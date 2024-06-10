June 10, 2024

Test operation of a Marine Engine Fueled by Carbon Neutral LNG

Initiatives to Reduce CO 2 Emissions

in the Manufacturing Process of Marine Engines ～

Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine Co., Ltd. (Kumamoto Prefecture, President: Tatsuji Kamaya; hereafter HZME), a consolidated subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen Corporation, has conducted a demonstration test run using carbon neutral LNG* in a four-cylinder test engine for technical development (Hitachi Zosen-MAN B&W 4S 50ME-T9.5-GI (rated output 7,120 kW)), which is permanently installed at its head office/factory.

[Test-engine: Hitachi Zosen-MAN B&W 4S50ME-T9.5-GI]

Although methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen is considered as fuels for ships in the future, currently LNG is increasingly getting popular as a low-carbon fuel. In preparation for the future production of LNG-fueled marine engines, HZME converted its test engine to the newest high-pressureLNG-fueleddual-fuel engine, ME-GI Mk.2, and conducted test operations using a carbon-neutral LNG to reduce CO2 emissions from the marine engine manufacturing process.

If this test operation had been carried out using heavy oil, the CO2 emissions would have been approximately 70 tons, whereas the LNG operation would have reduced them to approximately 53 tons. Furthermore, by using carbon- neutral LNG, the CO2 emissions from the LNG are carbon-offset, which means that the CO2 emissions have been