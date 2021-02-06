Hitachi : Wales bids for Hitachi nuclear site- The Sunday Times

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Welsh administration has approached
Japan's Hitachi Ltd about acquiring the Horizon nuclear
power project in Anglesey and its staff, The Sunday Times
reported https://bit.ly/2YViB5j.
The Labour-led government is understood to have approached
the Japanese industrial conglomerate to keep the project alive
in a caretaker role until a developer can be found, according to
the report.
The Welsh government did not immediately reply to a Reuters
request for comment outside of business hours, while a Hitachi
spokesman said he could not yet comment on the report.
In September last year, Hitachi said it was scrapping plans
to build a nuclear power plant in Britain, after its UK unit
Horizon Nuclear Power failed to find private investors or secure
sufficient government support for the stalled Wylfa project in
Anglesey, Wales.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by William
Mallard)