.6%
-
Listed subsidiaries total
Revenues
1,967.6
1,322.8
-
-
(Hitachi Construction
Adjusted operating income
118.5
81.2
-
-
Machinery/
Adjusted operating income ratio
6.0%
6.1%
-
-
Hitachi Metals)
Adjusted EBITA
130.8
86.2
-
-
Adjusted EBITA ratio
6.7%
6.5%
-
-
Revenues
10,264.6
10,881.1
8,800.0
CAGR 5%-7%
(7,800.0-8,200.0)
Adjusted operating income
738.2
748.1
675.0
-
Adjusted operating income ratio
7.2%
6.9%
7.7%
-
Total
Adjusted EBITA
855.3
884.6
835.0
-
Adjusted EBITA ratio
8.3%
8.1%
9.5%
12%
Net income attributable to
583.4
649.1
500.0
c. 600
Hitachi, Ltd. stockholders
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
7.7%
7.6%
7.5%
10%
*1 "Three sectors total" is presented as the consolidated total less the total of Astemo, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Hitachi Metals. It includes others and corporate items & eliminations.
*2 In parentheses, revenues are calculated from CAGR.
Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023
2
2. Digital Systems & Services Segment*1
デジタルシステム＆サービスセグメント
(Billions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Actual
Actual
Forecast*5
Target
Revenues (total)
2,153.6
2,389.0
2,450.0
CAGR7%
(2,600.0)*6
Front Business*2
948.0
982.5
1,030.0
-
IT Services*3
842.7
898.3
919.0
-
Services & Platforms*4
776.4
938.1
978.0
-
Adjusted operating income (total)
268.1
274.3
289.0
-
Adjusted operating income ratio
12.4%
11.5%
11.8%
-
Front Business
96.3
93.1
110.5
-
10.2%
9.5%
10.7%
-
IT Services
99.9
101.5
104.9
-
11.9%
11.3%
11.4%
-
Services & Platforms
71.4
76.2
95.6
-
9.2%
8.1%
9.8%
-
Adjusted EBITA (total)
281.4
293.7
308.0
-
Adjusted EBITA ratio
13.1%
12.3%
12.6%
14%
Front Business
97.4
94.3
112.0
-
10.3%
9.6%
10.9%
-
IT Services
100.4
102.1
105.5
-
11.9%
11.4%
11.5%
-
Services & Platforms
73.4
78.0
95.5
-
9.5%
8.3%
9.8%
-
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
10.6%
8.3%
8.2%
-
*1 Figures for each subsegment include intersegment transactions.
*2 System integration, sales, maintenance, related services of software and hardware, and consulting businesses for financial, public, enterprise and social infrastructure (power, rail, telecommunication, etc.) sectors, and information control systems business.
*3 Businesses of Hitachi Solutions, Hitachi Systems, and Hitachi Consulting Japan.
*4 Businesses of digital solutions (artificial Intelligence, IoT platform, software, cloud service, etc.), sales of IT products (storage and server), maintenance, etc.
*5 From FY2023, figures for Hitachi Consulting Japan, which were included in IT Services until FY2022, are included in Services & Platforms. *6 In parentheses, revenues are calculated from CAGR.
Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023
3
3. Green Energy & Mobility Segment*1,2 グリーンエナジー＆モビリティセグメント
(Billions of yen)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Actual
Actual
Forecast*3,4
Target
Revenues (total)
2,051.0
2,492.5
2,580.0
CAGR13%
(2,900.0)*5
Nuclear Energy BU
150.7
171.5
156.6
-
Energy BU
183.7
177.4
-
-
Hitachi Power Solutions
-
-
124.0
-
Power Grids BU
1,112.6
1,438.7
1,380.5
-
Hitachi Energy (standalone)
1,075.8
1,413.9
1,362.5
-
Railway Systems BU
628.3
736.0
907.3
-
Adjusted operating income (total)
38.2
73.2
100.0
-
Adjusted operating income ratio
1.9%
2.9%
3.9%
-
Sum of Nuclear Energy BU and Energy BU
27.6
3.7
-
-
8.2%
1.1%
-
-
Sum of Nuclear Energy BU and Hitachi Power Solutions
-
-
36.3
-
-
-
11.2%
-
Power Grids BU
(9.5)
31.5
32.2
-
(0.9)%
2.2%
2.3%
-
Hitachi Energy (standalone)
62.4
98.1
110.1
-
5.8%
6.9%
8.1%
-
Railway Systems BU
25.6
40.3
33.5
-
4.1%
5.5%
3.7%
-
Adjusted EBITA (total)
92.3
132.7
173.0
-
Adjusted EBITA ratio
4.5%
5.3%
6.7%
9%
Sum of Nuclear Energy BU and Energy BU
29.5
5.6
-
-
8.8%
1.7%
-
-
Sum of Nuclear Energy BU and Hitachi Power Solutions
-
-
37.7
-
-
-
11.6%
-
Power Grids BU
39.4
81.9
81.0
-
3.5%
5.7%
5.9%
-
Hitachi Energy (standalone)
65.2
101.0
112.5
-
6.1%
7.1%
8.3%
-
Railway Systems BU
28.9
47.6
56.8
-
4.6%
6.5%
6.3%
-
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
2.0%
3.2%
3.6%
-
*1 Figures for each subsegment include intersegment transactions.
*2 Figures for each BU include information control systems business, which is posted in Digital Systems & Services segment.
*3 From FY2023, figures for Hitachi Power Solutions, which were included in Energy BU until FY2022, are disclosed independently.
*4 From FY2023, figures for Business Management Reinforcement Division, which were included in Energy BU until FY2022, are included in Others Segment.
*5 In parentheses, revenues are calculated from CAGR.
Supplemental Information for Hitachi Investor Day 2023