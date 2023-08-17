Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [IFRS]
for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
1. Summary of Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statement
- Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
(Assets)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
83,792
52,584
Trade receivables and contract assets
132,036
129,034
Inventories
1,329
1,459
Other financial assets
14,588
13,002
Other current assets
11,937
14,195
Total current assets
243,682
210,274
Non-current assets
Investments accounted for using the equity
7,319
6,869
method
Property, plant and equipment
183,476
195,617
Right-of-use assets
287,658
316,683
Goodwill
30,120
29,703
Intangible assets
20,795
23,162
Long-term loans receivable
97,276
97,268
Deferred tax assets
16,126
16,455
Other financial assets
17,880
19,026
Other non-current assets
7,777
7,281
Total non-current assets
668,427
712,064
Total assets
912,109
922,338
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities
Trade payables
52,188
49,191
Short-term debt
36
38
Current portion of long-term debt
830
881
Lease liabilities
35,095
36,968
Income tax payable
6,990
3,631
Deposits received
46,771
5,067
Other financial liabilities
40,089
39,226
Other current liabilities
40,122
34,700
Total current liabilities
222,121
169,702
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
248,100
268,112
Lease liabilities
256,125
283,413
Retirement and severance benefits
35,964
36,366
Deferred tax liabilities
9,643
11,161
Other financial liabilities
11,590
10,206
Other non-current liabilities
8,522
9,315
Total non-current liabilities
569,944
618,573
Total liabilities
792,065
788,275
(Equity)
Equity attributable to stockholders of the parent
company
Common stock
310
310
Capital surplus
147,257
145,883
Retained earnings
168,856
174,141
Accumulated other comprehensive income
16,271
25,925
Treasury stock, at cost
(221,990)
(221,985)
Total equity attributable to stockholders of the
110,704
124,274
parent company
Non-controlling interests
9,340
9,789
Total equity
120,044
134,063
Total liabilities and equity
912,109
922,338
- Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
(Million yen)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
Revenues
199,452
194,722
Cost of sales
(173,255)
(167,408)
Gross profit
26,197
27,314
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(15,113)
(16,940)
Adjusted operating income
11,084
10,374
Other income
758
711
Other expenses
(1,181)
(560)
Operating income
10,661
10,525
Financial income
1,214
55
Financial expenses
(42)
(249)
Share of profits of investments accounted for
176
149
using equity method
Earnings before interest and taxes
12,009
10,480
Interest income
169
1,144
Interest expenses
(1,504)
(2,644)
Income before income taxes
10,674
8,980
Income taxes
(3,213)
(3,462)
Net income
7,461
5,518
Attributable to:
Stockholders of the parent company
7,030
5,286
Non-controlling interests
431
232
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
Earnings per share attributable to stockholders of
the parent company
Basic
¥401,668,854.19
¥519,245,772.58
Diluted
－
－
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Million yen)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
(April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
Net income
7,461
5,518
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
Items not to be reclassified into net income
Net changes in financial assets measured at
(52)
34
fair value through OCI
Share of OCI of investments accounted for
－
1
using the equity method
Total items not to be reclassified into net
(52)
35
income
Items that can be reclassified into net income
Foreign currency translation adjustments
7,101
9,917
Net changes in cash flow hedges
28
－
Share of OCI of investments accounted for
78
7
using the equity method
Total items that can be reclassified into net
7,207
9,924
income
Other comprehensive income
7,155
9,959
Comprehensive income
14,616
15,477
Attributable to:
Stockholders of the parent company
13,698
14,675
Non-controlling interests
918
802
(3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(Million yen)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
Total equity
attributable to
Accumulated
Non-controlling
stockholders of
Total equity
Common
Retained
other
Treasury stock, at
stock
earnings
comprehensive
cost
the parent
interests
company
income
Balance at beginning of year
16,803
145,026
9,162
(821)
170,170
8,043
178,213
Changes in equity
Net income
7,030
7,030
431
7,461
Other comprehensive income
6,668
6,668
487
7,155
Dividends
(2,348)
(2,348)
(118)
(2,466)
Acquisition and sales of
(2)
(2)
(2)
treasury stock
Share-based remuneration
5
5
5
transactions
Changes in liabilities for
written put options over
(755)
109
(646)
(259)
(905)
non-controlling interests
Total changes in equity
－
3,932
6,777
(2)
10,707
541
11,248
Balance at end of period
16,803
148,958
15,939
(823)
180,877
8,584
189,461
(Million yen)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
Total equity
attributable to
Accumulated
Non-controlling
stockholders of
Total equity
Common
Capital
Retained
other
Treasury
the parent
interests
stock
surplus
earnings
comprehensiv
stock, at cost
company
e income
Balance at beginning of year
310
147,257
168,856
16,271
(221,990)
110,704
9,340
120,044
Changes in equity
Net income
5,286
5,286
232
5,518
Other comprehensive income
9,389
9,389
570
9,959
Dividends
－
(167)
(167)
Transfer to retained
(1)
1
－
－
earnings
Increase by business
－
148
148
combination
Acquisition and sales of
5
5
5
treasury stock
Changes in liabilities for
written put options over
(1,374)
264
(1,110)
(334)
(1,444)
non-controlling interests
Total changes in equity
－
(1,374)
5,285
9,654
5
13,570
449
14,019
Balance at end of period
310
145,883
174,141
25,925
(221,985)
124,274
9,789
134,063
