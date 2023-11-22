November 13, 2023

The 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (Ended September 30, 2023)

Financial Results Briefing

Contents

2Q of FY2023 Financial Results

■Overview

■Breakdown by Group

■Detail of Variations for Revenues/Adjusted Operating Income ■Overseas Results by Region

Reference Results by Business Category ■Topics

(Reinforce/Expand Overseas Business, Evolve Smart Logistics, Transportation DX(SSCV), Solidify ESG Management Base, Others)

1H of FY2023 Results (Overview)

(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < > profit ratios (%).)

FY2022

FY2023

1H

1H

Results

Results

Y o Y

%

Change

Revenues

4,120

3,909

95%

-211

Adjusted

<5.8>

239.1

<5.6>

217.1

91%

-22.0

operating income

EBIT

<6.0>

247.9

<5.5>

216.0

87%

-31.8

(Earnings before

interest and taxes)

Net income attributable

<3.7>

150.9

<2.7>

104.0

69%

-46.9

to stockholders of the

parent company

1H of FY2023 Results (Breakdown by Group)

(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to nearest integer. < >: composition ratio (%). ( ): year-on-year change)

Revenues

Adjusted operating income

1H

Y o Y

1H

Y o Y

Domestic logistics

<51>

1,818

100%

83.0

100%

78%

Glabal

Overseas

<41>

1,455

91%

94.2

91%

Allocated to domestic ccompanies

<5>

181

67%

13.4

100%

Organic

logistics

(freight forwarding and others)

<46>

1,636

88%

107.6

76%

92%

Subtotal

Others(logistics-related businesses, etc.)

<2>

82

105%

11.1

146%

Total

<100>

3,537

94%

201.6

89%

87%

Vantec

Domestic logistics

<78>

311

108%

18.7

174%

Global logistics (overseas)

<22>

90

103%

0.9

60%

Group

Total

<100>

402

107%

19.5

129%

160%

Consolidated adjustiment/amortization of customer-related intangible

-

-29

(-6)

-4.1

(-0.3)

assets of VANTEC Group, etc.

Domestic logistics

<54>

2,113

101%

96.6

104%

86%

Glabal

Overseas

<40>

1,544

92%

96.0

91%

Allocated to domestic ccompanies

<5>

179

67%

13.4

100%

Total

logistics

(freight forwarding and others)

<44>44%

1,723

88%

50%

109.4

75%

92%

Subtotal

Others(logistics-related businesses, etc.)

<2>

73

103%

11.1

146%

<100>

3,909

95%

217.1

91%

Indicates a ratio of Global logistics.

indicates year-on-year changes excluding the effect of changes in company-wide cost allocation rates.

1H of FY2023 Results (Detail of Variations for Revenues)

Revenues (Results)

Expansion of existing operations

: +49

Decrease in customer logistics, others : -473

(100 million yen) Environmental/volume

1H of FY22→1H of FY23

Domestic : +31

changes, etc.

USD:134 →¥141

New

4,120

-424

Global

: +63

CNY:19.9→¥19.8

collaborative

EUR:139 →¥153

innovation

3,909

New orders

+23

Effect of exchange

+94

fluctuation

+96

+117

-211

(Unit: 100 million yen)

Environmental/volume changes, etc.

Effect of

New

Expansion of

Decrease in

exchange

New orders

collavorative

Total

exsiting

customer

Subtotal

fluctuation

innovation

operations

logistics, etc.

Domestic

39

-75

-36

31

22

16

Global

10

-400

-390

96

63

1

-230

Others

2

2

0

2

Total

49

-473

-424

96

94

23

-211

1H of FY2022 (Results)

1H of FY2023 (Results)

1H of FY2023 Results (Detail of Variations for Adjusted Operating Income)

Adjusted operating income

(Results)

Expansion of existing operations

: +4.4

Others (Decrease in customer logistics) : -53.4

(100 million yen)

Environmental/volume

changes, etc.

239.1

-49.1

Domestic +5.1

Productivity

Global

+4.1

New

improvement

217.1

collaborative

+7.2

innovation

Effect of

New orders

+3.1

exchange

+9.1

fluctuation

+7.7

+12.2

+19.4

-22.0

1H of FY2022 (Results)

1H of FY2023 (Results)

1H of FY2023 Results (Overseas Results by Region)

(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < >:profit ratio(%), ( ):year-on-year change)

Revenues

Adjusted operating income

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

1H

1H

Y o Y

1H

1H

Y o Y

North America

425

412

97%

20.6

28.7

122%

139%

Europe※1

580

661

114%

48.9

51.3

84%

105%

Asia※2

373

286

77%

23.1

16.9

62%

73%

China

308

186

60%

16.8

5.8

23%

34%

Consolidated

-1

-1

(-0)

-3.9

-6.7

(-2.8)

adjustment, etc.

100 million yen

100 million yen

Total

<6.3%>

<6.2%>

1,685

1,544

92%

105.5

96.0

74%

91%

*¹ Including Turkey. *² Including Oceania and others.

indicates year-on-year changes excluding the effect of changes in company-wide cost allocation rates.

(Ref.) 1H of FY2023 Results (Breakdown by Business Category)

Reference

Results by Business Category (Estimated)

(Unit: 100 million yen

1H of FY2022 (Results)

1H of FY2023 (Results)

Adjusted

Adjusted operating

Adjusted

Adjusted operating

Revenues

operating

Revenues

operating

margin

margin

income

income

Domestic

1,833

107.6

5.9%

(5.9%)

1,823

85.2

4.7%

(6.0%)

Overseas

617

47.4

7.7%

(8.0%)

744

52.1

7.0%

(6.0%)

3PL

2,450

155.0

6.3%

(6.4%)

2,566

137.3

5.4%

(6.0%)

Domestic

265

12.9

4.9%

(5.7%)

176

12.8

7.3%

(6.5%)

Overseas

710

43.8

6.2%

(6.3%)

395

17.5

4.4%

(3.7%)

Freight

976

56.7

5.8%

(6.2%)

571

30.3

5.3%

(4.6%)

forwarding

Domestic

271

5.8

2.1%

(3.7%)

297

13.8

4.6%

(4.9%)

Overseas

355

13.6

3.8%

(3.9%)

405

24.2

6.0%

(5.2%)

Automobile

626

19.4

3.1%

(3.8%)

702

38.0

5.4%

(5.0%)

Other services

69

8.0

11.5%

(11.5%)

71

11.4

16.1%

(15.4%)

Total

4,120

239.1 5.8%

3,909

217.1

5.6%

*( ): Excluding amortization of customer-related intangible assets. (Excluding the effect of changes in company-wide cost allocation rates in 1H of FY2023.)

Topics: Reinforce/Expand Overseas Business, Evolve Smart Logistics

Promote global DX originating from Asia

■Established a new logistics system development company* in Malaysia

  • Name: LOGISTEED Solutions Asia-Pacific Sdn. Bhd.
  • Address: Bangui, Selangor, Malaysia

Business description:

  1. Information system development and consulting
  2. Development and sales of packaged software
  3. Contract information processing and computer system operation, etc.Start of operation: Early in January 2024 (plan)
    • Established as a subsidiary of LOGISTEED Solutions, Ltd., our logistics system development subsidiary
  • Key roles>
Promote DX at overseas group companies

Co-awarded "Technical Packaging Award" and

"Large/Heavy Goods Packaging Category Award" at

Japan Packaging Contest 2023 (August 2023)

Change from wooden box for elevator parts to cardboards: Won the Technical Packaging Award

Special wooden boxes for each product Developed shared cardboard packaging materials

■Improvement effect

Reduced CO2 emissions from procurement through disposal of packaging materials by 43%

Reduced labor-hours for packaging by 50% Reduced labor-hours for disposal by 20%

■Transportation box for reagent exchange robots:

Won the Large/Heavy Goods Packaging Category Award

Developed a transportation box with ramp using reinforced cardboards

■Improvement effect

  • Reduced CO2 emissions from procurement through disposal of materials by 90%
  • Reduced labor-hours for unpacking by 50%

(Automation and labor-saving, global core system, etc.) Enhance IT governance and information security

Offshore development (measures against country risk)

Before

Wooden box

Required to assemble ramp (ramp is packed separately)

After

Reinforced cardboards No need to assemble ramp (built-in ramp)

Expand topline and strengthen governance through promotion of DX overseas

New company in Malaysia

Existing sites of LOGISTEED Solutions (including representative offices)

Topics: Transportation DX (SSCV), Solidify ESG Management Base

SSCV-Smart: Added "3 new functions"

(October 2023)

■Support safe and secure operation to deal with "2024 issue"

Link the following three functions of "SUGULOGI*" with SSCV-SmartSupport operational efficiency of both managers and drivers

(1) Navigation system for trucks

Start navigation without entering destination address through linkage with "Loading/Unloading Information" in SSCV-Smart

(2) Pick-up and delivery destination records

Display aggregated data including facility information, delivery rules, etc.

Improve transportation efficiency through drivers' information exchange function

(3) Movement management

Display drivers' location information on the map Optimize work instructions by identifying each

driver's movement

  • "SUGULOGI" is a service provided by Geo Technologies, Inc. to digitize communication between managers and drivers.

SSCV-Safety: Received the Good Design

Award (October 2023)

■Recognized for solutions designed to contribute to improvement in transportation safety with the aim of "zero accidents"

Issued Integrated Report 2023

(September 2023)

■Under a strong partnership and a new corporate name, demonstrate initiatives to achieve our vision

Value Creation Story

Employee Roundtable Discussion

