June 28, 2024
FY2023
(Year Ended March 31, 2024)
Financial Results Briefing
Contents
FY2023 Financial Results
■Overview
■Breakdown by Segment
■Overseas Results by Region
■＜Reference＞Results by Business Category
1
FY2023 (Year Ended March 31, 2024)
Overview of Financial Results
*1. The Company has taken over all of LOGISTEED, Ltd.'s (after changing its name on March 1, 2024 to L-management) business through an absorption-type split effective on March 1, 2024. The actual figures for FY2023 in this document are the consolidated performance figures with LOGISTEED Group, Ltd. (after changing its name on March 1, 2024 to LOGISTEED, Ltd. (hereinafter: LD)) at the top, and the actual figures for FY2022 are presented with reference to the figures for L-management.
*2. In order to more appropriately reflect the actual business results, from the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2024, Adjusted operating profit will be calculated by subtracting other income from Operating profit and adding Other expenses, Amortization of intangible assets identified through business combinations, and Stock-based compensation expenses (excluding those related to performance-based stock compensation plans). The actual figures for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023 reflect this change.
2
FY2023 Results (Overview)
(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < >: profit ratios (%).)
(Reference)FY2022
FY2023
Results
Results
Revenues
8,143
8,002
Adjusted operating
<5.9>
480.0
<4.9>
389.0
income
(*443.1)
EBIT
<5.6>
452.9
<2.4>
191.2
(Earnings before interest
and taxes)
Net income attributable
<3.1>
255.2
<7.3>
582.5
to stockholders of the
parent company
*The figures except for increasing impact of the amortization by valuation of fixed Asset following
company merger(hereinafter: impact by measure)
３
FY2023 Results (Breakdown by Segment)
(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < >: profit ratios (%).)
(Reference)FY2022
FY2023
Revenues
Adjusted
Revenues
Adjusted operating income
operating
Except for imact of
income
Measure, etc. *
Domestic logistics
4,240
240.0
<53> 4,275
199.7
273.5
Overseas
3,261
191.0
<40>
3,222
146.3
132.2
Global
Allocated to
498
31.6
<4>
352
21.2
17.1
logistics
Domestic companies
(Freight Forwarding, etc.)
3,759
222.6
<45>45%
3,574
43%
167.5
34%
149.3
Other (Logistics-related business, etc.)
144
17.4
<2>
153
21.9
20.4
Total
8,143
480.0 <100>
8,002
389.0
443.1
Indicates a ratio of Global logistics.
*Excluding the impact of measures and changes to company-wide cost allocation rates.
4
FY2023 Results (Overseas results by Region)
(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to nearest integer. < >: composition ratio (%). )
(Reference)FY2022
FY2023
Adjusted
Adjusted operating income
Revenues
operating
Revenues
income
Except for the imact of
measure, etc. * 3
North Amercia
836
43.2
833
32.5
35.3
Overseas
Europe * 1
1,198
87.2
1,456
82.1
72.0
Consolidated
696
43.9
577
28.9
26.0
Asia * 2
China
532
24.4
358
7.3
3.3
adjustment, etc.
-1
-7.6
-1
-4.4
-4.4
Total
<5.9%>
<4.5%>
<4.1%>
3,261
191.0
3,222
146.3
132.2
*1. Including Turkey. *2. Including Oceania and others. *3. Excluding the impact of measures and changes to company-wide cost allocation rates.
5
FY2023 Results（Breakdown by Business category）
Reference
Results by Business Category (Estimated)
(Unit: 100 million yen)
Revenues
|FY2021(Results)
|FY2022(Results)
FY2023(Results)
Domestic
3,653
3,696
3,682
Overseas
939
1,283
1,617
3PL
4,593
4,979
5,299
Domestic
434
492
346
Overseas
1,262
1,236
782
Freight Forwarding
1,696
1,728
1,128
Domestic
520
557
606
Overseas
499
737
817
Automobile
1,019
1,293
1,423
Other services
129
142
153
Total
7,436
8,143
8,002
6
