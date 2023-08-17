August 10, 2023

The 1st Quarter of FY2023

(Ended June 30, 2023)

Financial Results Briefing

1Q of FY2023 Results (Overview)

(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < > profit ratios (%).)

FY2022

FY2023

1Q

1Q

Results

Results

Y o Y

%

Change

Revenues

1,995

1,947

98%

-47

Adjusted operating

<5.6>

110.8

<5.3>

103.7

94%

-7.1

income

EBIT

<6.0>

120.1

<5.4>

104.8

87%

-15.3

(Earnings before interest

and taxes)

Net income attributable to

<3.5>

70.3

<2.7>

52.9

75%

-17.4

stockholders of the parent

company

1Q of FY2023 Results (Breakdown by Group)

(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to nearest integer. < >: composition ratio (%). ( ): year-on-year change)

Revenues

Adjusted operating income

1Q

Y o Y

1Q

Y o Y

Domestic logistics

<51>

905

101%

42.4

104%

81%

Overseas

<41>

726

93%

44.3

94%

Global

Allocated to domestic companies

<5>

96

86%

6.9

96%

Organic

logistics

(freight forwarding and others)

Subtotal

<47>

822

92%

51.2

77%

94%

Others (logistics-related businesses, etc.)

<2>

39

107%

3.5

205%

Total

<100>

1,767

97%

97.1

91%

90%

Vantec

Domestic logistics

<78>

153

112%

8.4

275%

Global logistics (overseas)

<22>

42

99%

0.3

20%

Group

Total

<100>

195

109%

8.7

158% 199%

Consolidated adjustment/amortization of customer-related intangible

-

-14

(-1)

-2.0

(-0.1)

assets of VANTEC Group, etc.

Domestic logistics

<54>

1,050

102%

48.3

110%

91%

Overseas

<39>

767

93%

45.1

92%

Global

Allocated to domestic companies

<5>

95

87%

6.9

96%

Total

logistics

(freight forwarding and others)

Subtotal

44%

863

92%

50%

51.9

75%

93%

Others (logistics-related businesses, etc.)

<2>

35

106%

3.5

205%

<100>

1,947

98%

103.7

94%

Indicates a ratio of Global logistics.

indicates year-on-year changes excluding the effect of changes in company-wide cost allocation rates.

1Q of FY2023 Results (Detail of Variations for Revenues)

Revenues (Results)

Expansion of existing operations

: +23

Increase in customer logistics, others : -172

(100 million yen)

1,995

Environmental/volume

FY22/1Q→FY23/1Q

Domestic : +14

changes, etc.

USD:130 →¥137

Global

: +34

New

-149

EUR:138 →¥149

collaborative

innovation

1,947

CNY:19.6→¥19.6

New orders

+12

Effect of

+48

exchange

fluctuation

+42

-47

+60

(Unit: 100 million yen)

Environmental/Volume changes, etc.

Effect of

New

Expansion of

Increase in

customer

exchange

New orders

collaborative

Total

exsiting

Subtotal

logistics,

fluctuation

innovation

operations

others

Domestic

19

-21

-3

14

11

22

Global

4

-152

-148

42

34

1

-71

Others

2

2

0

2

Total

23

-172

-149

42

48

12

-47

1Q of FY2022 (Results)

1Q of FY2023 (Results)

