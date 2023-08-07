LOGISTEED, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has concluded a share transfer agreement to acquire all shares of Van den Bos & van Daalen Materieel B.V. ("Bos Daalen"), a Dutch logistics company, which provides temperature-controlled consolidated transportation services within Europe.



Bos Daalen is a trucking company established in 2021 through a merger between CARGOBOSS B.V. and Van Daalen Transport B.V., both of which have been in business for over 100 years. They transport fruits, vegetables, and flowers mainly from the Netherlands to Germany, Switzerland, and northern France on a daily basis and transport fruits, vegetables, dairy products and dry goods to the Netherlands as return cargo. They have received high praise from customers for their expertise of consolidated transport which has accumulated over many years of experience, and for their excellent quality of transportation. Their customer base includes producers, wholesalers, and retailers of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. In our mid-term management plan "LOGISTEED2024" our group has set "reinforce and expand overseas business" as a priority measure, we aim to further develop our business by adding temperature-controlled consolidated transportation within Europe to our services through an acquisition of all shares of Bos Daalen to make the company our subsidiary.



In Europe, there has been a high demand for temperature-controlled transportation from the Netherlands, which has the Port of Rotterdam, the gateway to Europe, and also is a major producer of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, to EU member states, mainly Germany, France and Italy, as well as the U.K., and such demand is expected to continue growing steadily. Through this acquisition, the Group will enter the temperature-controlled transportation business in Europe and continue to expand our business domain.

