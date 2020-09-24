Log in
HITACHI TRANSPORT SYSTEM, LTD.

HITACHI TRANSPORT SYSTEM, LTD.

(9086)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hitachi Transport System : Japan's Hitachi Transport says to scrap tie-up with SG Holdings

09/24/2020 | 07:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo

Japan's Hitachi Transport System on Thursday said it and delivery firm SG Holdings had decided to scrap a four-year-old capital tie-up, citing the need for greater flexibility in the coronavirus era.

The two companies are no longer considering a merger, Hitachi Transport said, adding it would be returning its 20% stake in SG Holdings for 87.5 billion yen ($830 million).

Hitachi Transport said it expected to book a one-time gain of 20.6 billion yen on its parent-only earnings in the year to March related to the share sale.

It was still determining whether the share sale would have an impact on its consolidated earnings, it said.

($1 = 105.4900 yen)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and David Dolan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Elaine Hardcastle)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI TRANSPORT SYSTEM, LTD. 1.22% 3745 End-of-day quote.21.79%
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 0.21% 4835 End-of-day quote.96.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 647 B 6 146 M 6 146 M
Net income 2021 21 951 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2021 235 B 2 234 M 2 234 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 418 B 3 967 M 3 966 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 23 837
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart HITACHI TRANSPORT SYSTEM, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi Transport System, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI TRANSPORT SYSTEM, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 589,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 745,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuo Nakatani Executive President & Director
Shunsuke Yonekura Executive Officer & GM-IT Strategy
Takashi Jinguji Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Mitsudo Urano Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Maruta Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI TRANSPORT SYSTEM, LTD.21.79%3 967
UNION PACIFIC7.48%131 912
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.49%74 586
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.94%54 448
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED21.05%40 497
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN18.23%17 041
