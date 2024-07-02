July ２, 2024

Subsidiary in Switzerland (Hitachi Zosen Inova) Has Acquired Aftermarket Service Company in Denmark

Strengthening full plant lifecycle business for WtE plants and other facilities in Europe

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (Switzerland, hereafter "Inova"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen Corporation that designs, constructs, operates and maintains waste-to-energy (WtE) and renewable gas plants, has acquired Babcock & Wilcox Renewable Service A/S (Denmark, hereafter "BWRS"), which provides aftermarket services for similar plants, from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprise, Inc. and made it a subsidiary.

Inova aims to expand its full plant lifecycle business for both its own plants and those of other companies, and this acquisition is in line with this strategy.

BWRS employs more than 160 people and provides aftermarket services and maintenance for waste- and biomass-to-energy plants and has a strong presence in the Nordic market with a high market share. In total, more than 140 WtE plants operate in Nordics countries, many of which are getting older, therefore an increase in demand of aftermarket service is expected.

The location of BWRS in the Nordics provides a complementary relationship with its new parent company from geographical point of view. We expect to strengthen our after-sales business throughout Europe.

●Inova's service basement

●BWRS's service basement

The acquisition brings HZI's Systems & Service Solutions Business Unit, which provides aftermarket service, to more than 900 people in 13 countries around the world.