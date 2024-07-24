July 24, 2024

Award of Operation and Maintenance for WtE Plant Project in Abu Dhabi

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (Switzerland, hereinafter "Inova"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen Corporation that designs, constructs, operates and maintains waste-to-energy (WtE) and renewable gas plants, has received an order of operation and maintenance for WtE plant project in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), of which an EPC has been awarded in March this year. The project consists of constructing a new WtE plant (capacity: 900,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year = 2,700 tons per day, power generation capacity: 80 MW) and the operation and maintenance of the plant, and sell power to Emirates Water and Electricity Company (hereinafter "EWEC") for 30 years after its completion. The project is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 1.1 million tons per year.

Inova is participating in this project together with Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter "Marubeni") and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (hereinafter "JOIN") and has signed a concession agreement with EWEC and Tadweer Group (Abu Dhabi National Environmental Recycling Company). Recently, a Notice to Proceed (NTP) has been issued, and the project is starting in a full scale with the aim of commencing operation in 2027.

As the world's leading company in WtE plants, our group will continue to meet demand from around the world, including the Middle East, while contributing to the realization of sanitary waste treatment and a sustainable society.

※March 29, 2024 Our releasehttps://www.hitachizosen.co.jp/english/newsroom/news/release/2024/20240329_001972.html

The project outline is as follows:

1.Business Entities: The consortium formed by Inova, Marubeni and JOIN

2.Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3.Capacity: 900,000 tons/year (2,700 tons/day) of municipal solid waste treatment 80 MW of power generation

4.Starting operation: 2027

5.O&M period: 30 years

6.Power Off-taker: EWEC

7.NTP Issuance: June 28, 2024

