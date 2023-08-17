Hitachi Transport System Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of general logistics services. The Company operates through two segments. The Domestic Logistics segment is engaged in the operation of domestic system logistics business, the transportation and installation of general cargos, heavy goods and art works, the transfer of factories and business offices, the provision of warehousing services, as well as the collection and transportation of industrial waste. The International Logistics segment is engaged in the global system logistics business, the overseas logistics business and the air transportation agency business. The Company is also engaged in the provision of logistics consulting services, the development and design of information systems, the sale of computers, the maintenance, sale and leasing of automobiles, as well as the leasing of real estate.