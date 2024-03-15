March 15, 2024

Hitachi Zosen Group / Hitachi Zosen Inova Has Acquired Biogas Company in Italy

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (Switzerland, hereafter "HZI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen Corporation that designs, constructs, operates and maintains waste-to-energy plants and biogas plants, has acquired a majority stake in Schmack Biogas Srl (Bolzano, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy, hereafter "Schmack Biogas"), a biogas business mainly in Italy and made it a subsidiary.

For the details, please refer to the announcement at HZI's corporate website:

HZI Grows Renewable Gas Business - Hitachi Zosen Inova (hz-inova.com)