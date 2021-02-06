Hitachi : Wales bids for Hitachi nuclear site- The Sunday Times

Log in
02/06/2021 | 11:20pm EST
Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Welsh administration has approached Japan's Hitachi Ltd about acquiring the Horizon nuclear power project in Anglesey and its staff, The Sunday Times reported https://bit.ly/2YViB5j.

The Labour-led government is understood to have approached the Japanese industrial conglomerate to keep the project alive in a caretaker role until a developer can be found, according to the report.

The Welsh government did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours, while a Hitachi spokesman said he could not yet comment on the report.

In September last year, Hitachi said it was scrapping plans to build a nuclear power plant in Britain, after its UK unit Horizon Nuclear Power failed to find private investors or secure sufficient government support for the stalled Wylfa project in Anglesey, Wales. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
