November 13, 2023
The 2nd Quarter of FY2023 (Ended September 30, 2023)
Financial Results Briefing
Contents
2Q of FY2023 Financial Results
■Overview
■Breakdown by Group
■Detail of Variations for Revenues/Adjusted Operating Income ■Overseas Results by Region
■＜Reference＞ Results by Business Category ■Topics
(Reinforce/Expand Overseas Business, Evolve Smart Logistics, Transportation DX(SSCV), Solidify ESG Management Base, Others)
1H of FY2023 Results (Overview)
(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < > profit ratios (%).)
FY2022
FY2023
1H
1H
Results
Results
Y o Y
%
Change
Revenues
4,120
3,909
95%
-211
Adjusted
<5.8>
239.1
<5.6>
217.1
91%
-22.0
operating income
EBIT
<6.0>
247.9
<5.5>
216.0
87%
-31.8
(Earnings before
interest and taxes)
Net income attributable
<3.7>
150.9
<2.7>
104.0
69%
-46.9
to stockholders of the
parent company
1H of FY2023 Results (Breakdown by Group)
(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to nearest integer. < >: composition ratio (%). ( ): year-on-year change)
Revenues
Adjusted operating income
1H
Y o Y
1H
Y o Y
Domestic logistics
<51>
1,818
100%
83.0
100%
78%
Glabal
Overseas
<41>
1,455
91%
94.2
91%
Allocated to domestic ccompanies
<5>
181
67%
13.4
100%
Organic
logistics
(freight forwarding and others)
<46>
1,636
88%
107.6
76%
92%
Subtotal
Others(logistics-related businesses, etc.)
<2>
82
105%
11.1
146%
Total
<100>
3,537
94%
201.6
89%
87%
Vantec
Domestic logistics
<78>
311
108%
18.7
174%
Global logistics (overseas)
<22>
90
103%
0.9
60%
Group
Total
<100>
402
107%
19.5
129%
160%
Consolidated adjustiment/amortization of customer-related intangible
-
-29
(-6)
-4.1
(-0.3)
assets of VANTEC Group, etc.
Domestic logistics
<54>
2,113
101%
96.6
104%
86%
Glabal
Overseas
<40>
1,544
92%
96.0
91%
Allocated to domestic ccompanies
<5>
179
67%
13.4
100%
Total
logistics
(freight forwarding and others)
<44>44%
1,723
88%
50%
109.4
75%
92%
Subtotal
Others(logistics-related businesses, etc.)
<2>
73
103%
11.1
146%
<100>
3,909
95%
217.1
91%
Indicates a ratio of Global logistics.
indicates year-on-year changes excluding the effect of changes in company-wide cost allocation rates.
1H of FY2023 Results (Detail of Variations for Revenues)
Revenues (Results)
・Expansion of existing operations
: +49
・Decrease in customer logistics, others : -473
(100 million yen) Environmental/volume
1H of FY22→1H of FY23
・Domestic : +31
changes, etc.
・USD:￥134 →¥141
New
4,120
-424
・Global
: +63
・CNY:￥19.9→¥19.8
collaborative
・EUR:￥139 →¥153
innovation
3,909
New orders
+23
Effect of exchange
+94
fluctuation
+96
+117
-211
(Unit: 100 million yen)
Environmental/volume changes, etc.
Effect of
New
Expansion of
Decrease in
exchange
New orders
collavorative
Total
exsiting
customer
Subtotal
fluctuation
innovation
operations
logistics, etc.
Domestic
39
-75
-36
31
22
16
Global
10
-400
-390
96
63
1
-230
Others
2
2
0
2
Total
49
-473
-424
96
94
23
-211
1H of FY2022 (Results)
1H of FY2023 (Results)
1H of FY2023 Results (Detail of Variations for Adjusted Operating Income)
Adjusted operating income
(Results)
・Expansion of existing operations
: +4.4
・Others (Decrease in customer logistics) : -53.4
(100 million yen)
Environmental/volume
changes, etc.
239.1
-49.1
・Domestic ：+5.1
Productivity
・Global
：+4.1
New
improvement
217.1
collaborative
+7.2
innovation
Effect of
New orders
+3.1
exchange
+9.1
fluctuation
+7.7
+12.2
+19.4
-22.0
1H of FY2022 (Results)
1H of FY2023 (Results)
1H of FY2023 Results (Overseas Results by Region)
(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < >:profit ratio(%), ( ):year-on-year change)
Revenues
Adjusted operating income
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
1H
1H
Y o Y
1H
1H
Y o Y
North America
425
412
97%
20.6
28.7
122%
139%
Europe※1
580
661
114%
48.9
51.3
84%
105%
Asia※2
373
286
77%
23.1
16.9
62%
73%
China
308
186
60%
16.8
5.8
23%
34%
Consolidated
-1
-1
(-0)
-3.9
-6.7
(-2.8)
adjustment, etc.
100 million yen
100 million yen
Total
<6.3%>
<6.2%>
1,685
1,544
92%
105.5
96.0
74%
91%
*¹ Including Turkey. *² Including Oceania and others.
indicates year-on-year changes excluding the effect of changes in company-wide cost allocation rates.
(Ref.) 1H of FY2023 Results (Breakdown by Business Category)
Reference
Results by Business Category (Estimated)
(Unit: 100 million yen）
1H of FY2022 (Results)
1H of FY2023 (Results)
Adjusted
Adjusted operating
Adjusted
Adjusted operating
Revenues
operating
Revenues
operating
margin
margin
income
income
Domestic
1,833
107.6
5.9%
(5.9%)
1,823
85.2
4.7%
(6.0%)
Overseas
617
47.4
7.7%
(8.0%)
744
52.1
7.0%
(6.0%)
3PL
2,450
155.0
6.3%
(6.4%)
2,566
137.3
5.4%
(6.0%)
Domestic
265
12.9
4.9%
(5.7%)
176
12.8
7.3%
(6.5%)
Overseas
710
43.8
6.2%
(6.3%)
395
17.5
4.4%
(3.7%)
Freight
976
56.7
5.8%
(6.2%)
571
30.3
5.3%
(4.6%)
forwarding
Domestic
271
5.8
2.1%
(3.7%)
297
13.8
4.6%
(4.9%)
Overseas
355
13.6
3.8%
(3.9%)
405
24.2
6.0%
(5.2%)
Automobile
626
19.4
3.1%
(3.8%)
702
38.0
5.4%
(5.0%)
Other services
69
8.0
11.5%
(11.5%)
71
11.4
16.1%
(15.4%)
Total
4,120
239.1 5.8%
3,909
217.1
5.6%
*( ): Excluding amortization of customer-related intangible assets. (Excluding the effect of changes in company-wide cost allocation rates in 1H of FY2023.)
Topics: Reinforce/Expand Overseas Business, Evolve Smart Logistics
Promote global DX originating from Asia
■Established a new logistics system development company* in Malaysia
- Name: LOGISTEED Solutions Asia-Pacific Sdn. Bhd.
- Address: Bangui, Selangor, Malaysia
・Business description:
- Information system development and consulting
- Development and sales of packaged software
- Contract information processing and computer system operation, etc. ・Start of operation: Early in January 2024 (plan)
- Established as a subsidiary of LOGISTEED Solutions, Ltd., our logistics system development subsidiary
- Key roles>
Co-awarded "Technical Packaging Award" and
"Large/Heavy Goods Packaging Category Award" at
Japan Packaging Contest 2023 (August 2023)
■ Change from wooden box for elevator parts to cardboards: Won the Technical Packaging Award
・Special wooden boxes for each product ⇒ Developed shared cardboard packaging materials
■Improvement effect
・Reduced CO2 emissions from procurement through disposal of packaging materials by 43%
・Reduced labor-hours for packaging by 50% ・Reduced labor-hours for disposal by 20%
■Transportation box for reagent exchange robots:
Won the Large/Heavy Goods Packaging Category Award
・Developed a transportation box with ramp using reinforced cardboards
■Improvement effect
- Reduced CO2 emissions from procurement through disposal of materials by 90%
- Reduced labor-hours for unpacking by 50%
(Automation and labor-saving, global core system, etc.) ・Enhance IT governance and information security
・Offshore development (measures against country risk)
Before
・Wooden box
・Required to assemble ramp (ramp is packed separately)
After
・Reinforced cardboards ・No need to assemble ramp (built-in ramp)
Expand topline and strengthen governance through promotion of DX overseas
New company in Malaysia
Existing sites of LOGISTEED Solutions (including representative offices)
Topics: Transportation DX (SSCV), Solidify ESG Management Base
SSCV-Smart: Added "3 new functions"
(October 2023)
■Support safe and secure operation to deal with "2024 issue"
・Link the following three functions of "SUGULOGI*" with SSCV-Smart・Support operational efficiency of both managers and drivers
(1) Navigation system for trucks
・Start navigation without entering destination address through linkage with "Loading/Unloading Information" in SSCV-Smart
(2) Pick-up and delivery destination records
・Display aggregated data including facility information, delivery rules, etc.
・Improve transportation efficiency through drivers' information exchange function
(3) Movement management
・Display drivers' location information on the map ・Optimize work instructions by identifying each
driver's movement
- "SUGULOGI" is a service provided by Geo Technologies, Inc. to digitize communication between managers and drivers.
SSCV-Safety: Received the Good Design
Award (October 2023)
■Recognized for solutions designed to contribute to improvement in transportation safety with the aim of "zero accidents"
Issued Integrated Report 2023
(September 2023)
■Under a strong partnership and a new corporate name, demonstrate initiatives to achieve our vision
Value Creation Story
Employee Roundtable Discussion
