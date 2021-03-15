Log in
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi Announces Executive Responsibility Change

Tokyo, March 15, 2021 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced the following responsibility change of executive officers.

Executive Responsibility Change (As of April 1, 2021)

*1 Executives are listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position. *2 The underlined part is a change.

*3 As of March 15, 2021

Name

Position & Responsibility (effective April 1, 2021)*3

Position & Responsibility (as of March 31, 2021)*3

Keiji Kojima

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President [Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems Business, and Healthcare Strategy], CISO, General Manager of Smart Life Business Management Division, and General Manager of Healthcare Business Growth Strategy Division

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President [Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems Business, Automotive Systems Business, and Healthcare Strategy], and General Manager of Smart Life Business Management Division

Alistair Dormer

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President [Building Systems Business, Railway Systems Business and Environmental Strategy], Chief Environmental Officer, and General Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division /

Chairman of the Board, Hitachi Europe Ltd.

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President [Building Systems Business, Railway Systems Business and Environmental Strategy]

Hidenobu Nakahata

Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

Head of Corporate Communications and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, and General Manager of Safety & Health Management Division

Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

Head of Corporate Communications and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, and General Manager of Safety Management Division

Lorena Dellagiovanna

Vice President and Executive Officer, CDIO, Deputy Chief Environmental Officer, Deputy General Manger of Government & External Relations Group, and Deputy General Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division

CDIO

Name

Position & Responsibility (effective April 1, 2021)*3

Position & Responsibility (as of March 31, 2021)*3

Hideshi Nakatsu

Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit

CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit, and General Manager of Environment Solutions Division

Kentaro Masai

Vice President and Executive Officer, CQO & CMSO, and Deputy General Manager of Safety & Health Management Division

Vice President and Executive Officer, CQO & CMSO, and Deputy General Manager of Safety Management Division

Shinya Mitsudomi

Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO and Japan Head of Building Systems Business Unit/ President of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd.

Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Building Systems Business Unit/

President of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd.

1. Executive Officers [Effective April 1, 2021]

* Executives are listed by position and in Japanese alphabetical order of surname within each position.

Name

Position & Responsibility*3

(effective April 1, 2021)

Toshiaki Higashihara

Director

Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO

Masakazu Aoki

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President [Industry & Distribution Business, Water & Environment Business, and Industrial Products Business], and General Manager of Industry Business Division

Ryuichi Kitayama

Representative Executive Officer,

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, Assistant to the President

[marketing & sales, regional strategies], and CMO

Keiji Kojima

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President [Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems Business, and Healthcare Strategy], CISO, General Manager of Smart Life Business Management Division and General Manager of Healthcare Business Growth Strategy Division

Alistair Dormer

Representative Executive Officer,

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President [Building Systems Business, Railway Systems Business and Environmental Strategy], Chief Environmental Officer, and General Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division /

Chairman of the Board, Hitachi Europe Ltd.

Toshiaki Tokunaga

Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President [Systems & Services Business and Defense Systems Business], Head of Systems & Services Business, General Manager of Systems & Services Business Division, and Head of the Social Innovation Business/

Chairman of the Board and CEO of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings Corporation

Toshikazu Nishino

Representative Executive Officer,

Executive Vice President and Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President [Nuclear Energy Business, Energy Business and Power Grids Business]

Jun Abe

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Services & Platforms Business Unit

Yoshihiko Kawamura

Representative Executive Officer,

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

CFO, General Manager of Finance Group, and General Manager of Investment Strategy Division

Katsuya Nagano

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Social Infrastructure Systems Business Unit

Hidenobu Nakahata

Representative Executive Officer,

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

Head of Corporate Communications and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, and General Manager of Safety & Health Management Division

Claudio Facchin

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Power Grids Business Unit/ CEO of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.

Mamoru Morita

Senior Vice President and Executive Officer,

CSO, General Manager of Strategy Planning Division, and General Manager of Future Investment Division

Hitoshi Ito

Vice President and Executive Officer,

General Manager of Government & External Relations Group

Tatsuro Ueda

Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Financial Institutions Business Unit

Kenji Urase

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Energy Business Unit, and General Manger of Energy Business Administration Division

Tadashi Kume

Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Nuclear Energy Business Unit

Kohei Kodama

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CLO, General Counsel, CRMO, and Officer in charge of Audit

Norihiro Suzuki

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CTO, General Manager of Research & Development Group, General Manager of Corporate Venturing Office

Yoji Takeuchi

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Deputy General Manager and CMO of Mobility Sector, Smart Life Sector and Industry Sector, Corporate Sales & Marketing Group

Lorena Dellagiovanna

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CDIO, Deputy Chief Environmental Officer, Deputy General Manger of Government & External Relations Group, and Deputy General Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division

Kojin Nakakita

Vice President and Executive Officer, in charge of Regional Strategies [APAC]/

Chairman of Hitachi Asia Ltd., and Chairman of Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.

Hideshi Nakatsu

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit

Seiichiro Nukui

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CIO, and General Manager of IT Strategy & Digital Integration Division

Andrew Barr

Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Railway Systems Business Unit/ Director of Hitachi Rail Ltd.

Masahiko Hasegawa

Vice President and Executive Officer, in charge of Regional Strategies [Japan], General Manager and Deputy General Manager and CMO of Energy Sector, Corporate Sales & Marketing Group

Tatsuro Hoshino

Vice President and Executive Officer,

Deputy General Manager and CMO of IT Sector, Corporate Sales & Marketing Group

Kentaro Masai

Vice President and Executive Officer,

CQO & CMSO, and Deputy General Manager of Safety & Health Management Division

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 04:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
