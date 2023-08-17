Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [IFRS]

for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

1. Summary of Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statement

  1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

(Assets)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

83,792

52,584

Trade receivables and contract assets

132,036

129,034

Inventories

1,329

1,459

Other financial assets

14,588

13,002

Other current assets

11,937

14,195

Total current assets

243,682

210,274

Non-current assets

Investments accounted for using the equity

7,319

6,869

method

Property, plant and equipment

183,476

195,617

Right-of-use assets

287,658

316,683

Goodwill

30,120

29,703

Intangible assets

20,795

23,162

Long-term loans receivable

97,276

97,268

Deferred tax assets

16,126

16,455

Other financial assets

17,880

19,026

Other non-current assets

7,777

7,281

Total non-current assets

668,427

712,064

Total assets

912,109

922,338

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities

Trade payables

52,188

49,191

Short-term debt

36

38

Current portion of long-term debt

830

881

Lease liabilities

35,095

36,968

Income tax payable

6,990

3,631

Deposits received

46,771

5,067

Other financial liabilities

40,089

39,226

Other current liabilities

40,122

34,700

Total current liabilities

222,121

169,702

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

248,100

268,112

Lease liabilities

256,125

283,413

Retirement and severance benefits

35,964

36,366

Deferred tax liabilities

9,643

11,161

Other financial liabilities

11,590

10,206

Other non-current liabilities

8,522

9,315

Total non-current liabilities

569,944

618,573

Total liabilities

792,065

788,275

(Equity)

Equity attributable to stockholders of the parent

company

Common stock

310

310

Capital surplus

147,257

145,883

Retained earnings

168,856

174,141

Accumulated other comprehensive income

16,271

25,925

Treasury stock, at cost

(221,990)

(221,985)

Total equity attributable to stockholders of the

110,704

124,274

parent company

Non-controlling interests

9,340

9,789

Total equity

120,044

134,063

Total liabilities and equity

912,109

922,338

  1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income
    Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(Million yen)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

Revenues

199,452

194,722

Cost of sales

(173,255)

(167,408)

Gross profit

26,197

27,314

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(15,113)

(16,940)

Adjusted operating income

11,084

10,374

Other income

758

711

Other expenses

(1,181)

(560)

Operating income

10,661

10,525

Financial income

1,214

55

Financial expenses

(42)

(249)

Share of profits of investments accounted for

176

149

using equity method

Earnings before interest and taxes

12,009

10,480

Interest income

169

1,144

Interest expenses

(1,504)

(2,644)

Income before income taxes

10,674

8,980

Income taxes

(3,213)

(3,462)

Net income

7,461

5,518

Attributable to:

Stockholders of the parent company

7,030

5,286

Non-controlling interests

431

232

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

Earnings per share attributable to stockholders of

the parent company

Basic

¥401,668,854.19

¥519,245,772.58

Diluted

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Million yen)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

Net income

7,461

5,518

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

Items not to be reclassified into net income

Net changes in financial assets measured at

(52)

34

fair value through OCI

Share of OCI of investments accounted for

1

using the equity method

Total items not to be reclassified into net

(52)

35

income

Items that can be reclassified into net income

Foreign currency translation adjustments

7,101

9,917

Net changes in cash flow hedges

28

Share of OCI of investments accounted for

78

7

using the equity method

Total items that can be reclassified into net

7,207

9,924

income

Other comprehensive income

7,155

9,959

Comprehensive income

14,616

15,477

Attributable to:

Stockholders of the parent company

13,698

14,675

Non-controlling interests

918

802

(3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Million yen)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Total equity

attributable to

Accumulated

Non-controlling

stockholders of

Total equity

Common

Retained

other

Treasury stock, at

stock

earnings

comprehensive

cost

the parent

interests

company

income

Balance at beginning of year

16,803

145,026

9,162

(821)

170,170

8,043

178,213

Changes in equity

Net income

7,030

7,030

431

7,461

Other comprehensive income

6,668

6,668

487

7,155

Dividends

(2,348)

(2,348)

(118)

(2,466)

Acquisition and sales of

(2)

(2)

(2)

treasury stock

Share-based remuneration

5

5

5

transactions

Changes in liabilities for

written put options over

(755)

109

(646)

(259)

(905)

non-controlling interests

Total changes in equity

3,932

6,777

(2)

10,707

541

11,248

Balance at end of period

16,803

148,958

15,939

(823)

180,877

8,584

189,461

(Million yen)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

Total equity

attributable to

Accumulated

Non-controlling

stockholders of

Total equity

Common

Capital

Retained

other

Treasury

the parent

interests

stock

surplus

earnings

comprehensiv

stock, at cost

company

e income

Balance at beginning of year

310

147,257

168,856

16,271

(221,990)

110,704

9,340

120,044

Changes in equity

Net income

5,286

5,286

232

5,518

Other comprehensive income

9,389

9,389

570

9,959

Dividends

(167)

(167)

Transfer to retained

(1)

1

earnings

Increase by business

148

148

combination

Acquisition and sales of

5

5

5

treasury stock

Changes in liabilities for

written put options over

(1,374)

264

(1,110)

(334)

(1,444)

non-controlling interests

Total changes in equity

(1,374)

5,285

9,654

5

13,570

449

14,019

Balance at end of period

310

145,883

174,141

25,925

(221,985)

124,274

9,789

134,063

