Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hitachi, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hitachi : Annual Securities Report (PDF format, 6,351 kBytes)

07/05/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Securities Report

(e 152nd Business Term) From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

6-6, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Hitachi, Ltd.

[Cover]

[Document Filed]

Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho")

[Applicable Law]

Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan

[Filed with]

Director, Kanto Local Finance Bureau

[Filing Date]

June 23, 2021

[Fiscal Year]

The 152nd Business Term (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

[Company Name]

Kabushiki Kaisha Hitachi Seisakusho

[Company Name in English]

Hitachi, Ltd.

[Title and Name of

Keiji Kojima, President & COO

Representative]

[Address of Head Office]

6-6, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

[Phone No.]

03-3258-1111

[Contact Person]

Takahiro Yamada, Manager, Legal Division

[Contact Address]

6-6, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

[Phone No.]

03-3258-1111

[Contact Person]

Takahiro Yamada, Manager, Legal Division

[Place Where Available for

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

Public Inspection]

(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc.

(8-20, Sakae 3-chome,Naka-ku, Nagoya)

This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report filed with the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau via Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork ("EDINET") pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan with some contents including cover page, table of contents and URL of the reference information.

Certain information in "Part I. Information on the Company - II. Business Overview - 2. Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our American Depositary Shares" is only included in this English translation of the Annual Securities Report for ADSs holders and not included in the original report.

Certain information in "Part I. Information on the Company - V. Financial Information" in this document incorporates financial statements prepared in conformity with the International Financial Report Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and independent auditor's report instead of the English translation of the Annual Securities Report.

The translation of the Internal Control Report, the Independent Auditors' Report and the Confirmation Letter for the original Annual Securities Report are included at the end of this document.

In this document, the terms "we," "us," "our" and "Hitachi" refer to Hitachi, Ltd. and consolidated subsidiaries or, as the context may require, Hitachi, Ltd. on a non-consolidated basis and the term "the Company" refers to Hitachi, Ltd. on a non- consolidated basis.

Unless otherwise stated, in this document, where we present information in millions or hundreds of millions of yen, we have truncated amounts of less than one million or one hundred million, as the case may be. Accordingly, the total of figures presented in columns or otherwise may not equal the total of the individual items. We have rounded all percentages to the nearest percent, one-tenth of one percent or one-hundredth of one percent, as the case may be.

References in this document to the "Financial Instruments and Exchange Act" are to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

References in this document to the "Companies Act" are to the Companies Act of Japan and other laws and regulations amending and/or supplementing the Companies Act of Japan.

Part I Information on the Company

1

I.

Overview of the Company

1

1. Key Financial Data .………………………………………………………………………………

1

2. History ……………………………………………………………………………………………

3

3. Description of Business ..…………………………………………………………………………

7

4. Information on Affiliates …………………………………………………………………………

11

5. Employees ..………………………………………………………………………………………

20

II.

Business Overview

21

1. Management Policy, Economic Environment and Challenges Hitachi Group Faces ……………

21

2. Risk Factors ………………………………………………………………………………………

28

3. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition,

Results of Operations and Cash Flows ...…………………………………………………………

40

4. Material Agreements, etc ...………………………………………………………………………

56

5. Research and Development ………………………………………………………………………

58

III.

Property, Plants and Equipment

63

1. Summary of Capital Investment, etc. .……………………………………………………………

63

2. Major Property, Plants and Equipment ..…………………………………………………………

64

3. Plans for Capital Investment, Disposals of Property, Plants and Equipment, etc. .………………

68

IV.

Information on the Company

69

1. Information on the Company's Stock, etc. .………………………………………………………

69

(1) Total number of shares, etc. ..…………………………………………………………………

69

(2) Information on the stock acquisition rights, etc. ..……………………………………………

70

(3) Information on moving strike convertible bonds, etc. .………………………………………

72

(4) Changes in the total number of issued shares and the amount of common stock and other …

72

(5) Shareholders composition ……………………………………………………………………

73

(6) Major shareholders ...…………………………………………………………………………

74

(7) Information on voting rights .…………………………………………………………………

76

2. Information on Acquisition, etc. of Treasury Stock ...……………………………………………

77

3. Dividend Policy ..…………………………………………………………………………………

78

4. Corporate Governance, etc. ………………………………………………………………………

79

(1) Corporate Governance ..………………………………………………………………………

79

(2) Directors and Senior Management. ..…………………………………………………………

84

  1. Audit .………………………………………………………………………………………… 97
  2. Compensation to Directors and Executive Officers .………………………………………… 101
  3. Information on shareholdings ...……………………………………………………………… 107 V. Financial Information ...………………………………………………………………………… 112

VI. Stock-Related Administration for the Company ...………………………………………… 112

VII. Reference Information on the Company .…………………………………………………… 113

Part II Information on Guarantors, etc. for the Company

114

[Consolidated Financial Statements] ..……………………………………………………………………… F-1

Consolidated Financial Statements. ...………………………………………………………………

F-2

Reports of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm ....…………………………………… F-80

[Internal Control Report (Translation)] ..…………………………………………………………………… A-1

[Independent Auditors' Report (Translation)] ...…………………………………………………………… A-3

[Confirmation Letter (Translation)] ...……………………………………………………………………… A-9

Part I Information on the Company

I. Overview of the Company

1. Key Financial Data

(1) Consolidated financial data, etc.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Fiscal year

IFRS

148th

149th

150th

151st

152nd

business term

business term

business term

business term

business term

Year end

March 2017

March 2018

March 2019

March 2020

March 2021

Revenues

9,162,264

9,368,614

9,480,619

8,767,263

8,729,196

Income from continuing

469,091

638,646

516,502

180,268

844,443

operations, before income taxes

Net income attributable to

231,261

362,988

222,546

87,596

501,613

Hitachi, Ltd. stockholders

Comprehensive income

attributable to Hitachi, Ltd.

299,397

382,341

171,140

(8,465)

838,237

stockholders

Total Hitachi, Ltd.

2,967,085

3,278,024

3,262,603

3,159,986

3,525,502

stockholders' equity

Total equity

4,096,995

4,511,671

4,414,403

4,266,739

4,458,232

Total assets

9,663,917

10,106,603

9,626,592

9,930,081

11,852,853

Total Hitachi, Ltd.

stockholders' equity per share

3,072.79

3,395.00

3,378.81

3,270.43

3,646.46

(yen)

Earnings per share attributable

to Hitachi, Ltd. stockholders,

239.49

375.93

230.47

90.71

519.29

basic (yen)

Earnings per share attributable

to Hitachi, Ltd. stockholders,

239.42

375.60

230.25

90.60

518.51

diluted (yen)

Total Hitachi, Ltd.

30.7

32.4

33.9

31.8

29.7

stockholders' equity ratio (%)

Return on equity (%)

8.1

11.6

6.8

2.7

15.0

Price earnings ratio (times)

12.6

10.3

15.6

34.6

9.6

Net cash provided by operating

629,582

727,168

610,025

560,920

793,128

activities

Net cash used in investing

(337,955)

(474,328)

(162,872)

(525,826)

(458,840)

activities

Net cash provided by (used in)

(209,536)

(321,454)

(320,426)

2,837

(184,838)

financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at

765,242

697,964

807,593

812,331

1,015,886

end of year

Number of employees

303,887

307,275

295,941

301,056

350,864

(Notes) 1. Our consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with IFRS.

  1. Revenues do not include the consumption tax, etc.
  2. On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the share consolidation of every five shares into one share for its common stock. The figures for total Hitachi, Ltd. stockholders' equity per share and earnings per share attributable to Hitachi, Ltd. stockholders, basic and diluted, are calculated on the assumption that the Company conducted this share consolidation at the beginning of the 148th business term.
  3. Average numbers of part-time employees, etc. are not stated since those were less than 10% of the number of employees.

1

(2) Financial data etc. of the Company

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Fiscal year

148th

149th

150th

151st

152nd

business term

business term

business term

business term

business term

Year end

March 2017

March 2018

March 2019

March 2020

March 2021

Revenues

1,906,532

1,930,293

1,927,241

1,793,250

1,678,223

Ordinary income

71,599

131,294

304,069

355,490

305,461

Net income

97,724

136,117

174,062

119,409

705,511

Common stock

458,790

458,790

458,790

459,862

460,790

Number of issued shares (thousands

4,833,463

4,833,463

966,692

967,280

967,885

of shares)

Total net assets

1,497,428

1,536,018

1,563,456

1,579,058

2,243,742

Total assets

4,070,247

4,017,373

3,934,118

4,004,408

4,982,609

Net assets per share (yen)

1,550.49

1,589.79

1,617.32

1,631.97

2,318.50

Dividends per share (yen)

13

15

58

95

105

[Of the above, interim dividends per

[6]

[7]

[8]

[45]

[50]

share (yen) ]

Net income per share, basic (yen)

101.20

140.97

180.26

123.59

729.77

Net income per share, diluted (yen)

101.17

140.85

180.09

123.49

729.18

Stockholders' equity ratio (%)

36.8

38.2

39.7

39.4

45.0

Return on equity (%)

6.8

9.0

11.2

7.6

36.9

Price earnings ratio (times)

29.8

27.3

19.9

25.4

6.9

Dividend payout ratio (%)

64.2

53.2

50.0

76.9

14.4

Number of employees

35,631

34,925

33,490

31,442

29,850

Total shareholder return (%)

116.9

151.7

144.9

131.7

206.4

[Comparative indicator : TOPIX] (%)

[112.3]

[127.4]

[118.1]

[104.1]

[145.0]

Highest share price (yen)

679.5

944.2

3,925.0

4,693.0

5,515.0

[873.7]

Lowest share price (yen)

400.0

566.3

2,767.5

2,524.0

2,855.0

[692.1]

(Notes) 1. Revenues do not include the consumption tax, etc.

  1. Effective from the 150th business term, the Company adopted the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No.28, February 16, 2018) and the "Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No.28, February 16, 2018). The figures for total net assets, total assets, net assets per share, stockholders' equity ratio and return on equity for the 149th business term are restated as the standard and guidance are applied retroactively.
  2. On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the share consolidation of every five shares into one share for its common stock. The figures for net assets per share and net income per share, basic and diluted, are calculated on the assumption that the Company conducted this share consolidation at the beginning of the 148th business term.
  3. On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the share consolidation of every five shares into one share for its common stock. 58 yen of dividends per share for the 150th business term is the sum of 8 yen of the interim dividend per share before the share consolidation and 50 yen of the year-end dividend per share after the share consolidation.
  4. Average number of part-time employees, etc. is not stated since it was less than 10% of the number of employees.
  5. The highest and lowest share prices are market prices on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. On October 1, 2018, the Company completed the share consolidation of every five shares into one share for its common stock. Regarding the 150th business term, the figures in the upper row are the highest and lowest prices after the share consolidation and the figures in brackets in the lower row are those before the share consolidation.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HITACHI, LTD.
03:42aHITACHI  : Annual Securities Report (PDF format, 6,351 kBytes)
PU
07/02HITACHI  : ABB Power Grids is evolving to become Hitachi Energy and broadens com..
AQ
07/01Japanese shares rise as Sony, Toyota advance on weaker yen
RE
07/01UPDATE3 : Ex-Keidanren, Hitachi chief Nakanishi dies at 75
AQ
07/01UPDATE2 : Ex-Keidanren, Hitachi chief Nakanishi dies at 75
AQ
07/01UPDATE1 : Ex-Keidanren, Hitachi chief Nakanishi dies at 75
AQ
06/28ENJOY THE COMFORT OF THE HITACHI ZX1 : : Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK)
AQ
06/22HITACHI METALS  : Chinese Court Enforces Mandatory Licensing For "Essential Faci..
AQ
06/18HITACHI  : to Donate to COVID-19 Relief Efforts in India and Other Countries
AQ
06/17HITACHI  : High-Tech Launches the Easy-to-Use AFM100 and AFM100 plus Atomic Forc..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 577 B 86 256 M 86 256 M
Net income 2022 567 B 5 108 M 5 108 M
Net Debt 2022 1 626 B 14 641 M 14 641 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 6 267 B 56 318 M 56 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 350 864
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart HITACHI, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6 480,00 JPY
Average target price 6 978,21 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiaki Higashihara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoshihiko Kawamura Chief Financial Officer
Norihiro Suzuki Chief Technology Officer, Manager-R&D Group
Seiichiro Nukui Chief Information Officer
George William Buckley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.59.41%55 981
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.75%636 679
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.05%151 927
SIEMENS AG13.90%130 669
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.70%115 527
3M COMPANY14.36%112 892