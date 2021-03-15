Hitachi : Announces Executive Responsibility Change

Tokyo, March 15, 2021--- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced the following responsibility change of executive officers.
Executive Responsibility Change (As of April 1, 2021)
*1 Executives are listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position. *2 The underlined part is a change.
*3 As of March 15, 2021
Name
Position & Responsibility (effective April 1, 2021)*3
Position & Responsibility (as of March 31, 2021)*3
Keiji Kojima
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President [Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems Business, and Healthcare Strategy], CISO, General Manager of Smart Life Business Management Division, andGeneral Manager of Healthcare Business Growth Strategy Division
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President [Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems Business, Automotive Systems Business, and Healthcare Strategy], and General Manager of Smart Life Business Management Division
Alistair Dormer
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President [Building Systems Business, Railway Systems Business and Environmental Strategy], Chief Environmental Officer, andGeneral Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division /
Chairman of the Board, Hitachi Europe Ltd.
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President [Building Systems Business, Railway Systems Business and Environmental Strategy]
Hidenobu Nakahata
Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
Head of Corporate Communications and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, andGeneral Manager of Safety & Health Management Division
Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
Head of Corporate Communications and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, andGeneral Manager of Safety Management Division
Lorena Dellagiovanna
Vice President and Executive Officer, CDIO, Deputy Chief Environmental Officer, Deputy General Manger of Government & External Relations Group, andDeputy General Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division
CDIO
Name
Position & Responsibility (effective April 1, 2021)*3
Position & Responsibility (as of March 31, 2021)*3
Hideshi Nakatsu
Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit
CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit, andGeneral Manager of Environment Solutions Division
Kentaro Masai
Vice President and Executive Officer, CQO & CMSO, andDeputy General Manager of Safety & Health Management Division
Vice President and Executive Officer, CQO & CMSO, andDeputy General Manager of Safety Management Division
Shinya Mitsudomi
Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO andJapan Headof Building Systems Business Unit/ President of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd.
Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Building Systems Business Unit/
President of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd.
1. Executive Officers [Effective April 1, 2021]
* Executives are listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position.
Name
Position & Responsibility*3
(effective April 1, 2021)
Toshiaki Higashihara
Director
Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO
Masakazu Aoki
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President [Industry & Distribution Business, Water & Environment Business, and Industrial Products Business], and General Manager of Industry Business Division
Ryuichi Kitayama
Representative Executive Officer,
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, Assistant to the President
[marketing & sales, regional strategies], and CMO
Keiji Kojima
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President [Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems Business, and Healthcare Strategy], CISO, General Manager of Smart Life Business Management Division and General Manager of Healthcare Business Growth Strategy Division
Alistair Dormer
Representative Executive Officer,
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President [Building Systems Business, Railway Systems Business and Environmental Strategy], Chief Environmental Officer, and General Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division /
Chairman of the Board, Hitachi Europe Ltd.
Toshiaki Tokunaga
Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President [Systems & Services Business and Defense Systems Business], Head of Systems & Services Business, General Manager of Systems & Services Business Division, and Head of the Social Innovation Business/
Chairman of the Board and CEO of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings Corporation
Toshikazu Nishino
Representative Executive Officer,
Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President [Nuclear Energy Business, Energy Business and Power Grids Business]
Jun Abe
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Services & Platforms Business Unit
Yoshihiko Kawamura
Representative Executive Officer,
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
CFO, General Manager of Finance Group, and General Manager of Investment Strategy Division
Katsuya Nagano
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
CEO of Social Infrastructure Systems Business Unit
Hidenobu Nakahata
Representative Executive Officer,
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
Head of Corporate Communications and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, and General Manager of Safety & Health Management Division
Claudio Facchin
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
CEO of Power Grids Business Unit/ CEO of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.
Mamoru Morita
Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,
CSO, General Manager of Strategy Planning Division, and General Manager of Future Investment Division
Hitoshi Ito
Vice President and Executive Officer,
General Manager of Government & External Relations Group
Tatsuro Ueda
Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Financial Institutions Business Unit
Kenji Urase
Vice President and Executive Officer,
CEO of Energy Business Unit, and General Manger of Energy Business Administration Division
Tadashi Kume
Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Nuclear Energy Business Unit
Kohei Kodama
Vice President and Executive Officer,
CLO, General Counsel, CRMO, and Officer in charge of Audit
Norihiro Suzuki
Vice President and Executive Officer,
CTO, General Manager of Research & Development Group, General Manager of Corporate Venturing Office
Yoji Takeuchi
Vice President and Executive Officer,
Deputy General Manager and CMO ofMobility Sector, Smart Life Sector and Industry Sector,Corporate Sales & Marketing Group
Lorena Dellagiovanna
Vice President and Executive Officer,
CDIO, Deputy Chief Environmental Officer, Deputy General Manger of Government & External Relations Group, and Deputy General Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division
Kojin Nakakita
Vice President and Executive Officer, in charge of Regional Strategies [APAC]/
Chairman of Hitachi Asia Ltd., and Chairman of Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.
Hideshi Nakatsu
Vice President and Executive Officer,
CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit
Seiichiro Nukui
Vice President and Executive Officer,
CIO, and General Manager of IT Strategy & Digital Integration Division
Andrew Barr
Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Railway Systems Business Unit/ Director of Hitachi Rail Ltd.
Masahiko Hasegawa
Vice President and Executive Officer, in charge of Regional Strategies [Japan], General Manager and Deputy General Manager and CMO of Energy Sector, Corporate Sales & Marketing Group
Tatsuro Hoshino
Vice President and Executive Officer,
Deputy General Manager and CMO of IT Sector, Corporate Sales & Marketing Group
Kentaro Masai
Vice President and Executive Officer,
CQO & CMSO, and Deputy General Manager of Safety & Health Management Division
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.