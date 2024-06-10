Hitachi Zosen : Operation of a Marine Engine Fueled by Carbon Neutral LNG. ～ Initiatives to Reduce CO2 Emissions in the Manufacturing Process of Marine Engines ～
Share
Test operation of a Marine Engine Fueled by Carbon Neutral LNG
Initiatives to Reduce CO2 Emissions
in the Manufacturing Process of Marine Engines ～
Hitachi Zosen Marine Engine Co., Ltd. (Kumamoto Prefecture, President: Tatsuji Kamaya; hereafter HZME), a consolidated subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen Corporation, has conducted a demonstration test run using carbon neutral LNG* in a four-cylinder test engine for technical development (Hitachi Zosen-MAN B&W 4S 50ME-T9.5-GI (rated output 7,120 kW)), which is permanently installed at its head office/factory.
Although methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen is considered as fuels for ships in the future, currently LNG is increasingly getting popular as a low-carbon fuel. In preparation for the future production of LNG-fueled marine engines, HZME converted its test engine to the newest high-pressureLNG-fueleddual-fuel engine, ME-GI Mk.2, and conducted test operations using a carbon-neutral LNG to reduce CO2 emissions from the marine engine manufacturing process.
If this test operation had been carried out using heavy oil, the CO2 emissions would have been approximately 70 tons, whereas the LNG operation would have reduced them to approximately 53 tons. Furthermore, by using carbon- neutral LNG, the CO2 emissions from the LNG are carbon-offset, which means that the CO2 emissions have been
reduced to approximately 1.4 tons. This corresponds to a reduction of approximately 98% compared to the use of heavy oil. The final stage of marine engine manufacturing typically involves test operation in the factory - HZME's head office/factory manufactures around 40 marine engines a year, and around 60% of the CO2 emissions come from the fuel used during commissioning.
HZME has also received an order for a land-based test engine fueled by methanol at the end of March 2023. As well as developing engines compatible with these new fuels, HZME is also actively working to reduce CO2 emissions during manufacturing, thereby helping clients (shippers, shipowners, shipyards, etc.) to reduce CO2 emissions that fall under Scope 3.
※Carbon neutral LNG is considered to generate no CO2 emissions on a global scale by offsetting the greenhouse gases generated during the mining, transport and consumption of the raw gas through CO2 credits and other means (carbon offsetting).
The outline of the operation:
1.Engine type : Hitachi Zosen-MAN B&W 4S50ME-T9.5-GI (rated power 7,120kW)
2.Testing period : Conducted in 9 days from May 13, 2024 to May 28, 2024
3. CO2 reduction by carbon neutral LNG : vs. heavy oil 68.6 tons, vs. normal LNG 51.6 tons
