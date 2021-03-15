FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi Announces Executive Responsibility Change

Tokyo, March 15, 2021 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced the following responsibility change of executive officers.

Executive Responsibility Change (As of April 1, 2021)

*3 As of March 15, 2021

Name Position & Responsibility (effective April 1, 2021)*3 Position & Responsibility (as of March 31, 2021)*3 Keiji Kojima Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, Assistant to the President [Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems Business, and Healthcare Strategy], CISO, General Manager of Smart Life Business Management Division, and General Manager of Healthcare Business Growth Strategy Division Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, Assistant to the President [Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems Business, Automotive Systems Business, and Healthcare Strategy], and General Manager of Smart Life Business Management Division Alistair Dormer Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, Assistant to the President [Building Systems Business, Railway Systems Business and Environmental Strategy], Chief Environmental Officer, and General Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division / Chairman of the Board, Hitachi Europe Ltd. Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, Assistant to the President [Building Systems Business, Railway Systems Business and Environmental Strategy] Hidenobu Nakahata Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Communications and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, and General Manager of Safety & Health Management Division Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Communications and Audit, CHRO, General Manager of Human Capital Group, and General Manager of Safety Management Division Lorena Dellagiovanna Vice President and Executive Officer, CDIO, Deputy Chief Environmental Officer, Deputy General Manger of Government & External Relations Group, and Deputy General Manager of Environment Business Growth Strategy Division CDIO Name Position & Responsibility (effective April 1, 2021)*3 Position & Responsibility (as of March 31, 2021)*3 Hideshi Nakatsu Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit CEO of Water & Environment Business Unit, and General Manager of Environment Solutions Division Kentaro Masai Vice President and Executive Officer, CQO & CMSO, and Deputy General Manager of Safety & Health Management Division Vice President and Executive Officer, CQO & CMSO, and Deputy General Manager of Safety Management Division Shinya Mitsudomi Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO and Japan Head of Building Systems Business Unit/ President of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Building Systems Business Unit/ President of Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd.

1. Executive Officers [Effective April 1, 2021]

