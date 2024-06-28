FY2023 (Year Ended March 31, 2024)

Overview of Financial Results

*1. The Company has taken over all of LOGISTEED, Ltd.'s (after changing its name on March 1, 2024 to L-management) business through an absorption-type split effective on March 1, 2024. The actual figures for FY2023 in this document are the consolidated performance figures with LOGISTEED Group, Ltd. (after changing its name on March 1, 2024 to LOGISTEED, Ltd. (hereinafter: LD)) at the top, and the actual figures for FY2022 are presented with reference to the figures for L-management.

*2. In order to more appropriately reflect the actual business results, from the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2024, Adjusted operating profit will be calculated by subtracting other income from Operating profit and adding Other expenses, Amortization of intangible assets identified through business combinations, and Stock-based compensation expenses (excluding those related to performance-based stock compensation plans). The actual figures for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023 reflect this change.