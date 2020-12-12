Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Hitachi, Ltd.    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hitachi to sell overseas home appliance biz to Turkey's Arcelik - Nikkei

12/12/2020 | 11:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Hitachi is seen in Zurich

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd plans to sell a 60% stake in its overseas home appliance business to Turkish consumer electronics maker Arcelik AS for about $300 million, and jointly operate the business, the Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate aims to improve profit via the deal with the Turkish company - which has a business network in Europe and Africa - by expanding sales of its Hitachi-brand appliances, the paper said without citing sources.

The overseas business of Hitachi Global Life Solutions Inc, its home appliance unit, is worth about $500 million, according to Nikkei. The unit sells products in China and Southeast Asia, but 80% of its revenue comes from Japan, the paper said.

The deal comes as Hitachi steps up business divestments and is aimed at reinforcing the home appliance unit against fierce competition abroad from Chinese competitors, the paper said.

"The report is not based on our announcement," a Hitachi spokesman said.

"We are making various considerations to improve our corporate value, but nothing concrete has been decided."

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELIK AS End-of-day quote.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.36% 512.94 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
HITACHI, LTD. -1.45% 4146 End-of-day quote.-10.38%
NIKKEI 225 -0.39% 26652.52 Real-time Quote.12.66%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.22% 167.29 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
All news about HITACHI, LTD.
12:19aHitachi to sell overseas home appliance business to Turkey's Arcelik
AQ
12/12Hitachi to sell overseas home appliance biz to Turkey's Arcelik - Nikkei
RE
11/22Hitachi ABB Power Grids Unveils New $23 Million Factory in China
MT
11/20APOLLO, CARLYLE, BAIN ARE AMONG BIDD : sources
RE
11/20Japan shares fall as third wave of COVID-19 outbreak hurts sentiment
RE
11/19Japan stocks extend falls on fears of new restrictions
RE
11/19Engineering group ABB's divestment plan receives cool market reception
RE
11/12HITACHI : Develops IoT Platform for the High Value-added Buildings Required for ..
AQ
11/12HITACHI : Develops IoT Platform for the High Value-added Buildings Required for ..
AQ
11/12HITACHI : Develops IoT Platform
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 109 B 77 953 M 77 953 M
Net income 2021 374 B 3 591 M 3 591 M
Net Debt 2021 1 508 B 14 495 M 14 495 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 4 009 B 38 579 M 38 534 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 301 056
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart HITACHI, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4 909,29 JPY
Last Close Price 4 146,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Norihiro Suzuki CTO, Managing Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Group
George William Buckley Independent Non-Executive Director
Harufumi Mochizuki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.-10.38%38 579
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.21.26%150 603
SIEMENS AG-3.31%109 079
3M COMPANY-1.36%100 379
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY0.00%97 760
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.32%64 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ