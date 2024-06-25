June 25, 2024
Company Name: Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Representative: Michi Kuwahara, President & COO
(Securities Code: 7004; Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries: Hiroshi Miyazaki, Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. TEL: +81-6-6569-0005
Notice of Change of Trade Name of Consolidated Subsidiary
Hitachi Zosen Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (hereinafter "Inova"), its consolidated subsidiary, has resolved to change its trade name on June 25, 2024. The details are described as follows.
1. Reason for change
It has been resolved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2024, that the Company changes the trade name to "Kanadevia Corporation" on October 1, 2024, and the Company has decided to make "Kanadevia" our global group brand.
The change of Inova's trade name is based on the belief that the Company will accelerate the global business of our group by applying the brand to Inova's new trade name and fostering a sense of unity as a group.
- New trade name Kanadevia Inova AG
- Scheduled date of change of the trade name October 1, 2024
- Outline of Inova
・Current trade name
Hitachi Zosen Inova AG
・Location
Hardturmstrasse 127, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland
・Representative
CEO / Bruno-Frédéric Baudouin
・Businesses
Design, fabrication, sales, maintenance and operation of Waste-to-Energy plant and
biogas plant
・Capital stock
CHF 40 million
(End)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HITZ - Hitachi Zosen Corporation published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 08:06:17 UTC.