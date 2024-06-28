June 28, 2024

FY2023

(Year Ended March 31, 2024)

Financial Results Briefing

Contents

FY2023 Financial Results

■Overview

■Breakdown by Segment

■Overseas Results by Region

ReferenceResults by Business Category

FY2023 (Year Ended March 31, 2024)

Overview of Financial Results

*1. The Company has taken over all of LOGISTEED, Ltd.'s (after changing its name on March 1, 2024 to L-management) business through an absorption-type split effective on March 1, 2024. The actual figures for FY2023 in this document are the consolidated performance figures with LOGISTEED Group, Ltd. (after changing its name on March 1, 2024 to LOGISTEED, Ltd. (hereinafter: LD)) at the top, and the actual figures for FY2022 are presented with reference to the figures for L-management.

*2. In order to more appropriately reflect the actual business results, from the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2024, Adjusted operating profit will be calculated by subtracting other income from Operating profit and adding Other expenses, Amortization of intangible assets identified through business combinations, and Stock-based compensation expenses (excluding those related to performance-based stock compensation plans). The actual figures for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023 reflect this change.

FY2023 Results (Overview)

(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < >: profit ratios (%).)

(Reference)FY2022

FY2023

Results

Results

Revenues

8,143

8,002

Adjusted operating

<5.9>

480.0

<4.9>

389.0

income

(*443.1)

EBIT

<5.6>

452.9

<2.4>

191.2

(Earnings before interest

and taxes)

Net income attributable

<3.1>

255.2

<7.3>

582.5

to stockholders of the

parent company

*The figures except for increasing impact of the amortization by valuation of fixed Asset following

company merger(hereinafter: impact by measure)

FY2023 Results (Breakdown by Segment)

(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to the nearest integer. < >: profit ratios (%).)

(Reference)FY2022

FY2023

Revenues

Adjusted

Revenues

Adjusted operating income

operating

Except for imact of

income

Measure, etc. *

Domestic logistics

4,240

240.0

<53> 4,275

199.7

273.5

Overseas

3,261

191.0

<40>

3,222

146.3

132.2

Global

Allocated to

498

31.6

<4>

352

21.2

17.1

logistics

Domestic companies

(Freight Forwarding, etc.)

3,759

222.6

<45>45%

3,574

43%

167.5

34%

149.3

Other (Logistics-related business, etc.)

144

17.4

<2>

153

21.9

20.4

Total

8,143

480.0 <100>

8,002

389.0

443.1

Indicates a ratio of Global logistics.

*Excluding the impact of measures and changes to company-wide cost allocation rates.

FY2023 Results (Overseas results by Region)

(Unit: 100 million yen, rounded off to nearest integer. < >: composition ratio (%). )

(Reference)FY2022

FY2023

Adjusted

Adjusted operating income

Revenues

operating

Revenues

income

Except for the imact of

measure, etc. * 3

North Amercia

836

43.2

833

32.5

35.3

Overseas

Europe * 1

1,198

87.2

1,456

82.1

72.0

Consolidated

696

43.9

577

28.9

26.0

Asia * 2

China

532

24.4

358

7.3

3.3

adjustment, etc.

-1

-7.6

-1

-4.4

-4.4

Total

<5.9%>

<4.5%>

<4.1%>

3,261

191.0

3,222

146.3

132.2

*1. Including Turkey. *2. Including Oceania and others. *3. Excluding the impact of measures and changes to company-wide cost allocation rates.

FY2023 ResultsBreakdown by Business category

Reference

Results by Business Category (Estimated)

(Unit: 100 million yen)

Revenues

FY2021(Results) FY2022(Results)

FY2023(Results)

Domestic

3,653

3,696

3,682

Overseas

939

1,283

1,617

3PL

4,593

4,979

5,299

Domestic

434

492

346

Overseas

1,262

1,236

782

Freight Forwarding

1,696

1,728

1,128

Domestic

520

557

606

Overseas

499

737

817

Automobile

1,019

1,293

1,423

Other services

129

142

153

Total

7,436

8,143

8,002

