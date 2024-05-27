[Translation]
THE 155 th
Notice of Annual
General Meeting
of Shareholders
Date and Time
： Friday, June 21, 2024
at 10:00 a.m.
Location ： Tokyo Dome City Hall
(East side of Tokyo Dome Hotel)
3-61, Koraku 1-chome,Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Matter to Be
： Item
R e s o l v e d
Election of 12 Directors due to expiration
of the term of office of all Directors
We will live-stream the General Meeting of Shareholders to make it viewable on the internet. Please refer to page 3 for details.
(Securities Identification Code : 6501)
June 3, 2024
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
(Commencement date of measures for electronic provision:
May 31, 2024)
Dear Shareholders:
6-6, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Hitachi, Ltd.
P r e s i d e n t & C E O a n d D i r e c t o r
K e i j i K o j i m a
Notice of the 155th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The 155th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Hitachi, Ltd. is to be held as follows:
Since its establishment, Hitachi has operated under the Mission "Contribute to society through the development of superior, original technology and products." In accordance with this Mission, Hitachi has resolved issues facing society through the development of technologies and products that support social infrastructures.
In the 2024 Mid-term Management Plan, ending in Fiscal 2024, Hitachi aims to realize a sustainable society through data and technology, with "Digital", "Green", and "Innovation" as the pillars of growth.
Even in a rapidly changing and unpredictable business environment, Hitachi continues to make further contributions to society in order to achieve the Mid-term Management Plan and sustainable growth in the future. We appreciate your continued understanding and support.
Date and Time Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception Start: 9:00 a.m.)
Location
3-61, Koraku 1-chome,Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Tokyo Dome City Hall (East side of Tokyo Dome Hotel)
Reporting
Report on the Business Report, Financial Statements, and Consolidated
Financial Statements for the 155th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March
Matter
31, 2024), and the results of the audit on the Consolidated Financial Statements
Agenda
by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit Committee
Matter to Be
Item Election of 12 Directors due to expiration of the term of office of all Directors
Resolved
- In the case that the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, Financial Statements or Reference Documentation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders need to be modified, the Company will post such modification on its website as below.
https://www.hitachi.com/smeet-e/index.html
1
Live Streaming of the General Meeting of Shareholders
We will live-stream the 155th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to make it viewable on the internet as detailed below.
To protect the privacy of the shareholders present at the Meeting, the webcast will only show the areas of the venue around the chairperson and executives; however, the camera may capture some shareholders in cases where it cannot be avoided. Thank you in advance for your understanding.
1
Time and date of streaming
From 10:00 a.m. to the end of the Meeting on Friday, June 21, 2024
*The live stream web page will be accessible starting around 9:50 a.m., 10 minutes before the start of the Meeting.
Viewing Information
- Viewing site: https://www.soukai-portal.net
- Login ID and Password: Please enter your login ID and password indicated on the voting slip (voting-right exercising form) .
- 3. How to watch: After logging in, please follow the on-screen instructions (Japanese Only).
4. For inquiries about ID and/or password, please contact
Shareholder registry administrator: Tokyo Securities Transfer Agent Co., Ltd.
TEL: 0120-88-0768(toll-free) (Japanese Only)
(Business hours: Between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (except Saturday and Sunday))
Precautions regarding the live stream
- Viewing the live stream is not considered attendance at the Meeting prescribed in the Companies Act, and you will not be able to ask questions or exercise your voting rights on the Meeting day. Please send us your voting slip or exercise your voting rights on the internet in advance.
- The live stream may be cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.
- Note that any problem with the device used to watch the Meeting, internet connection, or other conditions may prevent you from viewing or cause audio or visual problems.
- The viewer will bear any expense for viewing such as internet services.
Questions regarding the Meeting are accepted on the website.
We accept your questions regarding the Meeting on our website below. We will answer some questions in which shareholders are supposed to be interested at the Meeting. Please note that the questions which are not answered at the Meeting will not be answered after that. Please follow the guidance provided by the Shareholders' Meeting Portal for your use (Japanese Only).
Accepted period
to 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024
URL
https://www.soukai-portal.net
Please access the website with your login ID and password indicated on the voting slip.
2
Reference Documentation
Item Election of 12 Directors due to the expiration of the term of office of all Directors
Due to expiration of the term of office of all of the Directors at the close of the Meeting, it is proposed that 12 Directors be elected. The Company has nominated the following 12 Director candidates (including nine Independent Directors*) to share their global and diverse viewpoints with the Company's management as well as to realize the continued growth of the social innovation business and reinforce the Company's management supervision functions.
- The "Independent Directors" in this notice are the Directors who fulfill the qualification requirements for outside directors stated in the Companies Act of Japan and also meet the independence criteria defined by the Company and the criteria provided by the Japanese stock exchanges where the Company is listed, unless otherwise stated.
The nominees
No
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Name
Katsumi Ihara
RE
Ravi Venkatesan
RE
Ikuro Sugawara
RE
Isabelle Deschamps
NEW
Joe Harlan
RE
Louise Pentland
RE
Takatoshi Yamamoto
RE
Hiroaki Yoshihara
RE
Helmuth Ludwig
RE
Keiji Kojima
RE
Mitsuaki Nishiyama
RE
Toshiaki Higashihara
RE
OD
OD
OD
OD
OD
OD
OD
OD
OD
ID
ID
ID
ID
ID
ID
ID
ID
ID
Current Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Independent Director Chair of the Board of Directors ■ Nominating Committee (Chair) ■ Audit Committee
- Compensation Committee Independent Director
Independent Director
-
Audit Committee
-
Independent Director
- Compensation Committee Independent Director
Independent Director
- Compensation Committee (Chair)
Independent Director
- Nominating Committee ■ Audit Committee (Chair)
Independent Director
- Audit Committee
Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO and Director
- Compensation Committee
Director
- Audit Committee
Executive Chairman, Representative Executive Officer and Director
- Nominating Committee
NEW
RE
OD
ID
- Newly selected nominee
- Re-selectednominee
- Outside Director nominee according to provisions of Companies Act of Japan
- Independent Director according to the provisions of the Japanese stock exchanges where the Company is listed
3
Board of Directors Composition
In the case that the matters of the Meeting are resolved, the composition of the Board of Directors are as follows.
Independent
Independence
Directors
9 people
(ratio of Independent
75%
Directors)
FemaleNon-Japanese
2 people
5 people
16.7%41.7%
Diversity
(ratio of non-Japanese
and Female directors)
Germany
1 person
UK
Japan
1 person
7 people
USA
1 person
Canada
Diversity
(country of origin)
1 person
India
1 person
Matters Considered by the Nominating Committee in Nominating a Director Candidate
Size of the Board
Given the need for diversity of the Board views and efficiency of the Board, the number of directors shall be no more than 20.
The Nominating Committee shall consider the optimal size of the Board following the policy described above in deciding the matters relating to a proposal concerning election and removal of directors to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Composition of the Board
In nominating a director candidate, the Nominating Committee shall consider:
- diversity in the experience and expertise, etc. possessed by the director candidates, the composition ratio between independent directors and other directors (directors concurrently serving as executive officers and non-executive directors from within the Hitachi Group), and other such matters in order to ensure the effectiveness of the management supervision and decision-making functions of the Board;
- that to maintain the continuity of the Board, new candidates do not constitute all or almost all of the nominees; and
- the period of time since the candidate's assumption of office as the Company's director and the candidate's age to keep bringing fresh ideas and viewpoints regularly to the Board.
In principle, a person will not be nominated as a director candidate after his or her 75th birthday. However, in special circumstances, a person over 75 years old may be nominated as a director candidate if the Nominating Committee approves. Also, in principle, the Nominating Committee will not nominate a person as an independent director candidate if a person has reached 10 years of total tenure. However, in special circumstances, a person with the total tenure of 10 years or more may be nominated as an independent director candidate, but even in this case, a person with the total tenure of 12 years or more can no longer be nominated as an independent director candidate.
Qualification for Directors
In nominating a director candidate, the Nominating Committee shall consider that:
- such nominee has the highest personal and professional ethics, integrity and insight; and
- such independent director nominee has distinguished records of leadership or experience at policy making levels in business, law, administration, accounting or education, etc., in addition to satisfying the criteria for independency as provided in this Guideline.
Criteria for Independency of Directors
The Nominating Committee considers director to be independent unless:
- his or her immediate family member* is, or has been within the last three years, a director or an executive officer of the Company or any of its subsidiaries;
- he or she is currently an executive director, an executive officer or an employee of a company that has made payments to, or received payments from, the Company for property or services in an amount which, in any of the last three fiscal years, exceeds 2% of any of the companies' consolidated gross revenues;
- he or she has received during any of the last three fiscal years more than 10 million yen in direct compensation for his or her service as a specialist in law, accounting or tax, or as a consultant from the Company, other than director compensations; or
- he or she serves as an executive officer or director of a not-for-profit organization, and the Company's discretionary charitable contributions to the organization in any of the last three fiscal years are more than 10 million yen and 2% of that organization's annual gross revenues.
- An "immediate family member" includes a person's spouse, parents, children, siblings, grand-parents,grand-children, mothers and fathers-in-law, sons and daughters-in-law, spouses of siblings, grand-parents-in-law,grand-children-in-law, and brothers and sisters-in- law.
Source: Corporate Governance Guidelines of Hitachi, Ltd. (Article 2 to 5) https://www.hitachi.com/IR-e/corporate/governance/guidelines.html
4
No1
Attendance in Fiscal 2023
Board of Directors meetings
9 out of 9 days (100%)
Nominating Committee 10 out of 10 days (100%)
Audit Committee
15 out of 15 days (100%)
Compensation Committee
7 out of 7 days (100%)
No2
Attendance in Fiscal 2023
Board of Directors meetings
9 out of 9 days (100%)
Katsumi Ihara (Date of Birth: Sept. 24, 1950)
RE
OD
ID
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Term of office as Independent Director
Share Ownership
Independent Director
Chair of the Board of Directors
Chair of the Nominating Committee
Six years
1,400
Member of the Audit Committee
Member of the Compensation
Committee
Brief Biography
5/1981 Joined Sony Corporation
6/2005 Executive Deputy President, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Member of the Board, Sony Corporation 4/2009 Executive Deputy President, Corporate Executive, Sony Corporation
6/2009 Executive Vice President, Representative Director, Sony Financial Holdings Inc. 6/2010 President, Representative Director, Sony Financial Holdings Inc.
6/2011 President, Representative Director, Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 4/2015 Chairman, Director, Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (retired in June 2017) 6/2016 Chairman, Director, Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (retired in June 2017) 6/2018 Director, Hitachi, Ltd. (currently in office)
Reason for nomination as Independent Director and expected roles
Mr. Ihara has rich experience and insight in the area of global corporate management gained through the involvement in the management of major companies conducting diverse businesses globally. He was nominated to be as an independent director because he is expected to leverage this experience and insight to reinforce the supervisory and decision making functional aspects of the Company's Board of Directors by providing opinions and proposals regarding the general management of the Company and supervising the Executive Officers and other's execution of their duties from an independent perspective.
Ravi Venkatesan (Date of Birth: Jan. 12, 1963)
RE
OD
ID
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Term of office as Independent Director
Share Ownership
Independent Director
Three years 11 months
600
Brief Biography
7/1999 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cummins India Ltd. (India) (retired in March 2004) 1/2004 Chairman, Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd. (India) (retired in September 2011)
4/2011 Independent Director, Infosys Ltd. (India) (retired in May 2018, served as Co-Chairman from April 2017 to August 2017) 4/2013 Venture Partner, Unitus Ventures LLC. (India) (currently in office)
8/2015 Chairman (Non-Executive), Bank of Baroda (India) (retired in August 2018)
9/2018 Special Representative for Young People & Innovation, UNICEF (retired in September 2023) 7/2020 Director, Hitachi, Ltd. (currently in office)
10/2022 Board Chair, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, LLC (USA) (currently in office)
Other Principal Positions Held
Board Chair, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, LLC (USA)
Trustee, The Rockefeller Foundation (USA)
Venture Partner, Unitus Ventures LLC. (India)
Reason for nomination as Independent Director and expected roles
Mr. Venkatesan has rich experience and insight in the area of global corporate management, digital business and emerging markets. He was nominated to be as an independent director because he is expected to leverage this experience and insight to reinforce the supervisory and decision making functional aspects of the Company's Board of Directors by providing opinions and proposals regarding the general management of the Company from a global viewpoint and supervising the Executive Officers and others' execution of their duties from an independent perspective.
5
No3
Attendance in Fiscal 2023
Board of Directors meetings
9 out of 9 days (100%)
Audit Committee
15 out of 15 days (100%)
No4
Ikuro Sugawara (Date of Birth: Mar. 6, 1957)
RE
OD
ID
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Term of office as Independent Director
Share Ownership
Independent Director
Two years
700
Member of the Audit Committee
Brief Biography
4/1981 Joined Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Japan
7/2010 Director-General of the Industrial Science and Technology Policy and Environment Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan ("METI")
9/2012 Director-General of the Manufacturing Industries Bureau, METI 6/2013 Director-General of the Economic and Industrial Policy Bureau, METI 7/2015 Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan
8/2017 Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan (retired in June 2018) 6/2022 Director, Hitachi, Ltd. (currently in office)
Other Principal Positions Held
Outside Director, Toyota Motor Corporation
Outside Director, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Reason for nomination as Independent Director and expected roles
Mr. Sugawara has rich experience and insight in the area of public administration, etc. gained through leading positions at government agencies. He was nominated to be as an independent director because he is expected to leverage this experience and insight to reinforce the supervisory and decision making functional aspects of the Company's Board of Directors by providing opinions and proposals regarding the general management of the Company and supervising the Executive Officers and others' execution of their duties from an independent perspective.
Isabelle Deschamps (Date of Birth: June 11, 1970)
NEW
OD
ID
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Term of office as Independent Director
Share Ownership
-
-
0
Brief Biography
5/1993 Admitted an Attorney-at-Law at Quebec Bar (Canada) 2/2003 Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Nestle UK Ltd (UK) 11/2009 Admitted as a Solicitor (UK)
10/2012 Senior Vice President, General Counsel Global Categories and Intellectual Property, Unilever PLC (UK)
1/2017 Executive Vice President, General Counsel Europe and Global E-Commerce, Digital and Privacy, Unilever PLC (UK) 1/2018 Executive Vice President, General Counsel Europe and Global Foods & Refreshments, Unilever N.V. (Netherlands) 9/2018 Member of Executive Committee, Group General Counsel, AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
10/2021 Member of Executive Committee, Chief Legal, Governance & Corporate Affairs Officer, Rio Tinto plc (UK) (currently in office)
Other Principal Positions Held
Member of Executive Committee, Chief Legal, Governance & Corporate Affairs Officer, Rio Tinto plc (UK)
Reason for nomination as Independent Director and expected roles
Ms. Deschamps has rich experience and insight in the area of corporate legal matters and corporate governance, having served as the chief legal officer of major global companies, etc. She was nominated to be as an independent director because she is expected to leverage this experience and insight to reinforce the supervisory and decision making functional aspects of the Company's Board of Directors by providing opinions and proposals regarding the general management of the Company from a global viewpoint and supervising the Executive Officers and others' execution of their duties from an independent perspective.
6
No5
Attendance in Fiscal 2023
Board of Directors meetings
9 out of 9 days (100%)
Compensation Committee
7 out of 7 days (100%)
No6
Attendance in Fiscal 2023
Board of Directors meetings
9 out of 9 days (100%)
Joe Harlan (Date of Birth: May 5, 1959)
RE
OD
ID
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Term of office as Independent Director
Share Ownership
Independent Director
Six years
1,500
Member of the Compensation
Committee
Brief Biography
9/1999 Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lighting Business, General Electric Company (USA) 9/2001 Vice President, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis, 3M Company (USA)
11/2002 President and Chief Executive Officer, Sumitomo 3M Ltd.
10/2004 Executive Vice President, Electro and Communications Business, 3M Company (USA) 10/2009 Executive Vice President, Consumer and Office Business, 3M Company (USA) 9/2011 Executive Vice President, Performance Materials, The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
9/2012 Executive Vice President, Chemicals, Energy and Performance Materials, The Dow Chemical Company (USA) 10/2014 Chief Commercial Officer and Vice Chairman, Market Business, The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
10/2015 Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, The Dow Chemical Company (USA) (retired in August 2017) 6/2018 Director, Hitachi, Ltd. (currently in office)
Reason for nomination as Independent Director and expected roles
Mr. Harlan has rich experience and insight in the area of global corporate management gained through his involvement in management at major companies conducting diverse businesses globally. He was nominated to be an independent director because he is expected to leverage this experience and insight to reinforce the supervisory and decision making functional aspects of the Company's Board of Directors by providing opinions and proposals regarding the general management of the Company from a global viewpoint and supervising the Executive Officers and others' execution of their duties from an independent perspective.
Louise Pentland (Date of Birth: Apr. 11, 1972)
RE
OD
ID
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Term of office as Independent Director
Share Ownership
Independent Director
Nine years
1,300
Brief Biography
8/1997 Admitted as a Solicitor (UK)
7/2001 Senior Legal Counsel, Nokia Networks, Nokia Corporation (Finland)
9/2007 Vice President, Acting Chief Legal Officer and Head of IP Legal, Nokia Corporation (Finland) 7/2008 Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Nokia Corporation (Finland)
6/2009 Admitted to New York State Bar Association
2/2011 Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Nokia Corporation (Finland) (retired in May 2014) 4/2015 General Counsel, PayPal, eBay Inc. (USA)
6/2015 Director, Hitachi, Ltd. (currently in office)
7/2015 Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (USA)
9/2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Business Affairs and Legal Officer, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (USA) 1/2022 Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (USA) (retired in July 2022)
9/2023 Executive Vice President and Chief Counsel, Disney Park, Experiences and Products, The Walt Disney Company (USA) (currently in office)
Other Principal Positions Held
Director, Experian plc (Ireland/ UK) *
Executive Vice President and Chief Counsel, Disney Park, Experiences and Products, The Walt Disney Company (USA)
Reason for nomination as Independent Director and expected roles
Ms. Pentland has deep insight into corporate legal matters and corporate governance gained through her rich experience as the chief legal officer of major global companies. She was nominated to be an independent director because she is expected to leverage this experience and insight to reinforce the supervisory and decision making functional aspects of the Company's Board of Directors by providing opinions and proposals regarding the general management of the Company from a global viewpoint and supervising the Executive Officers and others' execution of their duties from an independent perspective.
7
No7
Attendance in Fiscal 2023
Board of Directors meetings
9 out of 9 days (100%)
Compensation Committee
7 out of 7 days (100%)
No8
Attendance in Fiscal 2023
Board of Directors meetings
9 out of 9 days (100%)
Nominating Committee 10 out of 10 days (100%)
Audit Committee
15 out of 15 days (100%)
Takatoshi Yamamoto (Date of Birth: Oct. 20, 1952)
RE
OD
ID
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Term of office as Independent Director
Share Ownership
Independent Director
Eight years
14,900
Chair of the Compensation Committee
Brief Biography
4/1975 Joined Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
4/1989 Joined Morgan Stanley Japan Limited
12/1995 Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Japan Limited
6/1999 Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Tokyo Branch, Morgan Stanley Japan Limited 7/2005 Managing Director and Vice Chairman, UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
6/2009 Managing Director, CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.
6/2011 Advisor, CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. (retired in June 2012) 6/2016 Director, Hitachi, Ltd. (currently in office)
Other Principal Positions Held
Outside Director, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Reason for nomination as Independent Director and expected roles
Mr. Yamamoto has broad range of insight in business and management gained through his experience in the area of corporate analysis and global corporate management. He was nominated to be an independent director because he is expected to leverage this experience and insight to reinforce the supervisory and decision making functional aspects of the Company's Board of Directors by providing opinions and proposals regarding the general management of the Company and supervising the Executive Officers and others' execution of their duties from an independent perspective.
Hiroaki Yoshihara (Date of Birth: Feb. 9, 1957)
RE
OD
ID
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Term of office as Independent Director
Share Ownership
Independent Director
Ten years
3,600
Member of the Nominating Committee
Chair of the Audit Committee
Brief Biography
11/1978 Joined Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co.
7/1996 National Managing Partner, the Pacific Rim Practice, KPMG LLP 10/1997 Board Member, KPMG LLP
10/2003 Vice Chairman and Global Managing Partner, KPMG International (retired in April 2007) 6/2014 Director, Hitachi, Ltd. (currently in office)
Other Principal Positions Held
Outside Director, HOYA CORPORATION
Reason for nomination as Independent Director and expected roles
Mr. Yoshihara has rich experience and insight in the area of global corporate management and accounting. He was nominated to be an independent director because he is expected to leverage this experience and insight to reinforce the supervisory and decision making functional aspects of the Company's Board of Directors by providing opinions and proposals regarding the general management of the Company from a global viewpoint and supervising the Executive Officers and others' execution of their duties from an independent perspective.
8
No9
Attendance in Fiscal 2023
Board of Directors meetings
9 out of 9 days (100%)
Audit Committee
15 out of 15 days (100%)
No10
Attendance in Fiscal 2023
Board of Directors meetings
9 out of 9 days (100%)
Compensation Committee
7 out of 7 days (100%)
Helmuth Ludwig (Date of Birth: Sept. 19, 1962)
RE
OD
ID
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Term of office as Independent Director
Share Ownership
Independent Director
Three years 11 months
5,400
Member of the Audit Committee
Brief Biography
6/2001 President, Software and System House Division, Siemens AG (Germany)
8/2002 President, Systems Engineering Division, Automation and Drives Group, Siemens AG (Germany) 8/2007 President, Siemens PLM Software, Inc. (USA)
10/2010 Global Head of Communications, Industry Automation, Siemens Corp. (USA) 10/2011 President and CEO, Industry Sector, North America, Siemens Industry, Inc. (USA)
10/2014 Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Digital Factory Division, Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Corp. (USA)
10/2016 Chief Information Officer, Siemens AG (Germany) (retired in December 2019)
1/2020 Professor of Practice in Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University (USA) (currently in office)
7/2020 Director, Hitachi, Ltd. (currently in office)
Other Principal Positions Held
Professor of Practice in Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University (USA) Senior Advisor, Bridgepoint, LLC (USA)
Reason for nomination as Independent Director and expected roles
Mr. Ludwig has rich experience and insight in the area of global corporate management and digital business. He was nominated to be an independent director because he is expected to leverage this experience and insight to reinforce the supervisory and decision making functional aspects of the Company's Board of Directors by providing opinions and proposals regarding the general management of the Company from a global viewpoint and supervising the Executive Officers and others' execution from an independent perspective.
Keiji Kojima (Date of Birth: Oct. 9, 1956)
RE
Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Share Ownership
Representative Executive Officer,
113,900
President & CEO and Director
Member of the Compensation Committee
Brief Biography
4/1982 Joined Hitachi, Ltd.
4/2011 General Manager, Hitachi Research Laboratory 4/2012 Vice President and Executive Officer
4/2016 Senior Vice President and Executive Officer
4/2018 Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
6/2021 Representative Executive Officer, President & COO and Director, Hitachi, Ltd.
4/2022 Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO and Director, Hitachi, Ltd. (currently in office)
Reason for nomination as Director and expected roles
Mr. Kojima has rich experience and a proven performance record, having been engaged in R&D and business management in the digital business both at the Company and at Group companies as well as in the global promotion of Lumada business. He has been engaged in the management of the Company as President & COO since June 2021 and as President & CEO since April 2022. Mr. Kojima was nominated to be a director because he is expected to continue to promote information sharing and draw on his rich experience and performance record to reinforce the decision-making function of the Board of Directors as a member of the Board.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 00:02:07 UTC.