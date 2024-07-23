July 23, 2024

Completion of Joint Research with Japan Institute of

Wastewater Engineering and Technology

To Reduce N 2 O Emissions form Sewage Treatment Plants Investigated Relationship with Higher Temp. ～

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (hereinafter "Hitachi Zosen") has completed a joint research project on reducing N2O emissions at sewage treatment plants together with Japan Institute of Wastewater Engineering and Technology (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Chairperson of the Board; Katsuhisa Shioji, hereinafter "JIWET"), and has confirmed that increasing the combustion temperature in sewage sludge incinerators to a higher temperature will reduce N2O emissions.

The joint research conducted by JIWET with private companies aims to solve complex and advanced issues in the field of sewerage which local governments are facing. The purpose is to compile the effectiveness, application scope, and points of attention of the technologies developed by private companies into technical manuals and technical materials. This "Joint Research on Technologies for Reducing N2O Emissions at Sewage Treatment Plants" was conducted by JIWET, SANKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (water treatment), and Hitachi Zosen (sludge incineration) during the research period: October 2022 to March 2024, and we have been conducting research on technologies to reduce N2O emissions from sludge incineration at sewage treatment plants.

This collaborative study was conducted under the guidance of the Joint Research Committee on Sludge Treatment and Recycle Technology Study, which consists of academics in specialized fields and experienced practitioners in local governments, as well as the superior Technical Committee. It received guidance and advice from a fair, neutral, and expert perspective. As a result, we are now able to publish the results of our research as a technical document.

The domestic sewerage sector emits approximately 5 million tons-CO2 of greenhouse gases (GHG) annually, which constitutes a significant proportion of GHG emissions associated with the business activities of local governments. N2O, which is generated from sewage treatment and sludge incineration, has a global warming effect about 265 times that of CO2. As it accounts for about 25% of GHG emitted from sewage sector, reducing N2O emissions is crucial for reducing GHG emissions.

In this joint research, we examined technologies to reduce N2O emissions from sewage sludge incinerators. The main findings of the research were the following three points: