Hitachi : Wales bids for Hitachi nuclear site -Sunday Times

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The government of Wales has approached
Japan's Hitachi Ltd about acquiring the Horizon nuclear
power project in Anglesey and its staff, The Sunday Times
reported https://bit.ly/2YViB5j.
Hitachi announced in September that it was scrapping plans
to build a nuclear power plant in Britain, after its UK unit
Horizon Nuclear Power failed to find private investors or secure
sufficient government support for the stalled Wylfa project in
Anglesey, Wales.
The Labour-led government approached the Japanese industrial
conglomerate to keep the project alive in a caretaker role until
a developer can be found, the report said.
The Welsh government did not immediately reply to a Reuters
request for comment outside of business hours.
"We are continuing to have conversations with the relevant
governments and cannot comment on the details," a Hitachi
spokeswoman said.
Hitachi booked a 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion) writedown in
2019 due to the suspension of the 3 trillion yen project.
($1 = 105.3600 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo and Juby Babu in Bengaluru;
Editing by William Mallard)