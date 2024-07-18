LOGISTEED, Ltd., supports the activities of the non-profit organization, Nippon International Soap Box Derby (NPO_NSBD), which aims to popularizes the Gravity Car Race.

We are pleased to announce that we are sponsoring the participation of the Japanese national team in the All-American Soap Box Derby※) (AASBD) Championships holding in the U.S. in July 2024. Our LOGISTEED VANTEC Nippon soap box car will run in the race.

※)Soapbox Derby is a general term for car races using zero-emission cars and run down slopes by only the gravity of the earth to compete for speed. In 1933, born in the United States, and the race has been held every year in Akron, OHIO for 90 years, sponsored by major automobile and tire manufacturers.



NPO_NSBD is the only Japanese organization which has the right of participation in the AASBD World Championship. NPO_NSBD's activities are promoting soap box derby in Japan, while they offer opportunities to learn about the familiar energy of gravity, solve problems in a mobility society such as traffic safety, and contributing to the healthy development of youth and the work on regional healthy local communities through car racing.