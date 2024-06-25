June 25, 2024

Company Name: Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Representative: Michi Kuwahara, President & COO

(Securities Code: 7004; Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Hiroshi Miyazaki, Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. TEL: +81-6-6569-0005

Notice of Change of Trade Name of Consolidated Subsidiary

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (hereinafter "Inova"), its consolidated subsidiary, has resolved to change its trade name on June 25, 2024. The details are described as follows.

1. Reason for change

It has been resolved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2024, that the Company changes the trade name to "Kanadevia Corporation" on October 1, 2024, and the Company has decided to make "Kanadevia" our global group brand.

The change of Inova's trade name is based on the belief that the Company will accelerate the global business of our group by applying the brand to Inova's new trade name and fostering a sense of unity as a group.

New trade name Kanadevia Inova AG Scheduled date of change of the trade name October 1, 2024 Outline of Inova