Hitachi : has started a strategic cooperation with the leading operator of non-cash payments Polskie ePłatności in the development of software and IT systems

The Hitachi Group has started a strategic cooperation with the leading operator of non-cash payments Polskie ePłatności in the development of software and IT systems

Poland, March 22, 2023 - Hitachi Europe Ltd. together with its subsidiary company GlobalLogic will work with Polskie ePłatności (PeP) on the development of IT systems, improving their efficiency, quality, and functionality, adapting them to the changing environment and customer needs. In the first step, the companies will focus on the development of the Microsoft Dynamics platform.

Polskie ePłatności S.A. signed a framework agreement for software development with the regional headquarters of the Hitachi Group - Hitachi Europe Ltd. Branch in Poland. The signed agreement gives PeP access to competencies in the field of software development and platforms in the Hitachi Group, in particular to over 26,000 employees of GlobalLogic, which provides software design and development services within the Hitachi Group. On the part of Hitachi Europe, the signed agreement allows to strengthen its position as a supplier on the financial market in Poland and expand its portfolio with software development services.

PeP is a leading Polish operator of cashless payments with a base of over 240,000 payment terminals, offering a full range of payment solutions and many additional services. Operating since 2010, PeP is the fastest-growing payment technology company among the best-growing digital payments economies in Europe. Digital transformation and further development of IT systems is of key importance for PeP.

"We are a member of the Nexi Group, Europe's leading PayTech company. As PeP, we record the fastest growth rate in Poland and in our Group. The development of modern payment methods in Poland in recent years is an unprecedented example of a technological leap on an international scale. The Germans and Italians set us as an example of digitization of payment services and innovation in this field. However, bearing in mind the ever-increasing expectations of customers and the entire market, our industry is facing another challenge. It must focus on simplicity and compact, integrated and technically advanced solutions. Cooperation with the Hitachi Group and GlobalLogic is a huge support that will enable us to continue creating the greatest possible value for our customers and the end consumer," says Maciej Nowosielski, President of the Management Board of Polskie ePłatnosci, Nexi Group.

Hitachi Europe has been a leading supplier of IT solutions to the Polish banking sector since 2010. So far, Hitachi's activity has focused on the supply of regulatory solutions (e.g. durable medium, MiFID2), IT infrastructure (disk arrays) and cybersecurity services. This year, Hitachi plans to launch comprehensive software development services on the market, thanks to GlobalLogic, which joined the Hitachi Group in 2021. In Poland, GlobalLogic has over 2,000 qualified software engineers.

"We would like to thank the Management Board of PeP for the trust they put in the Hitachi Group. Cooperation with PeP is part of Hitachi's strategic goals on the Polish market, including the introduction to our market and wide expansion of the business of our software development services, which are widely used in global markets," said Tadeusz Woszczyński, Country Manager for Poland and Central and Eastern Europe at Hitachi Europe Ltd.

Cooperation involving the use of the so-called agile methodologies allow for the effective use of resources, both on the part of PeP and Hitachi together with GlobalLogic, matching the results of cooperation to the changing environment and minimizing the time required to deliver

