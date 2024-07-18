LOGISTEED, Ltd., supports the activities of the non-profit organization, Nippon International Soap Box Derby (NPO_NSBD), which aims to popularizes the Gravity Car Race.
We are pleased to announce that we are sponsoring the participation of the Japanese national team in the All-American Soap Box Derby※) (AASBD) Championships holding in the U.S. in July 2024. Our LOGISTEED VANTEC Nippon soap box car will run in the race.
NPO_NSBD is the only Japanese organization which has the right of participation in the AASBD World Championship. NPO_NSBD's activities are promoting soap box derby in Japan, while they offer opportunities to learn about the familiar energy of gravity, solve problems in a mobility society such as traffic safety, and contributing to the healthy development of youth and the work on regional healthy local communities through car racing.
|LOGISTEED VANTEC Nippon soap box car and Hayate Yoneyama, a driver representing Japan in 2024
Prior to the World Championships, the "2024 Soap Box Derby National Team Selection Competition in Kanagawa," held in March 2024, was a heated competition in which the 17 elementary and junior high school students who participated set new records one after another. NPO_NSBD is preparing for the World Championships with the help of Hadano City of Kanagawa prefecture, by holding special training sessions on public roads that resemble the course of the World Championships.
We agree with NPO_NSBD's goal of nurturing children's challenging spirit and healthy mind, and efforts to contribute to society based on SDGs. As co-sponsor, VANTEC Group and LOGISTEED support NPO_NSBD's activities.
Event Title
|86th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships 2024
|Venue
|789 Derby Downs Drive Akron, OH 44306
|Date
|Saturday, July 20, 2024
|Admission
10$
Website of NPO Japan Soapbox Derby Association (Japanese language)
- https://nsbd.org/
FIRSTENERGY ALL-AMERICAN SOAP BOX DERBY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- https://www.soapboxderby.org/aasbd-race-program/feaasbd-world-championship.aspx
