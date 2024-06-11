Hitachi Zosen : Appointed Developers for Green Innovation Fund Project Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Demonstration Project off the Coast of Aichi Prefecture
June 11, 2024 at 02:07 am EDT
June 11th, 2024
C-Tech Corporation
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Kajima Corporation
Hokutaku Co., Ltd.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
Appointed Developers for Green Innovation Fund Project
-Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Demonstration Project off the Coast of Aichi Prefecture-
C-Tech Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Hokutaku Co., Ltd., and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced that we jointly proposed the "Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Demonstration Project off the coast of Aichi Prefecture" for Green Innovation Fund Project/ Cost Reduction of Offshore Wind Power Generation, and have been appointed by The New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).
The Japanese government has announced its policy to introduce renewable energy to the greatest extent possible to achieve "carbon neutrality by 2050." In particular, offshore wind power is the key to make renewable energy as the main power source. While the cost of offshore wind power generation in Japan is high compared to other countries, Japan has less shallow area, so it is said that there is more room for floating offshore wind than bottom fixed. Therefore, the cost of offshore wind power, particularly floating offshore wind, needs to be reduced as quickly as possible to promote its adoption.
In this project, the power generation company, floater manufacturer, general contractor, wind power maintenance company, and marine transport company will combine their accumulated technological capabilities to develop technologies for the entire floating offshore wind power generation system, and establish technology to commercialize floating offshore wind power under specific conditions (wind, etc.) at an internationally competitive price by fiscal year 2030.
The five companies will initiate this project after completing the grant procedure with NEDO, and then engage in technological development aimed at rapid cost reduction and expanded adoption of floating offshore wind power to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
[Outline of Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Demonstration Project off the Coast of Aichi Pref.]
Demonstration Area
Off the coast of Tahara City and Toyohashi City, Aichi
Prefecture
Demonstration Period
July 2024 - March 2031 (planned)
Demonstration Equipment
Floating offshore wind power generation system
Demonstration Unit
1
Wind Turbine Output
Over 15 MW (planned)
Foundation Type
Semi-submersible
Source: Designated offshore wind promoting zone under the Renewable Energy Sea Area Utilization Act; areas subject to be surveyed by "Central Method" Investigation; and candidate areas for GI Fund (Floating Demonstration)
< The Image of Hybrid Semi-submersible Floater >
[For further information, please contact:
C-Tech Corporation
Supervisory Group, General and Labor Affairs Department (052-710-0449）
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Corporate Planning Department, PR/IR Group (06-6569-0005 (Osaka)) (03-6404-0802 (Tokyo))
Hokutaku Co., Ltd.
General Affairs Division (hs000@hokutaku-co.jp/0166-60-8225)
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
Corporate Communications Division, Media Relations Team(mrtmo@molgroup.com / 03- 3587-7015)
Hitachi Zosen Corporation is one of the Japanese largest engineering and building groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction of environment protection units and systems (60.4%): waste water and waste processing units, soil sanitation systems, global heat prevention systems, etc. The group also develops a desalination and purification plants construction activity;
- manufacturing of industrial machines (28.2%): precision machines, iron and steel products manufacturing machines, industrial boilers, etc.;
- construction of infrastructures (8.4%): bridges, tunnels, underpasses, marine infrastructure, etc.;
- other (3%): primarily logistics services.