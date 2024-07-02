Subsidiary in Switzerland (Hitachi Zosen Inova) Has Acquired Aftermarket Service Company in Denmark ～ Strengthening full plant lifecycle business for WtE plants and other facilities in Europe ～[PDF:450.4 KB]
July 01, 2024 at 10:37 pm EDT
Share
July ２, 2024
Subsidiary in Switzerland (Hitachi Zosen Inova) Has Acquired Aftermarket Service Company in Denmark
Strengthening full plant lifecycle business for WtE plants and other facilities in Europe
Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (Switzerland, hereafter "Inova"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen Corporation that designs, constructs, operates and maintains waste-to-energy (WtE) and renewable gas plants, has acquired Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Service A/S (Denmark, hereafter "BWRS"), which provides aftermarket services for similar plants, from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprise, Inc. and made it a subsidiary.
Inova aims to expand its full plant lifecycle business for both its own plants and those of other companies, and this acquisition is in line with this strategy.
BWRS employs more than 160 people and provides aftermarket services and maintenance for waste- and biomass-to-energy plants and has a strong presence in the Nordic market with a high market share. In total, more than 140 WtE plants operate in Nordics countries, many of which are getting older, therefore an increase in demand of aftermarket service is expected.
The location of BWRS in the Nordics provides a complementary relationship with its new parent company from geographical point of view. We expect to strengthen our after-sales business throughout Europe.
●Inova's service basement
●BWRS's service basement
The acquisition brings HZI's Systems & Service Solutions Business Unit, which provides aftermarket service, to more than 900 people in 13 countries around the world.
As one of the world's leading companies in WtE plants, our group will continue to meet demand in Europe and other regions, and will strive to contribute to resource recycling, decarbonization, and stable energy supply by treating waste hygienically for the future.
BWRS outline:
1.Company name: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Service A/S
2.Location: Holsted, Denmark
3.Business: Aftermarket services for WtE and BtE (Biomass to Energy) CHP plants
4.Establishment: 2021
5.Employees: More than 160
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
HITZ - Hitachi Zosen Corporation published this content on
02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
02 July 2024 02:36:06 UTC.
Hitachi Zosen Corporation is one of the Japanese largest engineering and building groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction of environment protection units and systems (60.4%): waste water and waste processing units, soil sanitation systems, global heat prevention systems, etc. The group also develops a desalination and purification plants construction activity;
- manufacturing of industrial machines (28.2%): precision machines, iron and steel products manufacturing machines, industrial boilers, etc.;
- construction of infrastructures (8.4%): bridges, tunnels, underpasses, marine infrastructure, etc.;
- other (3%): primarily logistics services.
Subsidiary in Switzerland (Hitachi Zosen Inova) Has Acquired Aftermarket Service Company in Denmark ～ Strengthening full plant lifecycle business for WtE plants and other facilities in Europe ～[PDF: 450.4 KB]