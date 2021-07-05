Hitachi : Annual Securities Report (PDF format, 6,351 kBytes)

[Cover] [Document Filed] Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho") [Applicable Law] Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan [Filed with] Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau [Filing Date] June 23, 2021 [Fiscal Year] The 152nd Business Term (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) [Company Name] Kabushiki Kaisha Hitachi Seisakusho [Company Name in English] Hitachi, Ltd. [Title and Name of Keiji Kojima, President & COO Representative] [Address of Head Office] 6-6, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo [Phone No.] 03-3258-1111 [Contact Person] Takahiro Yamada, Manager, Legal Division [Contact Address] 6-6, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo [Phone No.] 03-3258-1111 [Contact Person] Takahiro Yamada, Manager, Legal Division [Place Where Available for Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Public Inspection] (2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc. (8-20, Sakae 3-chome,Naka-ku, Nagoya)

This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan with some contents including cover page, table of contents and URL of the reference information.

Certain information in "Part I. Information on the Company - II. Business Overview - 2. Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our American Depositary Shares" is only included in this English translation of the Annual Securities Report for ADSs holders and not included in the original report.

Certain information in "Part I. Information on the Company - V. Financial Information" in this document incorporates financial statements prepared in conformity with the International Financial Report Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and independent auditor's report instead of the English translation of the Annual Securities Report.

The translation of the Internal Control Report, the Independent Auditors' Report and the Confirmation Letter for the original Annual Securities Report are included at the end of this document.

In this document, the terms "we," "us," "our" and "Hitachi" refer to Hitachi, Ltd. and consolidated subsidiaries or, as the context may require, Hitachi, Ltd. on a non-consolidated basis and the term "the Company" refers to Hitachi, Ltd. on a non- consolidated basis.

Unless otherwise stated, in this document, where we present information in millions or hundreds of millions of yen, we have truncated amounts of less than one million or one hundred million, as the case may be. Accordingly, the total of figures presented in columns or otherwise may not equal the total of the individual items. We have rounded all percentages to the nearest percent, one-tenth of one percent or one-hundredth of one percent, as the case may be.

References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

References in this document to the "Companies Act" are to the Companies Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Companies Act of Japan.