HITACHI TRAN : Presentation Material of financial results for 1Q of FY2023
August 10, 2023
The 1st Quarter of FY2023
(Ended June 30, 2023)
Financial Results Briefing
1Q of FY2023 Financial Results
■Overview
■Breakdown by Group
■Detail of Variations for Revenues/Adjusted Operating Income ■Overseas Results by Region
■
＜Reference ＞ Results by Business Category ■1Q Topics
(Reinforce/Expand Overseas Business, Supply Chain DX/ Transportation DX, Solidify Management Base)
1
1Q of FY2023 Results (Overview)
(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < > profit ratios (%).)
FY2022
FY2023
1Q
1Q
Results
Results
Y o Y
%
Change
Revenues
1,995
1,947
98%
-47
Adjusted operating
<5.6>
110.8
<5.3>
103.7
94%
-7.1
income
EBIT
<6.0>
120.1
<5.4>
104.8
87%
-15.3
(Earnings before interest
and taxes)
Net income attributable to
<3.5>
70.3
<2.7>
52.9
75%
-17.4
stockholders of the parent
company
2
1Q of FY2023 Results
(Breakdown by Group)
(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to nearest integer. < >: composition ratio (%). ( ): year-on-year change)
Revenues
Adjusted operating income
1Q
Y o Y
1Q
Y o Y
Domestic logistics
<51>
905
101%
42.4
104%
81%
Overseas
<41>
726
93%
44.3
94%
Global
Allocated to domestic companies
<5>
96
86%
6.9
96%
Organic
logistics
(freight forwarding and others)
Subtotal
<47>
822
92%
51.2
77%
94%
Others (logistics-related businesses, etc.)
<2>
39
107%
3.5
205%
Total
<100>
1,767
97%
97.1
91%
90%
Vantec
Domestic logistics
<78>
153
112%
8.4
275%
Global logistics (overseas)
<22>
42
99%
0.3
20%
Group
Total
<100>
195
109%
8.7
158%
199%
Consolidated adjustment/amortization of customer-related intangible
-
-14
(-1)
-2.0
(-0.1)
assets of VANTEC Group, etc.
Domestic logistics
<54>
1,050
102%
48.3
110%
91%
Overseas
<39>
767
93%
45.1
92%
Global
Allocated to domestic companies
<5>
95
87%
6.9
96%
Total
logistics
(freight forwarding and others)
Subtotal
44%
863
92%
50%
51.9
75%
93%
Others (logistics-related businesses, etc.)
<2>
35
106%
3.5
205%
<100>
1,947
98%
103.7
94%
Indicates a ratio of Global logistics.
indicates year-on-year changes excluding the effect of changes in company-wide cost allocation rates.
3 1Q of FY2023 Results (Detail of Variations for Revenues)
・Expansion of existing operations
: +23
・Increase in customer logistics, others : -172
Environmental/volume
FY22/1Q→FY23/1Q
・Domestic : +14
changes, etc.
・USD: ￥130 →¥137
・Global
: +34
New
-149
・EUR: ￥138 →¥149
collaborative
innovation
1,947
・CNY: ￥19.6→¥19.6
New orders
+12
Effect of
+48
exchange
fluctuation
+42
-47
+60
(Unit: 100 million yen)
Environmental/Volume changes, etc.
Effect of
New
Expansion of
Increase in
customer
exchange
New orders
collaborative
Total
exsiting
Subtotal
logistics,
fluctuation
innovation
operations
others
Domestic
19
-21
-3
14
11
22
Global
4
-152
-148
42
34
1
-71
Others
2
2
0
2
Total
23
-172
-149
42
48
12
-47
1Q of FY2022 (Results)
1Q of FY2023 (Results)
