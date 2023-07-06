FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi forms strategic research collaboration with Mass General

Brigham in the field of regenerative medicine and GCT

Harnessing its automated cell culturing and digital technology to overcome

intractable diseases

Tokyo, 6 July 2023 - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") announced that it has entered a strategic framework collaboration agreement with the world-renowned medical research institution, Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system and a teaching affiliate of the Harvard Medical School,*1 on 29 June, to establish a joint site for "co-creation" to accelerate efforts in gene and cell therapy (GCT) to conquer intractable diseases and realize practical applications.

Outline of the joint research

By working with BWH researchers at the Mass General Brigham Gene and Cell Therapy Institute (GCTI), Hitachi will support the development of cellular models relating to various diseases. For example, the therapeutic efficacy of CAR-T*2 cells which are thought to recognize and attack cancer cells can only be decisively confirmed through in-human clinical trials. Therefore, it is important to first establish a disease "model" to accurately predict the clinical safety and efficacy of the therapy by studying the behavior of CAR-T cells on cancer cells cultivated in a laboratory environment. The goal is to develop new disease models through this joint research and contribute to increasing the scope of GCT application to various diseases.

Hitachi will also contribute to the advancement of GCT through cell culturing and the development of the culturing process required in GCT by bringing research achievements and business experience in the field of regenerative medicine and GCT. In addition, Hitachi is developing a highly efficient technique to create genetically modified cells for GCT, and from this collaboration framework will look to apply this technology in the development of new therapy with researchers and pharmaceutical companies in the US and worldwide.

*2 CAR-T cells: Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell. T cells are a type of white blood cell (lymphocyte) that plays a crucial role in the immune system by attacking "foreign" bodies. In CAR-T cells, the T cells that have been genetically modified to express a chimeric antigen receptor on their surface that recognizes and attaches itself to specific proteins or antigens, especially those present on cancer cells. The use of CAR-T cells was first approved in the US in 2017 after it was shown to be highly effective in the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and malignant lymphoma. The treatment involves the modification of T-cells collected from the peripheral blood of the patient, culturing the CAR-T cells to increase their number and re-introducing them into the patient's body.

Roger Hajjar, M.D., head of the Mass General Brigham GCTI, commented, "We welcome Hitachi as our first industry collaborator and are looking forward to working together to accelerate the development and early commercialization of GCT using Hitachi's novel platform."

Mass General Brigham is a world-leadingeco-system for GCT research and clinical trials, with over 400 researchers working on ground-breaking gene and cell therapy research and treatment in pursuit of potential cures.

Hitachi has a strong track record in the healthcare area, driving innovation and delivering comprehensive solutions. Under its Mid-term Management Plan 2024, Hitachi remains committed to driving radical innovation based on back casting from 2050 to realize an environmentally neutral society where people can enjoy longevity in a comfortable and active way, and where humans and digital technology can evolve together. GCT research is one key