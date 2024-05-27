June 3, 2024 Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: May 31, 2024)

Dear Shareholders:

Hitachi, Ltd.

Notice of the 155th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The 155th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Hitachi, Ltd. is to be held as follows:

Since its establishment, Hitachi has operated under the Mission "Contribute to society through the development of superior, original technology and products." In accordance with this Mission, Hitachi has resolved issues facing society through the development of technologies and products that support social infrastructures.

In the 2024 Mid-term Management Plan, ending in Fiscal 2024, Hitachi aims to realize a sustainable society through data and technology, with "Digital", "Green", and "Innovation" as the pillars of growth.

Even in a rapidly changing and unpredictable business environment, Hitachi continues to make further contributions to society in order to achieve the Mid-term Management Plan and sustainable growth in the future. We appreciate your continued understanding and support.

Date and Time Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.