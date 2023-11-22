SSCV-Smart: Added "3 new functions"

(October 2023)

■Support safe and secure operation to deal with "2024 issue"

・Link the following three functions of "SUGULOGI*" with SSCV-Smart・Support operational efficiency of both managers and drivers

(1) Navigation system for trucks

・Start navigation without entering destination address through linkage with "Loading/Unloading Information" in SSCV-Smart

(2) Pick-up and delivery destination records

・Display aggregated data including facility information, delivery rules, etc.

・Improve transportation efficiency through drivers' information exchange function

(3) Movement management

・Display drivers' location information on the map ・Optimize work instructions by identifying each

driver's movement